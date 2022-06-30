Baublebar is having a big 4th of July sale — styles start at just $10

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

BaubleBar is known for creating stylish and versatile accessories at affordable prices, which is why the brand is a favorite among both savvy shoppers and celebrities alike.

And if you've been looking to upgrade your jewelry collection for summer, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Because right now, you can find huge markdowns on tons of popular BaubleBar accessories.

In honor of the Fourth of July, the retailer has added more than 100 new chic necklaces, rings, bracelets and more, to its already impressive sale section. But that’s not all! The brand is also giving shoppers the opportunity to save 20% on any bracelet with the code TWENTY. That means you can score must-have accessories for as low as $10!

We scoured through all the items in BaubleBar's sale section to find some of best deals on stylish jewelry that you're going to want to add to your collection ASAP.

Baublebar accessory deals

This mini version of BaubleBar's bestselling Alidia Ring is perfect for stacking or wearing on its own. You can choose between nine colors, including an elegant Light Pink or a bold Blue Ombre.

You can’t go wrong with a pair of gold hoops, and these ones have a fun, modern twist. According to the brand, they’re made to be hypoallergenic and are free from nickel, lead and other potential irritants.

Initial necklaces are all the rage, and while this option is sure to stand out on its own, the brand says that it’s essential to have in your layering toolkit. The dainty necklace is embellished with cubic zirconia jewels, so it feels like an elegant choice.

Prefer to sport your initial on your wrist? Try this tennis bracelet, which has a personalized element added to the classic design. You can choose between the four different colors — just don’t forget to use the code TWENTY at checkout to save!

These rings were made for stacking! And we think that they’ll look great when paired with other gold pieces from your collection.

Baublebar says that these colorful and cute earrings were “inspired by hot days and the promise of an ice cream truck visit.” Translation: They’re the ultimate summer accessory.

With a single jewel set in a gold band, it doesn’t get more classic than this ring. And right now, you can grab it for just $20.

Can’t decide between a simple chain or something a little more sparkly? You’ll get the best of both worlds with this tennis necklace. It combines two of the brand’s bestsellers — the Bennett Tennis Necklace and the Hera Chain Link Necklace — and it’s perfect for those days when you’re feeling a little indecisive.

You can save 20% on this chic Enamel Tile Bracelet when you use the code TWENTY. It features a mix of gold and blue enameled tiles, along with some jewel-adorned ones, so you get a little bit of everything.

Baublebar describes its bestselling Pisa bracelet as “the bracelet you see everywhere and that we've sold thousands of.” And it’s not hard to see why it’s so popular. Available in multiple bead sizes, the chic yet simple design is bound to complement almost any outfit or accessory.

For something that’s a little more unique, the bracelet also comes in a personalized option. Get one with your own initial or a loved one’s, so you’ll always be reminded of them.

While the brand says that this 18-karat gold earring set is valued at $126, you can get it right now for just $48. It comes with three unique pairs of studs that are sure to become new favorites in your rotation.

