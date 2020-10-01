Dylan Dreyer's sweet necklaces are a tribute to her two sons

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Dylan Dreyer always keeps her children close to her heart, even when she's away from them.

The TODAY meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host has been sporting an adorable new set of necklaces that pay homage to her two sons, and she just shared details on the sweet trinkets.

On Wednesday, Dylan posted a photo of the gold necklaces on Instagram, which she wears together for a layered look. Each of them features a charm that's shaped like a child's silhouette and is engraved with the first letter of Calvin's and Ollie's names.

"I’ve been getting questions about the necklaces I’ve been wearing lately. I’m obsessed...Cal and Ollie’s profile pics!! I got them at (Le Papier Studio)" she wrote.

The necklaces are from Le Papier Studio, a brand that offers a variety of jewelry, ornaments and artwork that you can have engraved with custom silhouettes and initials. If you're looking to get your own design, we rounded up a selection of the various styles available from the brand.

Loving Dylan's sweet silhouette charms? The necklace is available in 14-karat yellow gold, with one 16-inch and one 18-inch chain. The best part? You can select from a variety of existing illustrations or request custom silhouettes that look just like your little ones.

If you already have a necklace chain you love and only want the customized charms, the brand offers them in three sizes — tiny, medium and large — and four finishes.

Keeping a photo of your loved ones in a locket is such a beautiful tradition, and Le Papier Studio has their own fun take on this classic style: a locket with a silhouette engraving on the inside. The design is available in silver and gold.

Prefer earrings over necklaces? These lariat drop earrings fit a tiny silhouette on them and are available in 14-karat solid yellow and rhodium-plated white gold.

Next to a wedding ring, this engraved piece is sure to be one of the most special items in your jewelry collection. The engraved silhouette ring can be worn alone or stacked and is available in 14-karat solid yellow, rose and white gold.

This expandable bangle has special meaning thanks to the engraved silhouette that's cut from sterling silver or 14-karat yellow gold. They take four to five weeks to make, so plan ahead if you're buying one as a gift!

It's hard to resist the appeal of a classic charm bracelet, and this one can hold multiple engraved silhouette charms. Want to make each of your children's charms stand out? You can opt for different finishes — sterling silver and 14-karat yellow gold.

Dads can get in on the engraved fun too! This silhouette keychain can feature up to four silhouettes and is a fun way to keep your kids close while toting around all your keys.

