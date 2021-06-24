BaubleBar is having a huge sale — and styles start at just $4

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

BaubleBar is known for creating stylish and versatile accessories at affordable prices, which is why the brand is a favorite among both savvy shoppers and celebrities alike.

And if you've been looking to upgrade your jewelry collection for summer, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Because right now, you can find huge markdowns on tons of popular BaubleBar accessories.

The retailer's sale section is stocked with chic necklaces, rings, bracelets and more, all offered at impressive discounts of up to 80% off. And as if that wasn't enough, through June 28, you can get an additional 20% off all styles when you use the code SUMMER20 at checkout. That means you can score must-have accessories for as low as $4 — they're practically being given away!

We scoured through all the items in BaubleBar's sale section to find the 14 best deals on stylish jewelry that you're going to want to add to your collection ASAP.

This mini version of BaubleBar's bestselling Alidia Ring is perfect for stacking or wearing on its own. You can choose between five colors, including an elegant Light Pink or a bold Blue Ombre.

Instantly upgrade any hairdo with this sleek barrette. It comes embellished with a gold block initial for a chic, personalized touch. And for just $4, we might get one for each letter of the alphabet.

Whether you're searching for a gift for a friend or want to treat yourself to a new accessory, this necklace is a great choice. You can select your birthstone for the inner gem, or simply pick the color you like best. Each one is attached to a beautiful 18-karat gold vermeil chain that is also hypoallergenic.

Fruit motifs are having a moment, and these bold and bright cherry earrings are perfect for summer. They'll turn any casual look into a statement, which is why you won't be able to resist wearing them all season long.

This ring features half a row of round stones and half a row of baguettes, so you can switch up the style depending on what you're feeling for the day. Either way, you're taking your accessory game to the next level.

Say hello to your new favorite pair of earrings! This stylish pair will add a touch of whimsical charm to any look. Even better? You can grab them for less than $20 right now.

Add this cute wrap style to your bracelet collection. You can choose between six colors and add a gold letter with your initial. The bracelet comes unassembled, so you can have all the fun of adding the charm yourself — just like your summer camp days!

Add to the trendy throwback vibes with this colorful beaded bracelet. The beads spell out "yes" on one side and "no" on the other, so you can flip between the two, depending on your mood.

You wear your heart on your sleeve, now you can wear your loved one's initial (or your own!) on your neck with this stunning piece. Look familiar? You may have spotted Lizzo wearing the same one on her Instagram page.

A new take on the classic tennis bracelet, this option features a stylish gold bar surrounded by bright gems. Select your birthstone or mix it up and choose from any of the 12 gem options.

You'll always be in a good mood when you have these fun earrings on. While they're normally $36, you can grab them for just $18 when you use the code SUMMER20 at checkout.

You'll want to snag this cool necklace during the sale. It features a classic evil eye motif with a modern, fun update. It comes in Blue, Coral and White — get just one or grab them all to complete the set.

You can never have too many huggie hoops, and this pair is like two earrings in one. Flip the colorful side to the front for a bold pop of color or turn them around for a classic, easy-to-style gold hoop. They come in Yellow, White and two shades of pink.

Clips are a summer accessory essential, especially on hot days when you need to pull your hair out of your face. Just slip a few of these shiny clips in your purse, so you'll never be without one. You can wear one at a time or stack them to complete your 'do.

