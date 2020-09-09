Watch 2 moms get a fall fashion makeover before heading back to work

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While it might be a while before our Ambush Makeovers make their return to the plaza, we're still finding ways to treat viewers to full makeovers in the meantime!

Fashion expert Melissa Chataigne stopped by Hoda and Jenna to deliver two virtual makeovers to two deserving moms, Michelle and Jamala, who want to look and feel their best as they head back to work this fall.

Chataigne took some of the hottest fall trends — from monochromatics to innovative layers — and made them work for Michelle and Jamala's personal styles. Along with fashion upgrades, Chataigne also gave the two moms reasons to ditch their basic beauty routines by giving them full makeup makeovers for some extra glam.

Read on to see their new looks and the makeup products that took their makeover to the next level.

Michelle

Michelle works in a kindergarten classroom and prefers to keep her style simple and casual. She's been sporting athleisure outfits throughout the pandemic but wants to change up her look before the start of the school year. She says even her two teenagers and husband are tired of seeing her in workout clothes.

Though Michelle often opts for an all-black ensemble, Chataigne wanted to give her a colorful look that still played into her personal style. To jazz up her outfit and make her feel "less 50-ish," Michelle also ditched her tinted moisturizer and bronzer routine for an upgraded makeup look.

Chataigne chose this playful jumpsuit that accents Michelle's waist while giving her a more youthful appearance. It's made from 100% polyester for a soft feel that can easily be worn all day. The jumpsuit also features a button-down closure that adds a bit of texture to the print of the fabric.

Perfect for daytime wear, these fashionable white sneakers make for a casual yet chic look. To take the outfit from day to night, swap out these white sneakers for a chic pair of heels.

The statement earrings are the finishing piece to Michelle's back-to-school and back-to-work look. At just $12, they're an affordable way to jazz up any outfit throughout the fall season. While the ivory style matched best with her look, they're also available in three other colors.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This affordable foundation is formulated to minimize the appearance of pores and is available in 40 different shades. It is suitable for use on normal to oily skin and even contains oil-absorbing powders that can keep skin matte all day.

This popular pen was perfect for completing Michelle's eye makeup look. The waterproof formula is ready to take on whatever the day brings and can last for up to 36 hours of continuous wear.

Jamala

Jamala works as a special education coordinator. She typically wakes up as early as 4:30 a.m. to get ready for her day — and choosing an outfit usually takes the longest amount of time. Because of this, she barely spends time on her beauty routine.

She has been on a weight-loss journey since giving birth to twin girls, and wants a look that could give her a full confidence boost. She prefers to keep everything covered and keep comfort in the mix, but she's ready for a new style that can help her look and feel her best.

Chataigne styled Jamala in a printed dress to create a look that is right for her. Mixed prints are on-trend for the fall and Chataigne says wrap dresses are the perfect style for anyone to rock during their weight-loss journey since they transition with your body. This V-neck style from Topshop elongates Jamala's figure and hits right above the knee to give her legs some length.

Fall is known for pumpkin spice, but leather jackets are also a staple of the season! Chataigne chose this affordable leather jacket as a way to elevate this work-ready ensemble.

These stylish ankle booties were practically made for the fall! They're a step up from flats but can still pair easily with jeans, pants or dresses as the months get cooler.

This crossbody bag is the perfect accessory heading into fall, as the faux-leather look and gunmetal chain are trending ahead of the season. Aside from the roomy interior, the bag features a top flap and magnetic closure to keep all of your daily essentials in place.

These eye-catching earrings are sure to add a bit of flair to any outfit. The lightweight design is available in three colors that can pair with anything from fall dresses to T-shirts.

This satin lip color provides buildable coverage and smooths the appearance of fine lines on the lips with just one stroke. It can also be applied to the cheeks and eyes as a blush or an eyeshadow.

This two-in-one concealing foundation instantly provides a photo-finish look with coverage that lasts all day. It is available in three richly pigmented shades that feel light on the skin without compromising your look.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!