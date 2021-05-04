Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gone are the days when the term "tennis shoes" evoked images of boring, uninspiring sneakers. These days, the popular shoe style is more chic than clinical and there are a range of amazing styles for every budget.

Ready to refresh your tennis shoe collection? We've found 12 styles suitable for everyone — even if you don't know your way around a tennis racket.

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this bestselling design! The tennis shoes have over 10,000 five-star ratings and come in 30 colors, so there's something for every personality. The lightweight shoe features a breathable mesh material, memory foam insole and a slip-on fit. What more could you ask for?

Tennis shoes don't have to be bulky to be effective. This Amazon bestseller has won over shoppers with its lightweight, flexible design and has all the features we crave, like memory foam insoles with arch support and slip-resistant traction. The 2,000+ five-star ratings also help!

With nearly 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this is one tennis shoe that is most certainly tried and true. The breathable fabric and sturdy sole are features you might expect from a shoe twice the price, but this popular style somehow combines both fashion and function for a mere $24.

Shoes you can toss right in the washing machine? Yes please! The stretchy, slip-on style is made with memory foam arch support and feels weightless with every step you take. You can choose from three solids (black, white or taupe) and two prints (camo or blue patterned) and take advantage of the brand's anti-microbial and odor control technology with every pair.

There's nothing basic about these white tennis shoes from Asics. The crisp, clean silhouette is sleek and chock-full of comfortable features like gel cushioning. The flash of silver on the side also helps the shoes stand out from the crowd.

If you're a sucker for cute color combos, these lace-up sneakers come in three fun hues: black and peach, blue and yellow, and white and blue. The snazzy style has a plush memory foam insert, comes in a plethora of sizes and has a pretty reasonable price, too.

Who says tennis shoes have to be boring? These comfy statement makers from Naturalizer come in three bold designs — we adore the Pewter Knit one! — and have a stylish wedge heel. The wide variety of sizes is also a major perk.

Calling all fashionistas! These classy sneakers look like they're ready to walk right down a runway with their rhinestone detailing. They're not just a pretty face, though. The chic kicks are supportive and stylish and have a convenient slip-on fit.

Made of waterproof suede, these tennis shoes have the curb appeal of a sneaker with the added protection of a rain boot. The thick rubber sole offers plenty of traction and it comes in four colors (sage is our fave) that incorporate fun color blocking.

As the saying goes, "the devil is in the details" and this pair of shoes from Vionic has plenty of eye-catching details to go around. The airy mesh fabric and contrasting shades of pink certainly caught our attention, and we're also pretty intrigued by the extra orthotic support the style provides.

Sick of the same old tennis shoe year after year? Try a touch of suede! The Henriette sneaker is equal parts sporty and sleek and comes in five colors (we're partial to the blue). It's made with Dansko's signature arch support and treated with 3M Scotchgard to resist stains. Plus, the interior lining is treated to prevent odors!

TODAY's resident weatherman Al Roker has professed his love for these comfy kicks and we're starting to see why he digs them so much. The shoe is made of renewable materials (major plus for the environment!), is machine washable (bonus for you!) and repels water, so you'll be ready to run around in any type of weather.

