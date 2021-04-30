Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Let’s be honest, there’s no real way to say thanks to your mom for everything she does for you. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try. And while it’s technically the thought that counts, you’ll score extra points for getting her something she actually likes and will use.

Read on for a list of Mother's Day gifts that’ll show your mom just how special she is to you — and wear that Momma’s Boy moniker with pride.

Yes, even moms like to ditch the ponytail and wear their hair down sometimes. She’ll love that this top-rated dryer gives an amazing blowout without the salon price tag.

For moms with a sweet tooth, this yummy sampler is an unexpected spin on a box of chocolates. It comes with two varieties of truffles, a pie slice and assorted cookies.

These adorable enamel pots are the perfect size for her windowsill and will allow her to have her favorite herbs on hand in the kitchen at a moment’s notice. Of note: This set doesn’t come with the seeds or starter plants, so you’ll have to choose those separately.

Great for mom to stash in her purse, this gloss is packed with lip plumping ingredients and smoothing marine collagen. It’s available in five flattering shades, all with a sheer finish so you can’t go wrong.

It’s like a card and a gift in one! This natural soy wax candle gives off the glorious scents of bergamot, lavender and sage. Plus, it offers 60 to 80 hours of burn time, so it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

If you want to make your mom laugh, these ridiculous socks should do the trick. So much more original than a framed photograph, right?

This bestselling case is well made, looks expensive and you can personalize it, so you’ll get major points for thoughtfulness. It's also available in 18 colors.

Give her an upgrade for that ancient nightgown. These luxurious, snuggly soft PJs are a splurge, but they’ve got a cult following for a reason. Plus, they come in 13 colors, so you’ll be sure to find one she’ll like.

Great for keys, jewelry, spare change or other bits and bobs, this sweet enamel tray can go on her dresser, desk or bedside table. It's also available in three different designs.

Choose photos of your favorite moments with mom to decorate this everyday mug. While it may seem hokey, it will make her smile every time she enjoys her morning cup of joe.

On a less sentimental note, this mug will make her laugh — and your siblings will kick themselves for not thinking of this idea first.

Everyone knows a mom whose bag is a bottomless pit of keys, receipts, random mints, half-used mini tissue packs, loose change and a capless Chap Stick. This organizer will get all her stuff in order and it won’t take her seven minutes to locate her phone when you call.

This protective case is available in a ton of bright and happy colors, and you can choose a size for her readers or her sunglasses.

Help her show off her artistic side — and relax in the process — with this kit, which comes with five brushes, 24 acrylic colors and a high-quality canvas.

Silk pillowcases are an affordable beauty must-have — they help prevent hair damage and wrinkles. Translation: If she doesn’t have one of these luxurious pillow covers, you’ll be a hero for getting her one.

If your mom logs a lot of hours on the sidelines cheering you on, help her support you in style. This chair has comfy padding, a convenient cup holder and side pocket and a four-can cooler pouch.

She’ll love these chic studs because of their modern shape and mom-friendly, mother of pearl construction. If pearl is not her thing, they’re also available in coral, turquoise or gold.

Make her life easier with this pressure cooker, which simplifies cooking everything from meat to veggies. For an added bonus, get her an Instant Pot recipe book.

This cotton-lined canvas case is roomy and has a 4” base, so it won’t tip over while she’s putting on her makeup.

Keep her rosé chilled all day (or afternoon) with these stemless, BPA-free tumblers. How they work: You pop them in the freezer and the cooling gel in the walls of the cup act in place of ice cubes. It comes as a set of four.

This convenient clip-on light is lightweight, USB chargeable and blue light blocking, so it won’t keep her up after she’s done reading. For extra brownie points, why not get her one of your favorite books to go with it?

Think of these as chic cuffs that will also tone her arms. This set of two one-pound weights from Bala add constant resistance, but they’re comfortable enough for her to wear throughout the day.

The last thing you want is to get a book that just sits on a nightstand collecting dust. But this one will offer your busy mom practical and easy-to-execute ideas to recharge.

For moms who can’t get enough iced coffee, this makes cold brew in just 25 to 45 minutes. (FYI, cold brew is typically far more time-consuming to make.) Each pot holds seven cups of supercharged coffee.

For techie moms who want a little flair for their ear buds. The best part? The colorful case will be easy to find in the depths of her handbag.

This understated-yet-special necklace is simple enough for every day, but it also layers well and will dress up any outfit.

