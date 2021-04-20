Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to stepping out in style, the search for the perfect women's flats can be daunting. But, at the end of the day, we promise; you can have both a stylish pair of flats and shoes that stay comfortable throughout the day.

Ballet flats may be the first shoe that comes to mind when you start your shopping, but there's so much more, from metallic boat and sandals to slip-on flats that give espadrilles a subtle nod.

Whether you're exploring the town on a weekend away or pairing cute flats with your favorite date night dress, we've rounded up the best flats for women.

This stylish flat is made from buttery soft Italian leather and earns its name by hugging your foot like a glove to give your feet amazing support throughout your day.

It's backless, pointed and padded with comfortable foam lining. This beautiful slip-on flat from Margaux is inspired by standard ballet flats, but kicks the style up a notch with details like a stylish bow and Italian leather material.

This huarache-style shoe is handcrafted in Mexico and can be dressed up or down depending on your style. With an open toe and an ankle buckle closure, these flats are the perfect mix of sandal and shoe and pair perfectly with shorts, pants or dresses.

These affordable ballet flats have a wider width and are made of a shiny patent polyurethane material that makes them stand out. Wear them with jeans or dress them up — either way, they're a great flat for the price.

These round-toed ballet flats come on a wide variety of colors and patterns, and have a removable ankle strap to change up the style. Feeling expressive? The flats can also be personalized with a tiny monogram or emoji to to match your style completely.

Not only do we love the scalloped detailing, flexible knit fabric and color variety of these Dearfoams flats, but they're also incredibly comfortable with shock-absorbing insoles, arch support and more.

These ballet flats give us major jelly shoe vibes! Made of soft, flexible material and completely machine washable, these breathable shoes are also completely recyclable.

Come for the comfort and support Vionic shoes provide, stay for the lizard-embossed leather print and the elastic-lined foot hole that will absolutely keep your shoes in place.

If ballet shoes aren't your style, these light and airy espadrille-style flats from Bobs may be your new best friend. Available in essential shades like black, white and navy, the shoes also have a memory foam insert for complete comfort.

Whether you're all about animal print or partial to pastels, we love this line of flats from Hush Puppies, made of soft leather or calf hair.

These water-resistant and flexible flats offer arch support and are machine washable. Our favorite detail? The scalloped suede bow adorning the toe.

Another step away from traditional ballet flats, these gold and white boat shoes have all the classic Sperry style with a glam metallic twist.

Possibly the most comfortable flats ever, these quilted flats are available in wide and regular widths and have a soft, supportive padded insole. Add in the adorable bow at the toe and these shoes do double duty in comfort and style.

These trendy women's flats are made of a variety of fabrics from black woven vegan leather to cheetah print calf hair. Birdies live up to their promise of being supportive like a sneaker while giving soft and stylish vibes.

We love how these pointed flats elongate the leg...and the variety of colors doesn't hurt either! From multi-colored metallic to berry hot pink, there's truly a Rothy's flat for everyone. They're also machine washable, making them great for walking around town.

