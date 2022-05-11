The best part? It's a three-piece set, so your graduate can opt to use either the roomy tote, crossbody messenger bag or the convenient clutch depending on what their schedule entails. A few color options also swap out the clutch and offer a wider pouch instead.

The sets are available in over 40 different shades and colorblocks, so you can choose which will best complement their sense of style, from classic beige or brown to trendier gradient designs. Regardless of which color you choose, the tote and crossbody options boast a zipper closure, so they'll never have to worry about spilling loose items in their bag.

Former associate commerce editor Daniel Boan purchased the set last year as a gift and was pleased with the look and feel of the bags.

"I bought this set for my 14-year-old niece for Christmas since she wanted something a little more 'grown-up,' and I was super surprised by the quality when it arrived," Boan said. "The bags felt really well-made, and it's a great value for under $40. The large bag is super roomy, while the others seem like great on-the-go options."

Over 20,000 Amazon customers have given the handbag set a perfect five-star rating, with many also giving top marks for craftsmanship and sturdiness.

"This is one of the best buys I've ever gotten on here!" a verified purchaser wrote. "The purse has a great quality to it, and I'm still shocked that I got all three purses for one price! I can't wait to buy one of another color!"

Another reviewer, who bought the set as a college graduation gift, said the handbags are professional enough for job interviews.

"Got these for our daughter and her roommate as they just graduated from college and had job interviews," the reviewer wrote. "They were surprised, loved them and they both got job offers."

Select colors are currently on sale for as much as 34% off, so you won't have to look too far to find a great deal on a practical and fashionable gift (and maybe even snag one for yourself).

