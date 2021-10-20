Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is here, which means you might be updating your skin care to address seasonal concerns (dry skin anyone?) or starting to step-up your makeup look (holiday parties are right around the corner). Fortunately, changing up your routine has never been more fun than now thanks to a new lineup of highly-anticipated launches from all of your favorite beauty brands.

This year’s offering is one of the best we’ve seen yet, with innovative formulas from Benefit, Stila, Tarte, and more that make it easier than ever to maintain a healthy head-to-toe glow as the season shifts.

From hydrating serums and hair masks to airbrush-like foundations and bold, berry-kissed lipsticks, read on for 30 skin, hair and cosmetic picks that will help you look and feel your very best this season and beyond.

Skin care

This squalane and aloe-enriched cleanser from Biossance that manages to strip skin of dirt and other impurities without taking all of its moisture along with it. The proof is in the ratings, as the refreshing formula, which is recommended for normal, dry, combination, and even oily skin, has already racked up over 8,000 likes from convinced reviewers.

Incorporate some gentle exfoliation into the mix with this multi-tasking buffer from Bliss. It’s made with plant-based, biodegradable beads that are designed to provide a soft slough (sans disruption to the skin’s barrier) and is packed with antioxidants for added nourishment.

Vitamin C is pretty much an antioxidant powerhouse, known for its brightening, pigment-improving abilities. This lightweight gel moisturizer from Dermalogica also boasts squalane and hyaluronic acid, along with additional acids and enzymes, for packing a potent punch against dry, dull skin now and supporting natural skin renewal in the future.

Speaking of moisture, this new emulsion from the beauty experts at La Mer is like a drink of water for parched skin, made with the brand’s infamous Miracle Broth solution and chock-full of essential minerals, nutrients, and antioxidants to help restore hydration and reduce signs of aging. Consider it an investment that will pay back in prettifying dividends.

Great for the woman on the go, this hybrid from Garnier’s green collection is like a serum, gel, and eye cream in one, promising to hydrate skin for up to 48 hours while keeping signs of fatigue at bay. Just slather on the silky, lightweight formula (a pump or two will do) to plump, hydrate, and refresh skin like a pro.

Restore as you snore thanks to this sleep-friendly treatment from Tatcha. The creamy, serum-moisturizer hybrid, which is recommended for all skin types and has over 30K likes on Sephora’s website alone, works through the night to help calm irritation, strengthen the skin’s barrier, and balance your microbiome for a healthy morning glow.

If you’d like to gain some clarity but tend to find acid peels too drying, this new concoction from IT Cosmetics could be just the ticket. Safe for dry and sensitive skin, just shake the bottle to blend the glycolic and oil formulas, gently pressing 1-2 pumps into the skin with the palm of your hands, to prepare for clearer, smoother, more vibrant days ahead.

Retinol is another one of those holy grail ingredients that can sometimes prove too harsh for those with dry or sensitive skin. Enter this new treatment from Boscia, which combines a pro-retinol blend with plant-based bakuchiol to target fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and blemishes while creating a cushion against irritation and redness for gentler rejuvenation.

If you suffer from acne-prone skin (or just the occasional flare-up), this new patch from Mario Badescu is here to save your video calls. Apply the clear, salicylic acid-based adhesives to problem areas to help soothe and conceal until you’re ready to reveal.

Wash away your cold-weather woes with this whimsical fragrance from Bath & Body Works, blending vibrant pomegranate nectar and fresh orange blossom with notes of vanilla and warm amber for a sultry-sweet effect. There’s also a lotion and spray (among other items) for securing or restoring the scent long after you lather.

Makeup

Beautyblender’s new skin tint offers buildable, light-to-medium coverage for a natural, 12-hour finish. It's formulated with hydrating, plumping ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for giving skin that extra bounce. Browse 20 shades to find the perfect match, and explore the brand’s latest sponges for all of your application needs.

Looking for a bit more depth? Tarte’s latest foundation has you covered. The vegan formula, which is made with sustainably sourced Amazonian clay and comes in 46 shades, features a special technology that masks pores, fine lines, and wrinkles for a soft matte, airbrush-like finish that lasts for up to 16 hours.

Stila has made a name for itself by offering high-performing, multi-tasking products with serious staying power. One of the brand’s latest innovations is a do-it-all "skin veil" that packs 10 (yes, 10!) benefits into one luminous balm. Use it to prime, smooth, and highlight your way to unparalleled radiance.

Eyebrows help to frame the face, accentuating your features and setting the tone for the rest of your makeup. And this new POWmade from Benefit is making it easier than ever to achieve a next-level natural look. Just apply the agile pomade using an angled eyebrow brush to fill, sculpt, and define brows.

Glitz and glamour come together in this refreshing palette from Morphe, which serves up a sweet combo of matte neutrals and mauves paired with pops of cherry reds. Wear the shades solo or swirl a few together to create your own signature blend.

Looking to go digital? The latest addition to Urban Decay’s beloved Naked collection contains an otherworldly lineup of tech-inspired neutrals and duo-chrome shades that take on two different colors depending on how the light hits. We suggest applying them in light washes for a shimmery take on the monochromatic trend.

Up the ante on your eye looks with this multi-tasking liner from Charlotte Tilbury, which features both nude and black-brown pencils for highlighting and defining your peepers with makeup artist precision. The liner’s two-sided design makes it especially useful for travel and midday touch-ups.

While on the topic of multi-tasking, NYX Professionals’ new jumbo pencils go on triple duty as an eyeliner, eyeshadow, and artist crayon in one. We suggest scooping up a few to create a variety of looks. At less than $5 a pop, the possibilities are truly endless.

Of course, one of the easiest ways to add intrigue to an eye look is with mascara, and Ilia’s newest variety has all the makings of an award-winning drama. The clean, volumizing formula features the amino acid arginine for strength, provitamin B5 for nourishment, and a weightless wax blend that adds body without bringing lashes down.

Achieve a sultry powder lip without stripping your skin of its moisture thanks to the new Power Move line from the pucker pros at Bite Beauty. The clean formula goes on silky smooth for a velvety matte finish and contains cocoa butter for added moisture. And bold berry-color Beetroot is perfect for those looking to parlay into purples.

This new and unapologetically bold collection from Too Faced provides comfortable color for up to 12 hours at a time. As if the shiny tubes weren’t alluring enough, the feather-resistant formulas glide on like a dream. Consider a swipe of Lady Bold for an instant confidence boost on low-energy days.

Sweet tooth? Satisfy your cravings with this delectable lip balm duo from EOS. The shea-enriched formula is prime for moments when you want a little moisture and shine without the pigment and the limited-edition scents — whipped pumpkin latte and salted caramel macchiato — capture the spirit of the season.

Hair

A healthy scalp fosters healthy hair growth, which is why we can appreciate this new scrub from The Inkey List. Especially helpful for those who have oily scalps or go heavy on the products (ahem, dry shampoo), rely on it to get to the root of dead cells and buildup and keep your scalp’s microbiome in check.

Revive curls between washes with this gentle cleansing conditioner from Matrix. It can be used as a replacement for your deep cleansing shampoo and contains moisturizing Manuka honey extract for keeping coils in beautiful shape — and it smells amazing, too.

The innovators at Kérastase have done it again with a new gel-masque hybrid designed to offer intense hydration just in time for harsh winds and temperatures. Perfect for self-care Sundays, apply the amino acid and ceramide-enriched formula from mid-length to ends and leave it in for five minutes before rinsing to reveal a healthy, moisturized mane.

Nails

Adding a touch of rock and roll to your look is easy with Essie’s Fall 2021 collection, which presents a mix of cream and refined gold pearl shades inspired by a glam garage band jam session. We suggest easing into the collection with Off the Record —a sort of punk rock plum — and amping up your look with edgier shades as the season revs up.

Master the marble look thanks to these new topcoats from Nails Inc, which can be layered over your favorite solids to create instant nail art. We’re especially loving Set in Stone for a fresh take on luxe neutrals.

Fragrance

Like a cashmere sweater for your senses, this fragrance from KKW’s new Nude collection contains a warm blend of skin musk, cashmere woods, and vetiver enveloped in delicious honeysuckle nectar. Consider it an es-scential layer for the cool season ahead.

Make a bold statement with this more intense take on Yves Saint Laurent’s beloved Black Opium. Coffee, jasmine, and vanilla bourbon are just a few of the notes that can be credited with seducing the likes of anyone who happens to stand in its path.

Though not a perfume, this clean candle still captures that perfect sweet-meets-cozy fall scent with notes of frothy milk, cardamom and praline woods. Each candle is hand-poured and has a 55-hour burn time, making it the perfect home accent or hostess gift.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!