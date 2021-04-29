Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Sometimes it's the simple gestures that mean the most to your mom or the mother figure in your life. Even if you've got an assortment of gifts in mind to spoil her with this year, cards and flowers are a welcomed addition.

According to the Society of American Florists, Mother's Day is the third most popular calendar holiday for buying flowers, with fresh flowers and outdoor garden plants being the most-favored florals.

Want to dazzle her with a card that's just a step above the rest and a floral arrangement that's equally as impressive? We rounded up a few eye-catching cards and bouquets that she'll be sure to love.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Mother's Day cards 2021

Whether you need a card for your mother, grandmother or the sister that's a mom in your life, this bundle has you covered. And each card is blank inside, allowing you to craft the perfect message for every special woman in your life.

Don't forget to celebrate generational love this Mother's Day! This handmade card from Georgia-based paper store Copper and Brass highlights the celebration of grandma, mom and child on this special holiday.

Let them know they're appreciated — related or not — with this sweet Mother's Day card.

She doesn't need a card to make it official, but this will certainly let her know you think she's "super." After all, she is your hero!

Gift a bouquet that will never wilt with this bright card. It immediately unfolds into an intricate bouquet and includes space for you to craft a sweet message on the back.

For the grandma who loves to bake, you can't go wrong with this card — but it's a sweet pick for any kind of grandma, too. The front reads "For a berry sweet grandma," and there's a space for you to write your own personal message on a separate note card.

CutePopUp's cards come in three different designs: one for mother and daughter, one for daughter and son and one that awards the title of "World's Best Mom." These hand-assembled cards are sure to be a hit.

The mom with a green thumb will appreciate this greenhouse card full of florals and lush plants. It's a bestseller, so we wouldn't be surprised if more people add it to their carts ahead of the holiday.

This handmade card looks like an envelope, but there is space to write a sweet message on the back. It ships from the UK, so be sure to grab it with enough time to ship.

Consider this card a two-in-one! Not only does it come with a beautifully designed card, but the mini bouquet is a an adorable plus.

If you'd rather leave the Mother's Day message up to your own discretion, these cards still boast beautiful designs but let you do all of the talking. There are over a dozen designs to choose from, including Cherry Blossoms and Garden Butterflies.

Mother's Day flowers 2021

A bundle of all things pink, purple and red, this bouquet is festive enough for this special day. It features lilies, roses, waxflowers and alstroemeria.

For the mom dreaming of a European vacation, this bouquet might transport them there for the time being. It is full of sunflowers, tulips, alstroemeria, asters and poms.

This unique combination of florals and succulents combines southern charm and modern style. The unique cube vase is also included to enhance this stunning display.

Send hugs from far away with this aptly named bouquet! It's designed by a local artisan from Virginia and is meant to make "every mom feel loved."

This bright and bold display can be upgraded with a stained glass suncatcher. You can choose between a bundle of 15 or 30 stems that will likely arrive budding, so she can enjoy a fresh bouquet past the holiday.

You can upgrade this colorful bouquet with a special Mother's Day vase inscribed with a message that reads “A Mother Loves with All Her Heart." For an added touch, you can also send along a box of chocolates.

This minimalist bouquet includes 12 mixed stems, but you can upgrade to include as many as 36. A mix of roses, lilies and hypericum grown in Colombia, this fresh bouquet will let her know how much you appreciate her.

This arrangement will be left up to the farmer's discretion, but it is bound to be nothing short of beautiful. All designs will be Mother's Day-themed, so you rest assured it will be festive enough for whoever you're sending it to.

A beautiful arrangement of sunflowers, white spray roses, billy balls and mini hydrangeas, this Colombia-grown assortment will surely bring a smile to her face.

Carnations, daisies, lilies and mini roses are complemented by green eucalyptus and waxflowers in this bouquet. The color palette alone is enough to make anyone swoon.

Full of texture and lush florals, this arrangement is subtle and sweet. It features carnations, daisies, lilies, hydrangeas and roses.

True to its name, the bright colors in this bouquet make it a perfect pick for the source of light in your life. The assortment of carnations, lilies and roses come together to provide an aesthetically-pleasing gift.

Thistle, craspedia, roses and solidago make up this fiery combination. Any mom will appreciate a bundle as bright as this! (For an exclusive 20% off at UrbanStems enter the code TODAY20.)

Blues, violet hues and pink join forces in this eye-catching bouquet. With ivory lavender, it's the perfect pick for anyone who could use some pampering and relaxation. (For an exclusive 20% off at UrbanStems enter the code TODAY20.)

Who can resist a stunning display with eucalyptus in the mix? In this bouquet, you'll find scabiosa, cocculus, spiral eucalyptus, football Mums and photinia. (For an exclusive 20% off at UrbanStems enter the code TODAY20.)

