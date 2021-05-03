Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Your child may be too young to splurge on a Mother's Day gift for you, but that doesn't mean they can't gift you with something thoughtful. It'll just take a little bit of extra elbow grease and craftsmanship.

From luscious sweets to personalized home goods, let your little artisan craft up some sweet keepsakes that are equally functional and sentimental. The end result will be a heartfelt Mother's Day gift you'll cherish longer than anything store-bought.

Forget boxed chocolates — make her homemade truffles instead! Kids can heat the dark chocolate morsels in the microwave or on the stovetop with supervision. Then they’ll add flair to the custom bon-bons with the included Himalayan salt, coconut flakes, vanilla or peppermint.

For older kids who are new to stitching, this vintage-inspired kit comes with an easy-to-follow pattern, pre-cut thread, a needle, and a 6” wood embroidery hoop.

Children can tell their mom all the reasons they adore her with this priceless personalized book. Note: a hardcover of the 22-page book is on sale for $29.99, though, it may not arrive in time for Mother's Day.

Bring out her sweet tooth by baking classic or chocolate-flavored fortune cookies. This kit makes 40 cookies and comes with pre-written or fill-in papers, so you can surprise her with your own silly or heartfelt notes.

What’s even better than a flower bouquet? A piece of art made from Mom’s favorite blooms! This kit — recommended for kids ages five and up — can make cards, trinket boxes or bookmarks with pressed flowers as their centerpiece. It comes with a four-inch flower press, glue, brush and double-sided tape, so you’ll have all you need to make a sweet keepsake.

Give mom a low-maintenance plant that’s also a kid-created work of art. This 3.5-inch terrarium kit comes with a mini succulent, vase, dirt, and charcoal and Spanish moss. Depending on the kit you pick, kids can also add sea glass, driftwood or faux diamonds and pearls.

Choose from four different color palettes to create up to five custom stretchy bracelets. You’ll get 400-450 filler beads, 50-75 focal beads, stretch cord, knot instructions and a storage box with removable compartment dividers.

Let her know you love her by painting her a happy tulip, or get a set and paint them together! With six paint colors, a brush and slotted wood tulip parts, you’ll be all set.

For something a little different, give her a personalized word search made from 8x10 acrylic.

What better way to spend QT with mom than by baking buttery, flaky scones together? This adorable kit comes with a personalized note from you, dry ingredients and a tea towel. (Note: You’ll need to supply your own egg and butter.) You can order it in a variety of yummy flavors, such as raspberry white chocolate, cranberry orange, lavender vanilla, vanilla bean or winter maple walnut.

Create your own colorful vase and then fill it with mom’s favorite buds. The kid-friendly instructions show how to execute different artistic techniques, like sponging and color mixing, and then you simply bake the glossy vase in the oven. Kit comes with three white porcelain vases.

This old school DIY gift idea never gets old, and it’ll create a sweet, priceless memory. It comes with an 8x10 canvas personalized with your kid's name and you can choose from four heartfelt messages. Take note: Paint for the handprints is not included.

Ideal for younger kids, this 4-in-1 kit contains a flower bouquet craft, jewelry box craft, glitter mosaic sign craft and picture frame magnet craft. You may even have a hard time deciding which to do first.

Make her these colorful coasters and she won’t ever complain about you making ring marks on the table again. You can even choose your mom’s favorite flowers to paint. It comes with four wooden coasters, 12 paint colors and two brushes.

For an alternative, make alcohol ink coasters with this fun, all-inclusive kit. It comes with everything you’ll need: four ceramic tiles, five Sharpies, alcohol spritzer, sealer spray, felt backing, instructions and even a gift bag and tissue paper!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!