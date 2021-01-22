You can sleep easier with bedding deals from Pottery Barn, Macy's and more

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Looking to make your bed a cozy oasis? TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Bauer found products to make your place of slumber the right environment to lay your head down, from pillows to comforters.

While you're shopping for bedding, make sure to keep your eye out for white sales. White sales are events that take place during January, offering huge discounts on bedding essentials like pillows, sheets, blankets and comforters.

In addition to Bauer's picks, we rounded noteworthy bedding sales you might want to add to your cart.

Read on to learn how to save big on bedding from major retailers like Bed Bath and Beyond and Nordstrom Rack.

Bedding seen on TODAY

This breathable cotton mattress protector was designed to protect your mattress from allergens and dust mites, and has a 300-thread count.

This three inch, no-slip mattress topper is made of three layers of soft foam. It's designed to keep you cool all night through tiny pores in the foam that let out hot air.

This flannel set is available in eight patterns and colors, all of which have a cozy finish meant to make the set even more comfortable.

This 625-thread count sheet set comes with a flat and fitted sheet as well as pillowcases, and is available in more than 25 colors.

This temperature-regulating comforter is made from 100% sustainably sourced eucalyptus. It's designed to keep you cool all night long, making it a potential solution for anyone who tends to sleep hot.

This duvet cover is meant to protect your comforter while also keeping you from getting too hot. The hypoallergenic cover is naturally dyed and cool to the touch.

This pillow is designed specifically to support those who sleep on their backs or stomachs to ensure a comfortable sleep.

This pillow is both soft and supportive, designed as a pillow-within-a-pillow. The inner pillow provides support, while the outer pillow is fluffy and comfortable.

This pillow, designed for those who sleep on their backs, is designed to provide support all night long.

This bestselling hypoallergenic pillow is hand-quilted in Europe and can be customized by adding or removing wool.

This blanket has a micro plush cover that can be removed and machine washed, and is available in seven color options.

This dip-dyed blanket is reversible and designed to keep you cozy and warm all winter long.

Add some style to your bedroom with these cozy plush pillows. The set of two pillows comes with removable covers with a hidden zipper closure.

There's no better way to relax after a long day than the soothing smell of essential oils. This hand-dipped glass diffuser uses ultrasonic humidifier technology.

This natural sleep aid, which is a Shop TODAY favorite, blocks out background noises, allowing you to have a better sleep. You can choose from six sounds, including white noise and summer rain, and set an auto-off timer for 15, 30 or 60 minutes.

This plush pillow is both comfortable and stylish, giving your room a cozy and luxurious look.

JCPenney bedding sales

You can get up to 40% off healthy sleep essentials from JCPenney now.

This vibrant quilt is 70% off now. The 100% cotton quilt has a washed finish that is meant to add to its softness.

These wrinkle-free sheets are designed to dry faster than normal sheets and to grip and fit the mattress more snugly.

This soft micro-fabric mattress pad has a quilted surface with extra padding and a waterproof barrier to prevent stains.

Nordstrom Rack bedding sales

Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 65% off new markdowns.

These sheets are designed to be soft and breathable, with a unique texture due to the pre-washed microfiber.

This hypoallergenic pillow uses TempaSleep technology to keep your body temperature cool while you sleep.

This hand-crafted silk pillowcase is hypoallergenic and machine washable. The silk material is meant to protect your hair and skin while you sleep.

Wayfair bedding sales

Wayfair is currently offering up to 70% off home goods, while also discounting closeout deals up to 80%.

This simple, oversized quilt is lightweight yet warm. The set also comes with two shams.

This mattress in a box is made of three layers of foam and has low-motion transfer, so when one person gets up in the morning the other can continue to sleep uninterrupted.

This machine washable and reversible crushed velvet comforter with a silver sheen is a bold and comfy addition to your bed.

Pottery Barn bedding sales

Pottery Barn's The Big Refresh event means 20% off bedding and bath on the sheet set you've had an eye on or the duvet cover you didn't even know you needed.

For a limited time, you can get this duvet cover and sham in one of three neutral colors (or all!) during Pottery Barn's The Big Refresh. It's made of 100% cotton sateen and is designed to be slightly matte and wrinkle resistant.

Checkered print everything is a trend our Shop TODAY team spotted this month, and even Pottery Barn is getting in on the craze. This oversized gingham set elevates the pattern for a statement look while still not being overwhelming. But if it's not your jam all the time, the duvet reverses to a solid natural color.

Pottery Barn boasts this linen/cotton blend's softness and durability — on top of the intricate seam work. It's available in four dreamy, light colors so you can give your oasis that feeling of tranquility.

Macy's bedding sales

Macy's is currently offering 40-60% off bedding. On top of that, their Big Home Sale starts 1/27 and is offering 20-60% off select furniture, mattresses and rugs.

This super-soft fleece blanket is available in more than 10 colors that are sure to brighten up your room. Just be sure to use the code CLEAR at checkout for an extra 15% off to get this for $25.49.

This glamorous throw blanket is the perfect statement piece for any bedroom. The throw is also reversible, with faux-fur on one side and faux-mink on the other. Be sure to use the code CLEAR at checkout to get this deal.

Step up your bedding game with this stylish and cozy striped sheet set made with Supima cotton. Use the code CLEAR at checkout and get this for less than $40.

This ultra-comfortable pillow is ideal for all sleep types and is made with hypoallergenic fiberfill. All pillow sizes are on sale, but you can use the code CLEAR to get 15% off at checkout.

Kohl's bedding sales

Kohl's bedding sale event offers big savings, including buy one get one 50% off on select items.

This soft and cozy weighted blanket is reversible and designed to relieve stress and enhance your sleep. If you run hot, this cooling weighted blanket is also on sale now.

Weighted blankets aren't only for adults. This blanket is designed so your kids can get a better night's sleep, too. The blanket has a removable cover so you can tend to any messes and is made of silky hypoallergenic fabric.

Buy one of these moisture-wicking, memory foam mattress toppers and get one 50% off! It's designed to improve your quality of sleep and provide extra comfort.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!