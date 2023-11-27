ICYMI: The Dyson AirWrap is still on deal — plus more Cyber Monday beauty sales worth shopping

Cyber Monday deals are here! This is your chance to get discounts on popular brands like CeraVe, Dyson, Tatcha and more.

Below you'll find the top Cyber Monday sales beauty lovers can save on from top shopping destinations like Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom and more. From beauty bestsellers like Glossier and stylist tools to making your beauty routine more efficient, today is the day to score big.

Scroll down to choose from our favorite beauty picks with award-winning status and thousands of reviews in the hair care, skin care and makeup category.

Black Friday 2023 hair deals

This bestselling hair oil has more than 48,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and many say that it has actually helped with hair growth. "If your hair is thinning or damaged this is the best product out there and it’s not expensive at all! It’s very much worth the money spent and I’ve already repurchased it and will again and again," one reviewer wrote.

Say goodbye to pesky flyaways! This balm is designed to give any slicked-back style a smooth, soft and pliable hold and keep those stray hairs from popping up.

Struggling with dandruff? This bestselling shampoo is designed to get to the root of the cause of dandruff to help control flaking, scaling and itching, the brand says.

Maximize your beauty routine with this blowout brush deal. It comes with 3 heat settings and ionic technology to manage frizz. Also, it will save you time when you need a quick blowout. Get more deals on Macy's this Cyber Monday and 50% off from other brands like Too Faced, Philosophy and more.

Don't miss your chance to score a rare deal on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. The popular tool helps protect your hair from heat damage while increasing shine and decreasing frizz, the brand says.

With a blend of argan, camellia and marula oils, this Kérastase hair oil serum packs a powerful punch for strands that need a little TLC. The brand says the oil should improve hair strength, provide optimal nourishment and tame frizz. You can get it for 20% off if you use the code BF23. But if you spend $100 or more, you will get an exclusive bag and three samples as a bonus gift.

Although this is a splurge item, it is definitely worth the hype (it has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!). For a limited time, earn up to 30% off select Ghd items on Amazon. But if the item you’re looking for isn’t available, Ghd is also having Cyber Monday deals on their website.

Briogeo is calling this their “biggest sale ever,” with a Cyber Monday promo of 30% to 50% off all of their collection. If you spend $100 or more, you can receive a free 8-ounce Don’t Despair, Repair Mask.

This leave-in conditioning spray tackles multiple issues in one: It detangles, hydrates and combats frizz. According to the brand, it can even protect against heat damage and works well for all hair types. It will also be available for 20% off for Cyber Monday, along with their other products.

Stimulate your scalp with this LED Light Therapy Hair Brush that helps to thicken and straighten your hair. It's a great addition to your scalp care and hair routine, plus it's a Cyber Monday special not to miss.

Some flat irons can dull out your hair, but this one promises to enhance your shine with limited heat damage and less frizz. It'll be 30% off during Cyber Monday.

For a limited time only, Dyson will have major discounts on all of their Airwrap stylers. Receive $100 off (you read that correctly!) on the original, long styler and more until Cyber Monday.

Black Friday 2023 skin care deals

Forgot to restock on razors last time you were at the store? Well, you're in luck. This pack is marked down to just $3 right now. It comes with 10 two-blade Silky Touch disposable razors.

Looking for an affordable stocking stuffer? You can score this mini facial massage tool, which is perfect for taking on the go, for just $7.

Keep your hands hydrated with this fan-favorite hand cream from Glossier. This one has a cute aesthetic and is just a chic reminder to keep your hands moisturized. Now, all orders will receive 25% off, but if spend $100 or more, you can get 30% today.

This skin care formula is a TikTok favorite with more 44,000 perfect five-star ratings. Its star ingredient? Snail mucin. And while it may sound strange, an expert told us that the ingredient can help with hydration and fine lines.

This retinol serum is both a Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winner and a dermatologist favorite, and you can get it right now for nearly 30% off. It's designed to help refine texture and brighten skin while maintaining your natural barrier, the brand says.

Say goodbye to tired under eyes! These hydrating masks are said to reduce puffiness, bags and dark circles to help you look your best — even when you didn't get a full night's sleep.

Protect your lips with this ultra-hydrating mask. With its nourishing formula, this bestseller will keep your lips cracked-free during cold months, especially when they tend to get dry.

It's not every day that you find a deal on Sunday Riley. This kit comes with three popular products from the brand: Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Luna Sleeping Night Oil to help you round out your routine.

Tired of having puffy eyes? This eye treatment will improve the look of fine lines and give you hydration throughout the day. You can score this Cyber Monday deal for 50% off.

Protect your skin from the sun with this award-winning sunscreen by EltaMd. Aside from giving sun protection, this formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and a hydrating base to cover blemishes. This one is also great for ladies who want to give their foundation a break. Use the code JOY to receive up to 30% off.

The buzzy Solawave skin wand is on sale right now at Best Buy — and it’s perfect for holiday gifting. One editor said that she used this wand for about a year and loved how easy it was to use. “The warming effect and gentle vibrations feel like I’m getting a nightly facial massage.”

You don’t always need to splurge on a fragrance to smell heavenly. Case in point: Anything from Dedcool, especially their fan-favorite and genderless scent, XTRA Milk. Get it for 30% off during the sale.

Consider this a face lift in a single device. The brand claims the power of microcurrents in the tool helps to lift, firm and shape the face in just a few uses. This kit, and everything else, is 30% off through Cyber Monday, with orders over $145 receiving a gift (or gifts, depending on the spending amount) with purchase.

For a vitamin C serum, this Paula’s Choice option is one of the more affordable picks out there. Not only that, it happens to be one of their bestsellers and 20% off during their sitewide Black Friday special.

We couldn’t believe it either when we read that this serum is five-in-one. Really! It’s because it contains five powerful ingredients that tackle nearly every skin concern: Niacinamide, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) and collagen peptide. Receive 25% (orders over $30) off the serum, and anything else from the brand, during their Cyber Monday deals.

Black Friday 2023 makeup deals

Give your pout a glowy finish with Tarte's popular lip plump. Dermstore just added new Cyber Monday deals and this one is a steal. It comes in different colors and it hydrates your lips while giving you that plump effect.

This multipurpose beauty tool made Oprah's Favorite Things list this year — and you can grab it now for a discount. It can be used to add color to both your cheeks and lip. Plus, it's said to hydrate your skin, thanks to the desert date and baobab seed oils.

Bobbi Brown is offering 30% off sitewide on their bestsellers and this one is a must-have in your makeup arsenal. The shadow stick is creamy and comes in 25 shades to give your eyes that extra sparkle.

Coming with two Shop TODAY editor-favorites: Brow Wiz and Brow Genius serum, this kit has everything to help you achieve the brows of your dreams. You can grab it now while it’s on sale for $25.

Whether you're going for a sparkly eye look or a classic nude shade, this palette has everything you need. You can score it for 50% off at Ulta and Macy's.

In this duo you'll get a full-coverage foundation, which comes in over 45 shades, and the Shop TODAY Beauty Award-winning setting powder to finish off the look. The brand says you can expect a "poreless" matte finish that will last all day long — and you'll save 20% on Black Friday.

Whether you're looking for a cute stocking stuffer or want to give your nails a festive makeover, you can grab these nail wraps for less than $3. The kit comes with 22 decals to suit different types of nail shapes. The results? A salon-worthy holiday manicure.

We’ve all had those nights where we are too tired to take off our makeup. The consequences of that are skin irritations, redness and more. But what if we said you could sleep in this foundation? Youthforia’s serum-foundation hybrid gives you the benefits of skin care and coverage, so you can wear it day and night. Their other products offer the same, too, and are all 30% off until Nov. 27.

You might’ve seen their early Friends and Family deals, but the 30% off discount continues for Cyber Monday. Also, Lancôme will offer 50% off specials, excluding their Holiday Beauty Box and Advent Calendar, for you to snag.

In case you didn’t know, Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Wands were all over the Internet this past year for their glow and easy application. Now, you can grab the product (or more!) during their Cyber Monday sale. Through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can receive 20% off your order using the code MAGIC20.

More Charlotte Tilbury Cyber Monday deals:

25% off when you spend $110 (code: MAGIC25 )

) 30% off when you spend $160 (code: MAGIC30)

Glossier is all about minimalist makeup that brings out your natural features, including their glowing and buildable Stretch Fluid Foundation. They’re offering 25% off all orders, with 30% off orders over $100.

The Double Wear Foundation is one of Estée Lauder's most popular products for its long-lasting natural-matte finish. Now, it is available in a concealer with the same benefits. Oh, and it's on sale!

According to reviews, this blush (that's 25% off, might we add) is pretty pigmented. Just a small dab is all you need to add a beautiful flush to the cheeks. If you spend $75 or more, you will receive a gift with your order.

Get a red carpet makeup look with this foundation that offers full coverage and hydration. Plus, it offers SPF 50 sunscreen to protect your skin. You can score this Cybeer Monday deal for 50% off.