How to send Mom flowers in time for Mother's Day

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Mother's Day is right around the corner, but this year most of us will be celebrating a little differently. Nothing can replace spending quality time together, but there are still ways you can celebrate the holiday from afar.

Mom's big day is on May 10 this year, so now is the time to send a thoughtful gift to show your appreciation. You can't go wrong with a beautiful bouquet, and several online retailers will send Mother's Day flowers right to her door!

We went through and found some of the bestselling bouquets that are sure to make your mom feel loved and appreciated on her special day.

Mother's Day flower delivery services

This bouquet is like sending a lovely spring day right to Mom's door! It features a variety of peach blooms, white lilies and succulents — all placed in a bamboo cube for display.

This vibrant bouquet is sure to capture your mother's heart. The garden-inspired mix will arrive in a clear vase with farmhouse-style twine tied delicately around the center.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Make your mom's day with this mix of classic carnations, scabiosa “pincushions” and snapdragons. Inspired by a "breath of spring air," this arrangement is sure to brighten her day with its variety and colors.

For the moms obsessed with lilies, consider this arrangement completely comprised of white, red and pink varieties. The flowers arrive as buds, so she can watch them bloom for weeks of enjoyment!

This colorful bouquet features a mix of roses, lilies and stock for an eye-catching combination of pink and purple hues.

Brighten your loved one's day with this sunshine-inspired bouquet. It comes with yellow roses and Peruvian lilies mixed together with white daisies.

This celebratory basket comes with a mix of pastel flowers in a vintage-inspired canister that says, "A mother's love is a treasure."

Finding the perfect gift can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY can help. Try our interactive gift finder to sort gifts by price, person and interest. And no matter who you're looking for, we have gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!