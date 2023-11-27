Here’s your Cyber Monday fashion guide — Deals on Crocs, Madewell, Lulu and more

Cyber Monday deals are going strong in the fashion sphere and this is your opportunity to save on that wish list item. Whether you're looking for gifts or restocking essentials, you might find a worthy item to splurge on.

Some of the biggest discounts during Cyber Monday are those in the footwear space, and we just so happen to find some of the best deals available. All of your favorite retailers and brands, including DSW, Macy's, Anthropologie and Amazon are offering discounts of up to 90% off.

Throughout the day, we will continuously update the discounts and scour through thousands of deals. Plus, for even more ways to save on Cyber Monday and beyond, download our coupon extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers and get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Scroll below to find discounted items on apparel, footwear and accessories.

Cyber Monday shoe deals

Update your white sneaker repertoire with this classic design from Dr. Scholl's. The style comes in different neutral colors and this one is size inclusive. You can even get a size 13 in women.

Still in search of a better deal? This style from Allbirds is on sale for $40! It's made with sustainable materials and can be worn with almost anything in your wardrobe.

Add an edgy flair to your outfit with this knee-high boot. It has a pointed-toe silhouette and is on major sale for Cyber Monday. This is your opportunity to upgrade your fall wardrobe with a classic pair.

Keep your feet cozy with this pair of ankle boots that combine comfort and style. It features faux fur and a suede material with a sturdy wedge heel for snowy days. Plus, you can score 25% off all styles for Cyber Monday.

Loafers are a great alternative to sneakers when you need comfort but still want elegance. This pair is on sale for 40% off and features a chain detail on the upper with a sturdy lug sole to keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Survive any puddle and slush with these fleece-lined boots. For 59% off you can update your winter boot collection and trust that you’ll be ready for any kind of cold.

Cyber Monday clothing deals

Get in the holiday spirit with these cozy pajama pants from Old Navy. There are 13 different colors and nine sizes to choose from in this style. Also, you can mix and match with their waffle knit pajama top.

Complete your holiday look with this turtleneck pullover. It features an open back and loose silhouette that looks chic with your favorite denim.

Need a denim revamp? This pair from Gap features a stretchy and soft material, ideal for moving around with ease. You can get this for less than $25 during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Looking for extra support? Shapellx offers shapewear and bodysuits that will cinch your body. The brand has gone viral on TikTok for its quality and sculpting features, but the best part is that they offer plus sizes up to 4X.

You get an extra $25 off sitewide for orders of $100 or more with code BC25.

A button-down shirt is a classic and must-have piece every woman should own. This one in particular receives high praise for its no-iron requirement. Plus, you get an extra 30% off at Chico's during Cyber Monday.

This bodysuit is one of Skims' most viral products because it enhances your figure and lifts the bust. According to reviews, the compression isn't uncomfortable and fits the body like a glove.

Looking to travel in comfort? These soft pants come in 3 different inseams and feature wide legs and a lightweight fabric to be comfortable all day. Plus, you get free shipping during the Cyber Monday sale.

Shopping for denim can be complicated because of the endless washes, designs and lengths to choose from. But with Good American's Cyber Monday sale, you can finally stock up on styles you've been eyeing. Using the code BF40, you can receive 40% off your order.

Shop all of your basics and winter essentials during Reformation's Cyber Monday sale, where they'll be offering 25% off their site until Nov. 27. We especially love the sparkle in this knit top, which might give you inspiration on what to wear for whatever New Year's Eve soiree you're invited to.

Anthropologie has up to 50% off sales across their site (that includes home!). This includes the dress above, which was originally retailed at $170, but with the discount, it's just under $100. This is a great wedding guest dress for your next event. Consider that a steal!

Spanx is having 20% off sitewide plus exclusive deals in their sale section. This bodysuit is super flattering and offers sleek results when paired with jeans. Grab this for 50% off during their Black Friday sale.

Looking for the right pair of jeans? This one from Madewell comes in six different washes and features a classic silhouette to pair with button-down shirts, bodysuits and T-shirts. Score up to 60% off on your purchase until Nov. 27 with code CYBER.

Get yourself a sweater that has a little bit of oomph, such as this relaxed collared sweater. Until Nov. 27, receive 30% off Sanctuary Clothing's inventory with code TGIBF30.

You'll want a dress that you can wear season to season, which is why we suggest grabbing this wrapped long-sleeved dress from Aritzia during their sale. Until Nov. 27, you can get some of your favorites for up to 50% off (excludes Super Puffs).

Lululemon is having major markdowns during Cyber Week on various products, collections and more, such as this tank top. It's made from soft modal fabric, and is designed to be a tight fit. Stock up for yourself or for someone special.

Starting today, you can shop Alo Yoga for 30% off sitewide, along with free returns if you change your mind. Any previously marked-down styles are now up to 70% off, with more styles often being added. You'll want to get to these deals quickly before they're gone.

If you love patterns, you can't miss out on Farm Rio's Black Friday sale. Final sale items on the site are 70% off. This maxi dress is fun and will give your wardrobe a dose of magic.

You can withstand really low temperatures with Orolay's winter jacket. This style features 700+ premium duck fill and roomy pockets to keep your essentials within reach. It's a must-have for all your winter activities, plus customers rave about how warm this jacket is.

Universal Standard offers an impressive size range from 00 to 40. For Cyber Monday, they're offering some of their denim for just $35, which is 70% off its original price.

It's puffer season! We might love Lululemon's athletic wear, but we are big fans of their everyday apparel, too, especially this "super-cropped" puffer jacket. It is made from water-repellent fabric, and comes in seven shades, from bright pink to classic black, for you to choose from.

Cyber Monday jewelry deals

Baublebar's initial necklace is on sale for 30% off and is the perfect stocking stuffer for the holidays. You can layer it with your other gold accessories and is a great statement piece to keep in your jewelry box.

Add personality to your jewelry box with this nameplate necklace. You can choose between three fonts and customize the text. The brand is having a sale of 90% off sitewide.

Affordable jewelry? Yes, please! Splurge on earrings to wear for your next holiday dinner, or perhaps a necklace that will complement them. Regardless of what you decide to purchase, Ettika is offering up to 40% off select jewelry this Cyber Monday.

This dainty necklace works for every occasion, regardless if you're going somewhere as a wedding guest or to dress up your office attire. Nonetheless, the stone stuns every outfit.

Cyber Monday accessory deals

If your house slippers need a revamp, score this Cyber Monday deal from Dearfoams. This pair can be worn indoors or outdoors thanks to the durable outsole. But the plush material is what makes this design a cozy option for lazy days.

The level of coziness you'll get from this sandal is superior thanks to the fuzzy liner. Now you can get this pair of Crocs for 45% off on Cyber Monday and choose from their five neutral hues.

Belt bags are the ultimate comfort meets functionality, and this one from Baggallini has two zipper compartments to fit all your essentials. Plus, it's the perfect companion for traveling and running errands. The brand is offering up to 35% off on its timeless pieces.

Worried about tights that rip? Sheertex is loved and approved by Shop TODAY editors for its patented knit and rip-resistant material. Plus, it has a thick waistband to hold the tights in place. Get this Cyber Monday deal for 60% off.

Stay warm and cozy during your runs and errands with this wool sneaker from Allbirds. The brand is having a Cyber Monday sale on different colorways with the code GET30 and is a great pair for all-day wear. Especially when the weather gets chilly.

Looking for a winter boot to survive the cold season? This pair from Sorel is great for everyday wear and features a thick wedge heel that feels comfortable and supportive. The brand is offering sales up to 50% off.

Blundstone is marking nearly all styles from their site up to $55 off from Nov. 23 through Cyber Monday. Upgrade your footwear collection with these Chelsea boots. Plus, this brand is size-inclusive (with styles up to 11) and the style comes in eight different colors.

Exclusive to DSW only, the footwear and accessories retailer is offering a 25% off Cyber Monday sale on everything. This classic brand offers great comfort and will match all your street-style pieces.

Consider this your sign to stock up on your winter boots. From Nov, 24 to 27, Timberland will be discounting their collection up to 50% off (exclusions apply), for men, women and kids.

Not every handbag needs to have a hefty price tag to be trendy and affordable. Case in point: This one from JW Pei. During their Cyber Monday deals, the brand will have select styles for 15% to 20% off. This sale will run on Amazon only.

This tote is meant to organize your laptop, folders and other office necessities with designated pockets for almost everything. What we appreciate most about the bag is that it can be used outside the workspace, too. It's also 25% off for Cyber Monday.

A designer bag discounted for over half the cost? Consider that a steal. Get this Michael Kors crossbody while it's on sale in any of the five shades that remain available.