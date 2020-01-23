This bestselling tunic will be the most versatile item in your winter wardrobe

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Layers are the key to staying warm during the bitter cold days of winter, but trying to find a top that is versatile, easy and effortless can be quite the challenge.
If you've rummaged through your closet in search of the perfect top that just never seems to appear, we may have found the long-sleeved tunic you've been waiting for.
With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, this comfortable and fashionable tunic makes deciding what to wear in the morning that much easier. Even better, it's available in 18 different colors and patterns!
Levaca Long-sleeved Tunic
Stuff We Love
"I love it! It's nice and soft, the length is great! It's exactly what I wanted to wear with my leggings and skinny jeans," one reviewer wrote.
All versions of the top feature a chic side-split that creates a looser fit, allowing it to fit snugly under your trusty winter jacket. It also leaves enough room to fit an extra top underneath for those extra cold days.
Its convenient length means you can throw on your favorite pair of leggings and relax, or you can pair the top with jeans and a warm pair of boots for a casual look.
"Great length for leggings, but definitely also works well with skinny jeans," one reviewer wrote on Amazon. "I love the small slit along the side. This is not a high-low design, which I love in order to have the length in the front. Gradually purchasing additional colors!"
Though the prices vary depending on which design you select, Amazon currently offers a $4 coupon that you can apply at checkout. Nearly 70% of reviewers gave the tunic a 5-star rating, with many reviewers saying that it fits true to size with just a little bit of extra room.
Accessorizing the top with other items in your wardrobe, such as a statement necklace or a simple scarf, can also elevate the look without breaking the bank.
"It's a no-brainer. Easy, cute, nice fit," another reviewer wrote. "Throw on a scarf and it's work-wear ready."
