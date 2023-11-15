Early Black Friday deals on beauty must-haves from Dyson, CeraVe and more — starting at $3

Sales season is in full swing. But really, all of the deals of the last few weeks have simply been previews for the main event: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The good news is that the big sales days are almost here! Many retailers aren't even waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to reveal their deals. Beauty lovers can already save at top shopping destinations like Amazon, Sephora, Nordstrom and more. So, it's the perfect time to try that trendy new hair care product you have on your wishlist or stock up on skin care gifts for friends.

For even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Here, 20 Black Friday beauty deals that you can shop right now from Dyson, Sunday Riley and more.

Black Friday 2023 beauty deals

Hair | Skin | Makeup

Black Friday 2023 hair deals

This bestselling hair oil has more than 47,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, and many say that it has actually helped with hair growth. "If your hair is thinning or damaged this is the best product out there and it’s not expensive at all! It’s very much worth the money spent and I’ve already repurchased it and will again and again," one person wrote.

Say goodbye to pesky flyaways! This balm is designed to give any slicked-back style a smooth, soft and pliable hold and keep those stray hairs from popping up.

Struggling with dandruff? This bestselling shampoo is designed to get to the root of the cause of dandruff to help control flaking, scaling and itching, the brand says.

Ahead of Black Friday, Target is marking down select hair tools by 20%. You can grab this popular gadget, which is said to make it easy to get those fresh-from-the-beach waves, even in the middle of winter.

Don't miss your chance to score a rare deal on the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. The popular tool helps protect your hair from heat damage while increasing shine and decreasing frizz, the brand says.

Black Friday 2023 skin care deals

Forgot to restock on razors last time you were at the store? Well, you're in luck. This pack is marked down to just $3 right now. It comes with 10 two-blade Silky Touch disposable razors.

Sephora hasn't dropped its Black Friday deals just yet, but the retailer is already marking down plenty of must-haves from its own Sephora Collection. You can score this mini facial massage tool, which is perfect for taking on the go, for just $7.

This skin care formula is a TikTok favorite with more 44,000 perfect five-star ratings. Its star ingredient? Snail mucin. And while it may sound strange, an expert told us that the ingredient can help with hydration and fine lines.

This retinol serum is both a Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner and a dermatologist favorite, and you can get it right now for nearly 30% off. It's designed to help refine texture and brighten skin while maintaining your natural barrier, the brand says.

Say goodbye to tired under eyes! These hydrating masks are said to reduce puffiness, bags and swelling to help you look your best — even when you didn't get a full night's sleep.

This Kiehl's Body Care Set is said to be valued at $51, but you can snag it for just $27 during the Nordstrom sale. It comes with three of Kiehl's hydrating formulas: Creme de Corps, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve and Lip Balm.

It's not every day that you find a deal on Sunday Riley. This kit comes with three popular products from the brand: Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum and Luna Sleeping Night Oil to help you round out your routine.

The buzzy Solawave skin wand is on sale right now at Best Buy — and it’s perfect for holiday gifting. One editor said that she used this wand for about a year and loved how easy it was to use. “The warming effect and gentle vibrations feel like I’m getting a nightly facial massage.”

Black Friday 2023 makeup deals

You’ll want to stock up on these liquid lipsticks from Too Faced —they’re currently $10 at Macy’s. According to the brand, they’re infused with avocado oil and vitamin E to keep your lips hydrated. Plus the brand says it’ll last for up to 8 hours.

Need new makeup brushes? This set is marked down on Amazon. It comes with four different brushes and a sponge.

This multipurpose beauty tool made Oprah's Favorite Things list this year — and you can grab it now for a discount. It can be used to add color to both your cheeks and lip. Plus, it's said to hydrate your skin, thanks to the desert date and baobab seed oils.

Coming with two Shop TODAY editor-favorites: Brow Wiz and Brow Genius serum, this kit has everything to help you achieve the brows of your dreams. You can grab it now while it’s on sale for $25.

Whether you're going for a sparkly eye look or a classic nude shade, this palette has everything you need.

In this duo you'll get a full-coverage foundation, which comes in over 45 shades, and the Shop TODAY Beauty Award winning setting powder to finish off the look. The brand says you can expect a "poreless" matte finish that will last all day long — and you'll save 20% ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you're looking for a cute stocking stuffer or want to give your nails a festive makeover, you can grab these nail wraps for just over $2. The kit comes with 22 decals to suit different types of nail shapes. The results? A salon-worthy holiday manicure.