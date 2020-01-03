Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Now that the holiday season is over, you might be noticing winter clothes and accessories you wish you had asked for last month. Personally, I realized I should have asked for new boots after the soles cracked in the ones I wear every day.

There's still plenty of chilly weather ahead and there's nothing wrong with gifting yourself a little something special to get through the colder months. You'll thank yourself for scooping up a practical winter hat or a trendy Amazon sweater.

Either way, if you have items that you regret not putting on your list, check out these winter must-haves to step up your style in the new year.

Clothing you wish you got

This blouse has more than 1,700 reviews on Amazon and comes in over 20 colors and designs. It's a great look for the office that you don't have to pack away once the weather gets a little warmer.

Lou & Grey is known for having incredibly soft and comfortable clothing. These pants are machine washable and you can get the matching sweatshirt to complete the relaxed loungewear look.

Everlane is the perfect brand to shop when you're looking for some good basics to round out your wardrobe. This is the brand's first alpaca sweater and it features a ribbed pattern and classic crew neckline.

These ankle pants paired with a chunky sweater makes for a great wintertime office look. They are sophisticated, flattering and come in six beautiful colors.

This Madewell jacket is made for layering, making it the perfect transition piece from winter to spring. It comes in two colors, vintage moss and golden pecan, both of which make a statement!

To say I'm obsessed with this look would be an understatement. A good, cozy sweater never goes out of style. And this one is currently 50% off!

These pants come in five neutral, yet rich colors that will go nicely with the rest of your wardrobe. The combination of a tapered silhouette and a high waist make for a flattering fit.

Shoes you wish you got

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of point-toe ankle boots. These have a comfortable block heel and come in a playful snake print.

If you're looking for a bit more of a western look, these are the booties for you. They come in suede and black leather if that's more your style. Either way, you can fold down the top of for a trendy, spring look.

It doesn't get more trendy than a pair of cool Chelsea boots. This pair has a cozy lining and perfect for snow and rain.

Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon are fans of the comfy kicks from this brand, and it's easy to see why. The casual sneakers come in plain colors and cute prints you can wear year-round!

Accessories you wish you got

Bundle up for the rest of winter in style! With a 4.5-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon this scarf is definitely worth the price tag.

If you love wearing skirts and dresses in the winter this 2-pack of fleece-lined tights is for you!

Winter weather can be dreary, but your hat doesn't have to be. Get an extra 40% off with the code MEGAMEGA at checkout!

For more stories like this, check out:

