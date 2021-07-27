Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Pucker up! National Lipstick Day might be a few days away, but we’re already psyched to have an excuse to show off our favorite lip colors. If your makeup stash is looking a little lackluster after a year of hibernating at home, you’re in luck because QVC is hosting an epic sale on some of its most popular lip products.

With discounts up to 50% off, now’s the perfect time to stock up on your favorite beauty brands — and even try a few new shades, too. From lipsticks and glosses to lip balms and lip kits, QVC has plenty of deals up for grabs on everything you need to create the perfect pout.

To help you get started, we rounded up the 15 best finds you can start shopping right now, up until the sale ends on July 31.

Best QVC deals on lipsticks, lip liners and lip tints

Pretty and practical! This versatile lipstick leaves lips with a vibrant coating of color in a long-lasting satin finish and makes them appear fuller and ultra-hydrated. Oh, and did we mention it’s on sale for 25% off through the end of the month?

Sick of constantly reapplying your lip color? We feel your pain. A base layer of lip liner can help extend the life of your lipstick, and this one by Mented offers all-day, matte coverage. It comes in nine water-resistant shades — our favorite is called Pretty In Pink! — that help your lip color stay put all day long.

Once upon a time, nude lipsticks were kind of a bore, but now they are all the rage! The makeup industry has definitely taken note, putting out gorgeous neutrals with a lot more personality. Take this semi-matte lipstick, for instance. The moisturizing formula comes in nine nude shades ranging from pink-based hues to pigmented browns — and it's on sale for $13.20.

If you’re a sucker for multitasking products, you’ll get your money’s worth with this two-in-one gem from Bloomeffects. The hydrating tint works to add a pop of pink and an envious glow to lips and cheeks and can even be layered for a bolder look. It normally retails for $29, but you can score it for just $23.20 through July 31.

Why layer on multiple products when you can offer your lips the royal treatment with this four-in-one powerhouse that’s currently on sale for 25% off? It combines the best attributes of a lipstick (stunning pigment), lip balm (intense hydration), lip gloss (megawatt shine) and a lip stain (long-lasting, natural color), and comes in three beautiful colors: bright red, nude and a wine red.

Best QVC deals on lip glosses and liquid lipsticks

Major deal alert! This popular lip gloss from makeup master Bobbi Brown is on sale for 50% off for one day only, so you’ll have to act fast. The product is rated a 4.7 out of 5 stars and comes in 11 eye-catching colors ranging from beige and pink to red and coral. It’s also infused with botanical oils that nourish lips while coating your pout with a non-sticky dose of color.

Some glosses are so sticky that they suck the moisture right out of your lips, but this whipped formula moisturizes and softens the pout instead. With 15 colors to choose from, there are plenty of options for every skin tone and personality — but we’ve got our eyes on Macsmash (a ravishing red) and Billion $ Smile, a perky pink.

Not intimidated by a bold pop of color? This liquid lipstick from Too Faced might just be your new obsession. The lightweight formula comes in four matte shades — plum, teal, bronze and golden brown — and all of them will make you stand out from the crowd. We adore the liquid lipstick’s brushed metal finish and are also excited to see that it’s on sale for $16.50 (down from $22).

Best QVC deals on lip kits

Variety is the spice of life, and this trio of lip glosses lets you switch up your look to suit your mood. Our favorite hue is a pretty pink called Honey Bunny, but the set also includes two other flattering neutral shades that work for all skin tones. Even better? The formula is packed with nutrients (like aloe and vitamin E) that help nourish your lips while you show off your perfect pout. Plus, the price is slashed by $6 through the end of the week!

You’ll get everything you need to show off gorgeous, healthy lips with this three-piece set that’s currently on sale for just $23. The trio comes with a lip treatment, nude lip gloss and pink lipstick, and the flattering hues work perfectly for all skin tones.

Dreaming of fuller lips? Lawless Beauty’s plumping gloss and lipstick duo instantly perk up your pout and can be used together or on their own. The creamy lipstick comes in three nude tones and is chock-full of hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil and castor oil. The shiny gloss, on the other hand, comes in a sheer pink and boasts rosehip oil, a powerful softener, as one of its main ingredients.

This three-piece set comes with some colorful essentials — like a flirty light pink lipstick and a matching gloss — and a lip treatment to help keep your pout looking gorgeous. It’s also on sale for over $6 off the regular price!

Calling all lip color addicts! This comprehensive compact included in this set holds 18 different shades — ranging from pinks and nudes to reds — that are made with hydrating ingredients like vitamin E and aloe. It also comes with a full-size lipstick and lip gloss that can be worn on their own or layered together. Not bad for just over $34!

Best QVC deals on lip treatments

Before breaking out your favorite lip color, treat your lips to some TLC and make sure your pucker looks as perky as possible. Soon Skincare’s lip-shaped mask might look funky, but its hydrating serum is all business. The formula works to replenish moisture when your lips are feeling a bit parched. It's on sale for $28.50 right now, which means you'll end up paying less than $1.50 for each of the 20 sheets included.

Muck like its watermelon counterpart, this strawberry lip mask hydrates skin in just 10-15 minutes. Each mask is infused with a touch of collagen to promote healthy, ageless skin and leaves lips looking smooth and ready for a base coat of whatever color suits your fancy. Plus, the strawberry scent is positively delightful!

