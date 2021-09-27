From eyeliner to fragrances, here are 7 fall beauty essentials

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is finally here, so if you haven't spent the last few weeks getting your wardrobe essentials ready and your home primed for autumn, now's the time. Aside from changing up your home decor and fashion, this season also calls for putting together a proper beauty routine.

Your go-to products might not be all you need this season — fall is all about hydration from head to toe. To make your search for the best fall beauty products easier, Julee Wilson, Beauty Director at Cosmopolitan, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share seven must-haves for every part of your routine, from prep to finish.

So keep reading for the essentials you're going to "fall" in love with this year.

Fall beauty essentials

During the colder months, beards need some extra TLC. This beard oil from Bevel helps to nourish and hydrate beards, thanks to the moisturizing oils in the formula. It only takes a few drops to lock in moisture by using your fingers to gently massage beard hairs.

If you haven't incorporated a serum into your daily routine by now, Wilson says you should. This serum from Mara is crafted so the ingredients that really do all of the work can get deep down into your skin and lock in moisture. In addition to its hydrating benefits, it also helps protect your skin from the sun thanks to the SPF in the formula. And yes, you should be wearing sunscreen all year long.

'Tis the season for chapped lips — but it doesn't have to be. To help prevent your lips from cracking and flaking, Wilson recommends this weekly lip mask kit. It includes a scrub, scrub brush and five lip masks that can keep your pout soft and supple.

It's time to change up your fragrance, too, and Wilson recommends choosing one that feels deeper and moodier to "make you feel warm and fuzzy inside." This fragrance from Rihanna's beauty line, Fenty Beauty, hits all of the notes you want in a fall fragrance and comes inside a beautiful bottle. Although it's a bit of a splurge, it's worth it.

If you don't want to spend a lot on your seasonal scent, this fragrance from Bath & Body Works is another great option to hit those same fall feels. It's new to the brand's lineup this season.

Wilson thinks "sparkly makeup is always a good idea," especially when it comes to the approaching holidays. This season, she says, is all about glitter eyeliner. These eyeliners from We Are Fluide are perfect for anyone who wants to get in on the trend, since the pigment is buildable.

The upcoming seasons are the perfect time to break out darker matte lip colors, according to Wilson. Dark berry colors make the perfect finishing touch for fall looks. Wilson says pairing a black cashmere sweater with a moisturizing shade from Revlon's Luscious Mattes collection "screams chic!"

