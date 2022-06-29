We found so many amazing early 4th of July deals — summer must-haves start at $5

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's almost the Fourth of July, which means that it's time to cue the fireworks and prepare to take advantage of a ton of amazing deals.

The best part is that you don't even have to wait for the holiday weekend to start shopping these epic discounts. Major retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon, along with a few of our other favorite smaller brands like Baublebar and Girlfriend Collective, have already kicked off sales — so you can save big on all kinds of summer finds, from warm-weather clothing to backyard must-haves.

Keep reading to start shopping can't-miss deals or click on one of the links below to jump to a specific retailer.

Amazon Fourth of July deals

Amazon Prime Day is coming up on July 12 and 13, and the retailer has already dropped so many amazing deals ahead of the big sales event. For example, you can score this bestselling hat for a 53% discount. It's designed to roll up easily to fit in your bag and is said to have UPF 50+ protection, so it's a must-have for all your summer travels.

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable skin care product in the summer. Thankfully, if you're currently running low, you can stock up on this popular ultra-sheer formula from Neutrogena while it's on sale. According to the brand, the SPF 70 sunscreen is fast-absorbing and features Dry-Touch technology for a non-greasy, matte feel.

This speaker is said to deliver "surprisingly big audio and punchy bass," from its ultra-compact and portable frame. It's waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring it along for every adventure, from beach days to hikes.

When we find a good deal on Apple AirPods, we can never keep it to ourselves. So we had to share that you can get the Pro model for a 20% discount right now. They're sweat- and water-resistant and feature active noise cancellation.

Target Fourth of July deals

Target is offering so many deals ahead of the holiday weekend, but some of the biggest discounts are on essentials for your backyard. And you can make your outdoor space a little brighter with these string lights. The brand says that they’re great for both indoor and outdoor use and they come in four color options to suit your space.

Right now, you can score this grill for less than $20 (yes, you read that correctly). This mini charcoal option is perfect for anyone who lives alone or is looking for something that won’t take up a lot of space in their backyard. It’s also portable, so you can bring it along for camping trips and beach days.

You can take your favorite beverages with you on the go with this tumbler. The stainless steel travel mug is made to fit in most cup holders and has vacuum-insulated walls to keep your hot drinks hot and cold drinks nice and chilly.

Lounge in style atop this fun, glittery float. Reviewers say that kids love it, but we wouldn’t blame you if it quickly becomes your new favorite pool toy, too.

Walmart Fourth of July deals

Craving a frozen dessert? When you have this handy machine in your kitchen, you won’t have to head to the store to pick up a pint of ice cream — you can just make it at home! The Ninja Creami promises to turn “almost anything,” into ice creams, sorbets, milkshakes and more. Plus, many of the parts are dishwasher-safe to make clean-up easy.

These denim shorts are just what you need to complete any casual summer look. Reviewers say that they appreciate how comfortable they are and that they “hold in the lower tummy without feeling constricting.”

If you’ve already made the switch to a robot vacuum, you know that even though the gadget is super handy, it doesn’t always reach all those tight corners and tricky spots around your home. For that, you’ll want to grab this hand vacuum while it’s on sale. It comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool to help you reach all those neglected areas.

Old Navy Fourth of July deals

Old Navy’s flag shirts are a Fourth of July staple. And this 2022 version features a flag graphic along with the names of all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands and North Mariana Islands. Plus, if you order it for pick-up at your local Old Navy store, you can get it in time for the holiday!

In honor of the holiday, the retailer is discounting fashion finds for the whole family by up to 60%. So while these cute shorts are normally $25, you can grab them for under $10. The linen-blend bottoms have more than 1,100 glowing five-star reviews from customers who say that they’re “breathable” and “comfortable.”

According to Old Navy, this is a "hot deal" right now, so you're going to want to take advantage of it while you still can! Available in orange Papaya and a pink Just Peachy shade, the dress seems like the perfect choice for days when you want to take your comfy and casual look up a notch.

Baublebar Fourth of July deals

Baublebar is one of the best spots to find affordable high-quality accessories. During its Fourth of July event, the brand is marking down select must-haves, so you can score new jewelry for as little as $10. We love this sunburst ring, which is sure to add a bright and fun touch to your look.

Even if you're not planning on making a trip to the coast this summer, you can embrace the beachy vibes with these statement starfish earrings.

Baublebar shortened its bestselling Hera necklace to make this perfectly stackable paperclip bracelet. You can use the code TWENTY at checkout to save 20% on any bracelet, including this fashionable find.

Home Depot Fourth of July deals

Home Depot's big Fourth of July savings event features discounts across almost every category. So you can save nearly 40% on the second generation of Google's Nest Mini. You can play music, listen to podcasts or ask Google Assistant to check the weather, control your other smart home gadgets and more.

Illuminate your driveways or any outdoor pathways with these LED lights. According to the brand, they're built to withstand the elements and feature solar-power functionality, so you don't have to bother with any plugs or wires.

Upgrade your tool kit to this popular option, which comes with everything you need to tackle small tasks at home. You can customize the number of tools (between two to 18), depending on what you need.

Overstock Fourth of July deals

Fourth of July weekend is a great time to upgrade your mattress — and Overstock is currently offering an extra 15% off select options. This memory foam pick is said to be great for side or back sleepers and has cooling elements to help regulate your temperature throughout the night.

Mattresses aren't the only thing on sale at Overstock. The retailer is marking down thousands of items by up to 70% off, including these rattan chairs for your outdoor setup. They're made to be stackable, so storing them away when the season is over should be easy.

While we love the summer sun, the bright rays can be a bit much when you're trying to sleep in. Thankfully, these curtains are said to block 99 percent of light to keep your room dark. Even better, the brand says that they can also improve energy efficiency by keeping your room cool in the hot months and warm during the colder ones.

Casper Fourth of July deals

You can save up to $175 on Casper's most popular mattress during the brand's Fourth of July Sale. The mattress is designed with Zoned Support for better spine alignment and a breathable AirScape layer to keep you cool.

Experts say that weighted blankets can help you relax and may even improve sleep. If you have yet to test the benefits of using one for yourself, you may want to grab this option while it's on sale. It comes in four different colors and three weights.

Hate the harsh sounds of traditional alarms? This light is made to wake you up gently with a gradually increasing warm light. You can also set it to do the opposite and lull you to sleep at night.

More Fourth of July sales

Madewell: You can save 40% off shorts, tees and swimwear and 25% off almost everything else.

You can save 40% off shorts, tees and swimwear and 25% off almost everything else. Bed Bath & Beyond: Don't miss your chance to save up to 50% on outdoor essentials, kitchen must-haves, bedding and more.

Don't miss your chance to save up to 50% on outdoor essentials, kitchen must-haves, bedding and more. Girlfriend Collective: Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale is happening now! You can score bestselling styles for up to 60% off.

Girlfriend Collective's Anniversary Sale is happening now! You can score bestselling styles for up to 60% off. Gap: You can use the code SALE to save an extra 50% on discounted items — for savings of up to 75%. Or, use the code GOSHOP to get an extra 10% off regular-priced styles.

You can use the code to save an extra 50% on discounted items — for savings of up to 75%. Or, use the code to get an extra 10% off regular-priced styles. Summersalt: During Summersalt’s Warehouse Sale Event, you can get 30% off items across the entire site when you use the code SALE30 .

During Summersalt’s Warehouse Sale Event, you can get 30% off items across the entire site when you use the code . Dermstore : Through July 10, you can use the code EXTRA10 to save 10% on already discounted items from EltaMD, Ilia and more top brands.

: Through July 10, you can use the code to save 10% on already discounted items from EltaMD, Ilia and more top brands. Aerie: You can save up to 60% on swimsuits, shorts and more summer finds right now.

You can save up to 60% on swimsuits, shorts and more summer finds right now. Skinstore: When you use the code JULY4 , you can get 20% off select beauty favorites through July 4.

When you use the code , you can get 20% off select beauty favorites through July 4. J. Crew: During J. Crew's Red White & Crew Event, you can up to 70% off original prices and 25% off almost everything else.

During J. Crew's Red White & Crew Event, you can up to 70% off original prices and 25% off almost everything else. Best Buy: You can score savings on major appliances, like refrigerators and washing machines. Plus, you'll get a $100 e-gift card when you purchase $1,499 worth of appliances.

You can score savings on major appliances, like refrigerators and washing machines. Plus, you'll get a $100 e-gift card when you purchase $1,499 worth of appliances. Birdies: Birdies is hosting its bi-annual Before They Fly Away Sale, so you can save up to 41% on celebrity-loved shoes.

Birdies is hosting its bi-annual Before They Fly Away Sale, so you can save up to 41% on celebrity-loved shoes. Brooklinen: Save 15% on select bestselling items and bundles from Brooklinen.

Save 15% on select bestselling items and bundles from Brooklinen. Lowes: Lowes is offering July Fourth savings on everything from appliances to outdoor must-haves.

Lowes is offering July Fourth savings on everything from appliances to outdoor must-haves. Sur La Table: Through Monday, you can get 20% off your order when you use the code JULY .

Through Monday, you can get 20% off your order when you use the code . Wayfair: You can save up to 55% on outdoor furniture, 40% on mattresses and more during Wayfair's Fourth of July Sale.

