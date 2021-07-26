Charlotte Tilbury's Summer Sale is back — and bundles start at 30% off

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As we all start to make plans outside of the house again, some of us are putting on one thing we haven't in quite some time — makeup. If it's been over a year since you last put on foundation or lipstick, it might be time to give your beauty bag a refresh (because yes, makeup products do expire).

Luckily, Charlotte Tilbury is giving us all the perfect excuse to stock up on everything our new beauty routines are in need of, including new lip colors. The beauty brand just launched a massive, three-week-long summer sale on some of its most popular bundles.

Charlotte Tilbury rarely holds sales, so you might not want to wait too long to take advantage of this one. Starting July 26, shoppers can save big on select bundles — starting at 30% off — and even score some freebies, too. However, since you can expect the retailer to drop new product discounts each week, we're breaking down everything you need to know below:

July 26: Everyone can shop the sale and score 30% off bundles.

Everyone can shop the sale and score 30% off bundles. Aug. 2: Keep an eye out — more bundles will drop for 30% off.

Keep an eye out — more bundles will drop for 30% off. Aug. 9: More discounts drop, along with the return of the online-exclusive Mystery Box.

More discounts drop, along with the return of the online-exclusive Mystery Box. Aug. 16: Last call! The sale ends at 3:59 a.m. EST.

Throughout each week of the sale, you'll also be able to score some favorites for free, depending on how much you spend. During week one, you can snag a free full-size Lip Lustre shade and a free Luxury Palette when you spend more than $180. Week two, you can take home the beloved Superstar Lips in Pillow Talk, plus a free Cheek to Chic Blush when you spend over $175. In the final week of the sale, shoppers that spend more than $180 can add a full-size Superstar Lips in Walk of No Shame and full-size Airbrush Flawless Foundation to their carts for free.

Over 46 kits will be included in the sale, and after Aug. 16, all of them will return to their original retail value. So, now's the best time to grab some of the bestselling shades from the brand, or snag a few to gift this holiday season (it's never too early to start!). If you're ready to shop, we rounded up some of the best bundles that are worth grabbing before they're gone.

Charlotte Tilbury Summer Sale 2021 best deals

Everything in this bundle is designed to make your eyes pop. From a rose gold eye palette to a shimmery cream eyeshadow and a powder pencil eyeliner, you can score these essentials for 30% off during the Big Summer Sale.

If you prefer to switch up your lip color depending on your look for the day, building your own bundle is the best way to score and save. There are a dozen shades to choose from, so you can pick three richly pigmented shades that suit you and your pout.

Quality skin care products are just as important as quality makeup products, and this kit includes everything you need for a fresh face. The Multi Miracle Glow is a multitasking beauty balm that can cleanse your face, act as a nightly face mask or even be used as a face and body moisturizer. The Magic Cream moisturizer is packed with vitamins, hyaluronic acid and a BioNymph Peptide, which can help brighten dull skin.

Choose your favorite lipstick and liner and save 30% on this must-have duo. Together, these buildable and long-lasting lip products create the ultimate matte finish and a timeless look.

Much like the go-to items in your closet, this trio will also become your new favorite for daily use. It includes one Matte Revolution lipstick, one K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipstick and a glossy Superstar Lips lipstick — all in the shade of your choice, and all for less than $75.

Prefer a minimalistic makeup look during the warmer months? This kit has everything you need to cover up dark circles and give your face a soft glow before heading out the door. It includes the Beauty Light Wand highlighter, Magic Foundation, Magic Away liquid concealer and a Magic Complexion Brush to help you perfect your look.

You can save 30% on this kit that makes it easy to get subtle pops of color where it counts. It includes an easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil, a hydrating lip gloss and a liquid highlighter for effortless glam — all for just $70.

Another trio on sale for 30% off right now is this kit that covers all your beauty bases. The Instant Eye Palette includes 12 shades that you can use to create four different eye looks, which you can seal off with the Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara. For the finishing touch, choose a K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipstick in the shade of your choice.

Summertime means it's time to get your glow on, but this kit can help you keep it going well beyond the summer season. The three-product set includes a color-correcting primer, the Magic Foundation and a two-tone powder blush compact. The primer is formulated with skin-loving ingredient niacinamide, while the foundation is packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. The blush is powerfully pigmented, so you can expect a rosy finish after every application.

With this kit, you can choose two of your favorite glosses and a reliable liner to get "pout perfection" every time. The Lip Lustre glosses are infused with lotus flower extract for a hydrating effect, while the liner provides six hours of definition during the day.

We'd pay big money for a flawless glow, but Charlotte Tilbury is giving it to us for 30% off. This complexion kit includes a hydrating face primer, the brand's customer-favorite Airbrush Flawless Foundation and a brightening liquid concealer.

Summer isn't over yet, especially when you have this beauty set that offers an all-over sun-kissed look. Dress up your eyes with a warm shimmer, make your pout pop with a touch of coral and don't forget to make your cheeks glow with the Filmstar palette.

