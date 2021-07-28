Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are a few major shopping events every year that savvy customers look forward to for months. Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday are two of the big ones. But for anyone looking for impressive deals on the hottest fashion finds and most sought-after beauty products, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is not to be missed.

The annual event opened up to all shoppers today, which means that you can finally hit purchase on all of the items you added to your wishlist over the past few weeks. And if you’re the type to look to your favorite celebrities to inspire your shopping habits, we have another bit of good news for you: There are tons of celeb-loved brands that are boasting major markdowns during the event. But you'll want to act fast, because many of these buzzy products have already started to sell out.

From Spanx to Barefoot Dreams, here are the best deals on celebrity-loved brands to shop during the Anniversary Sale.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on celebrity-loved clothing and accessories

You can never have too many pairs of leggings, and these ones are both flattering and comfortable, so they're sure to become a staple in your athleisure collection. They're built to sculpt your backside and are made with high-tech fabric to carry you through tough workout classes and sweaty days. Celebrities like Halle Berry and Jennifer Anniston have been seen out and about in the brand's leggings.

Gear up for summer showers and fall storms with these stylish rain boots. The brand's boots are arguably the most popular rainy day footwear choice for celebrities — everyone from Jennifer Garner to Kate Moss and Reese Witherspoon has been spotted wearing a pair.

Speaking of Reese Witherspoon, you can take a page from her book and get yourself a pair of cozy UGG slippers during the sale. This colorful pair is made from plush genuine shearling and UGGpure wool so it will feel like you're wrapping your feet in a warm hug every time you put them on.

These bestselling leggings from Spanx aren't just a top pick of celebrities, they're also an internet favorite. They have the brand's signature Power Waistband, which hugs you in all the right places and flattens your stomach. Not to mention, the faux leather material makes it easy to dress them up for any occasion. Need some inspiration for how to style them? Just look to celebrities like Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson and Erin Andrews, who have all rocked a pair.

When your day requires you to wear something a little nicer than your go-to leggings, these jeans will feel like the next best option. Jennifer Garner has previously declared her love for the brand, and you will too after slipping on these jeans. They feature a soft and stretchy denim material and are nearly $80 off during the sale.

It's clear that Jennifer Garner knows a thing or two about comfortable fashion, and that's why it's not surprising that she wears the Spanx Bra-llelujah Bra. You can save on the bralette version of the style right now.

Celebrities aren't always known for their affordable fashion choices, but stars like Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts have been seen sporting Baublebar's jewelry. The brand makes stylish and high-quality pieces that will complete any outfit. Try this ring, which will add a fun pop of color to your stack.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on beauty essentials

Your skin will feel luxuriously soft after you use this moisturizing lotion that Chloë Sevigny says she uses. It's made with cocoa butter and sesame oil, which hydrate and nourish the skin. This pouch can be used to fill any empty beauty bottle that you have at home. It contains the same amount of formula as four full-size bottles, so it will save you money and help you reduce plastic waste at the same time.

The Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment comes recommended by both celebrities and dermatologists. And when you purchase this set during the sale, you'll get full-size and travel-size bottles for less than the price of a normal 1.7-ounce bottle of the formula (which usually costs $122). Experts say that it can help improve skin radiance, lighten dark marks and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Made with marine collagen and peppermint extract, these lip glosses naturally plump your lips and leave them with a light shine. Charlotte Tilbury's lip products are a favorite of members of the Hollywood elite like Kristen Bell and Kim Kardashian (who has collaborated with the brand). You'll get three colors in the set, Pillow Talk, Walk of No Shame and Refresh Rose.

It's nearly impossible to talk about celebrity-loved beauty brand without mentioning La Mer. The brand's most popular products are used in the beauty routines of Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, Khloe Kardashian and more. This set comes with travel-size versions of the intensely hydrating Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, purifying Cleansing Foam, energizing Treatment Lotion and nourishing Renewal Oil.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals on home essentials

You'll love curling up on the couch with this super-soft blanket. Barefoot Dreams has made appearances on Oprah's Favorite Things lists through the years and celebs like Khloe Kardashian, Kate Huson and Chrissy Teigen have all used the brand's cozy blankets.

Also discounted during the sale is this fun, patterned blanket from the brand. It's normally $180, but right now, you can get it for $60 off. While it may seem pricey, reviewers say you will not be disappointed with your purchase. "I absolutely LOVE this blanket," wrote one reviewer who said they use it every day. "It’s so soft and cozy. I wasn’t sure if it was worth the money, but I was able to grab this on sale and I have not regretted it!"

From Amy Schumer to Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, there are a number of stars who keep this electric kettle in their kitchens. The high-tech gadget will help you brew the perfect coffee or tea every time, thanks to its precise temperature controls and precision-pour spout.

