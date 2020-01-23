This bestselling tunic will be the most versatile item in your winter wardrobe

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I love it! It's nice and soft, the length is great! It's exactly what I wanted to wear with my leggings and skinny jeans," one reviewer wrote.

All versions of the top feature a chic side-split that creates a looser fit, allowing it to fit snugly under your trusty winter jacket. It also leaves enough room to fit an extra top underneath for those extra cold days.

"It is soft, comfortable and the perfect thickness," one reviewer wrote. Amazon

Its convenient length means you can throw on your favorite pair of leggings and relax, or you can pair the top with jeans and a warm pair of boots for a casual look.

"Great length for leggings, but definitely also works well with skinny jeans," one reviewer wrote on Amazon. "I love the small slit along the side. This is not a high-low design, which I love in order to have the length in the front. Gradually purchasing additional colors!"

Though the prices vary depending on which design you select, Amazon currently offers a $4 coupon that you can apply at checkout. Nearly 70% of reviewers gave the tunic a 5-star rating, with many reviewers saying that it fits true to size with just a little bit of extra room.

Amazon

Accessorizing the top with other items in your wardrobe, such as a statement necklace or a simple scarf, can also elevate the look without breaking the bank.

"It's a no-brainer. Easy, cute, nice fit," another reviewer wrote. "Throw on a scarf and it's work-wear ready."

