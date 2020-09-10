See Dylan Dreyer's adorable pics of Calvin's 1st day of school

Post-Labor Day in New York City means schools are starting to open up again ... and that means Dylan Dreyer's son Calvin is heading back to class!

Dylan's oldest son is 3 and clearly delighted to return to his educational journey, per a photo posted by the TODAY meteorologist on Instagram Thursday:

"After a nice 6-month long summer vacation, let’s try this again!!" Mom captioned the fun pictures, including ones of Calvin with a mask (dinosaur print, of course!) getting a hug from Mom, and then with the whole family, including dad Brian Fichera and little brother Oliver, 8 months.

This is a scene being enacted across the country, as the school year begins and both teachers and students tentatively head into work and classes. (Of course, some are staying home to handle class remotely.)

Last September, the 3rd hour of TODAY co-host documented Calvin's official first day ever in school with a photo of the little guy grinning and carrying a backpack:

"And so begins preschool! And Calvin couldn’t be happier or more excited!!" she wrote then.

On the show last September, Dylan talked about the picture, noting that he had two "emergency graham crackers" in his backpack just in case. "It was fun," she said of bringing him to school. "The first day I got to take him and everything was nice and under control, but since then Brian has been texting me every morning: 'It's just pure chaos without you.'"

But she also admitted, "It's emotional."

Especially now, we bet. Good luck, Calvin!