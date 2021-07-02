Don't miss these amazing 4th of July sales on jewelry, kitchen knives and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When we think of July Fourth, what comes to mind are family barbecues, fireworks and even parades. This Fourth of July, however, you might be adding shopping amazing sales to that list. To celebrate the holiday, businesses are offering discounts on some of their best products to get you ready for summer.

Yahoo Contributing Editor Chassie Post stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some of the best sales happening in honor of July Fourth. Read on to shop chic jewelry, customizable flip flops, a portable projector and more.

KC Cattle Company

Founded by veteran Patrick Montgomery at only 28 years old, KC Cattle Company currently only employs veterans. From July 2 to July 4, you can use the code TODAY30 at checkout for 30% off summer sausage, brats, hot dogs, ground beef, burgers, sliders and chorizo.

This bratwurst, just as all KC Cattle Company hot dogs are, is uncured and comes fully cooked. Their hot dogs were even voted Worlds Best by Food and Wine Magazine.

Forget messy prep work with these pre-made patties. These wagyu burger and slider patties are perfect for grilling at a barbecue or even just a delicious dinner at home.

Messermeister

Perfect for road trips or camping, this portable set makes preparing food a breeze. The set includes a folding chef's knife, a cutting board and case. In celebration of July Fourth, this set will be discounted 40% from July 2 to July 4. Messermeister is a women-owned, California-based company that creates unusual knives the old fashioned way for durability.

Messermeister just launched this folding steak knife that is perfect for the steak-lover in your life. Crafted from German X50 stainless steel, you will get a precise cut every time. The open-frame handle allows water to flow through the making of the knife for an easy clean as well.

Society6

Embrace your boho chic side with these outdoor floor cushions. Water resistant and coated with UV to protect against fading, these cushions can withstand the weather all while making your outdoor space cozy. Even pack a few for an outdoor picnic and never worry about sitting uncomfortably again.

Baublebar

This July 4th, Baublebar is offering an extra 20% off their sale section from July 1 to July 6 if you use the code SALE20 at checkout.

This fan favorite ring is now on sale for just $16 and comes in a variety of can't-miss colors. Celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Rita Ora and Dixie D 'Amelia have all been seen wearing this style. Create your own combination by stacking this ring or wear it alone for a simple yet elegant look.

You know something is a big trend when even Lizzo is wearing it. These initial necklaces are everywhere and it is clear why — they are both adorable and able to match with virtually any outfit. While this necklace is the star of the show, it can also easily be paired with others for a layered look.

The Angela necklace is another great initial option with a contemporary front. This affordable piece is a great way to add a personal touch to your accessories.

You'll be sure to fall in love with this heart-shaped necklace. This pendant is perfect for layering, especially with other classic gold necklaces to create a put-together layered look.

If you are looking for a necklace with your initial that is different from the others currently dominating the trend, try this sleek herringbone snake chain necklace. The initial is much smaller and the necklace delivers an overall sleek look.

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a classic gold hoop. These, however, have been given a chic upgrade with a twisted texture that adds some extra flair.

These twisted hoop earrings take a classic look and give it a glamorous, modern twist. Perfect for a night out, wear these if you are looking for a subtle dash of sparkle.

Designed to be utility inspired, these sleek gold earrings are the perfect addition to any outfit. The mariner accent drop detail adds some texture and gives a unique feel to a classic design.

Crafted in 18-karat gold vermeil, this necklace makes a perfect customizable gift. Available in all 12 birth stones, this simple yet eye catching necklace is a great way to personalize your jewelry.

Personalization Mail

Between June 28 and July 4 you can snag 40% off personalized gifts!

Never mix up your flip-flops with another person's again with these personalized name flip-flops. In vibrant colors you can have your name printed over and over again to create a fun and stylish pattern.

These customizable sandals are perfect for college, camp or even just to wear to the pool. You can choose from six different fun pattern options and your name will be featured in the center.

If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate the bride and groom in your life, why not surprise them with personalized just married flip-flops? With these flip-flops, they can take their wedding day celebration with them wherever they go.

Take your summer beach game to the next level with this personalized beach towel. What could be better than drying off after a dip in the water using a jumbo photo of you and your loved ones?

Cinemood

With this smart Wi-Fi cube projector, it is like having a movie theater in your pocket. Watch movies from all of your favorite streaming apps anywhere with this pocket-sized device, even without Wi-Fi. Although tiny, this projector is still mighty with up to 120-inch projection in a dimmed or dark area. To access this great deal on Cinemood, use the code "TODAY" at checkout.

