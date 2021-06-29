Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For many people, celebrating the Fourth of July means getting together with family and friends for good food and plenty of fun. And whether you're planning on hosting this year's party at the beach or in your own backyard, there are some essential items that you'll want to have on hand to ensure everything goes off with a bang.

From barbecue tools to decorations that will spruce up any space, we found 21 essentials items for every type of Fourth of July party that will deliver in time for the weekend celebration.

Backyard barbecue essentials

From a grilling spatula to a cleaning brush, this set includes everything you need to whip up an impressive spread on the grill. It even comes with a digital temperature fork, so your burgers will be perfectly cooked every time.

Fill this tub with ice to keep drinks cool throughout the party. It comes in other festive colors, like navy and light blue, so you can grab one or multiple, depending on how many guests you'll be hosting.

Keep your space illuminated after the sun goes down with these stylish patio lights. They're weatherproof and durable, so you can leave them up all season long.

Not only is this bean bag toss game the perfect activity for your holiday barbecue, but it will provide you and your family with hours of fun for the whole summer.

Keep little ones (and parents) entertained with this fun ring toss game. It's easy to set up, and thanks to the portable design, you can pack it up and bring it with you, wherever the party is headed next.

If you can't set off your own fireworks, you can still create a DIY fireworks show in your backyard with the help of this projector. You can connect it to your phone or computer and display movies, TV shows or YouTube videos on the included screen.

Protect your food from bugs with these covers. You'll get six in a pack and they're collapsible for easy storage.

Beach party essentials

This cooler bag has a roomy interior to hold everything from snacks to drinks. The lightweight bag is easier to tote around than a classic, bulky cooler and it's leak-proof and insulated to keep everything inside cool for hours.

Make a splash at the beach with this cute swimsuit from Old Navy. The one-piece provides just the right amount of coverage and features a flattering tie belt waistband. Order with express shipping to ensure it will get there in time for your celebration.

This bestselling beach towel is super absorbent, quick-drying and luxuriously soft, which makes it a great pick for your day at the beach. Just give it a shake before you leave and the sand will come right off.

You can blast all your favorite songs on this portable speaker. It's waterproof, which means that you won't have to worry about spills or splashes. You can get up to 25 hours of playtime from one charge, so all you need to do is get that perfect summer playlist ready to go.

Keep cool with this beach umbrella, which provides UV 50+ protection. The push tilt function makes it easy to adjust your shade throughout the day and it has an air vent on top that allows for airflow and provides extra stability, in case it gets windy.

Indoor party essentials

Serve up assorted snacks or a complete charcuterie spread on this fun serving board. It doubles as a cutting board, so it can also be used to prep everything beforehand and help you cut down on mess.

Wreaths aren't just for Christmas. You can hang this red, white and blue pick on your door or mantel to help your space feel more festive.

This on-theme table runner is another great way to set the scene. And through July 7, Bed Bath & Beyond, is offering free same-day delivery on orders over $39, so you can get this runner and other festive supplies in timefor your celebration.

Set the table for dinner with this colorful dining set. It includes dishwasher and microwave-safe bowls and plates in each of the three colors. Plus, thanks to the simple design, you can use them all year long.

Swapping out your old throw pillow covers for something more festive is an easy way to decorate your space for the holiday. Try these chic pillow covers, which you can order in red, white or blue to fit the occasion.

Park picnic essentials

Whether you're heading to the park to watch the fireworks or enjoy a nice picnic with friends, this extra-large and super soft picnic blanket is a great pick. It can fit up to eight adults and it's machine washable for easy cleaning.

No need to lug around heavy plates and silverware for your picnic. This Fourth of July party pack includes disposable plates, cups, napkins and cutlery, all in fun, patriotic designs. You'll also get a tablecloth and a banner to complete your festive setup.

While some parks have grills that you can reserve, they tend to get claimed pretty quickly, especially on a holiday weekend. Play it safe and bring your own grill to the park with a portable option like this. The charcoal grill uses a battery-powered fan that starts coals faster and keeps them burning longer. Select expedited shipping at checkout to get it before the holiday.

Bring along salads, pasta dishes, snacks and more in these serving bowls. There are six bowls in the pack and each one comes with a lid, to keep your food fresh and make the process of transporting everything from your kitchen to the park much easier.

