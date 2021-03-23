Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

It’s interesting that while I cover fashion routinely, it’s true that chatting style is more my jam. What’s always been dearest to my heart is how to translate runway and celeb-inspired looks for you and me.

I’ve always loved the relatability of QVC, and as a former guest too, I’ve seen how passionate QVC is to encourage and advise “Her” to make sound shopping decisions she’ll feel awesome about. A great place to start shopping? QVC bestsellers list since it’s a thorough selection of products voted and verified by women and men just like you.

This ease of shopping coupled with incredible value, and you’ll often find me on the site scoping out the newest QVC launches and honestly, it’s my to-go site for price comparison. Products you search for online don’t always pop up on search engines and I can’t tell you how many times one quick search on QVC.com has saved me a bundle!

And now, as we’re transitioning weather-wise, it’s that time of year for a fresh style restart. Spring cleaning my fashion and beauty wardrobe always makes me happy and helps keep me sane. As a fashion editor I’ve learned how to streamline and choose tried-and-true picks that not only bring joy to my life, but that are excellent investments for future spring seasons, too (i.e. linen anything since it washes so well!).

Keep scrolling for the picks I’m most excited about and bring on spring.

QVC spring fashion and beauty picks

I’m always in a rush to pull out my summer tees and tanks, and that’s why it’s critical to invest in a great goes-with-everything cardigan as the season turns. I love layering a soft and sophisticated open-front sweater jacket over T-shirts, and this Isaac Mizrahi Live! Cardigan Sweater hits all the checkpoints.

The swing back offers movement as you walk, the rib finish doesn’t pill after you toss it in the washer and dryer, and most importantly, I can wear all my favorite tanks one season early, which honestly just makes me happy; it’s like I’m gaming the system somehow.

I won’t lie, after having twins, comfort is the name of my shoe game. I still prefer to put on a good style face though, and the right shoe can make it look like you’ve got it all together — when the reality is often not so, let’s be honest. Love a slide that can take me from spring to fall as my everyday, all day footwear.

This pair from Aerosoles has a classic feel and a hidden wedge that’s cushy on your heels and gives you a little added height. I can easily slide these on without bending over before stepping outside carrying two 25-pound babies. I truly looks like I have it all together, just don’t mind the peas in my hair.

If this year has taught us anything, it’s to enjoy the little things — like a walk with friends or a special homemade meal in the backyard. We’ve been indoors for a full year and now that the puzzle pieces of normal life are coming back together, it’s time to pack our bags, even if it’s for the shortest of excursions.

This Dooney & Bourke Pebble Leather Small Zip Sac is perfect for outdoor get togethers since you can sling it as a crossbody for a not-even-there tote that can still keep your masks and hand sanitizer handy. The four little “feet” on the bottom keeps it upright and clean, and the key hook and slip pockets in the front and back organizes all your must-haves-on-me, too. You’d be joining a growing list of over 215,000 others who love this tote that touts over 800 five-star reviews!

There are so many reasons to invest in blue-light glasses. Mine? Well first, I think it’s fun styling them into everyday outfits, it can really up the chic factor even with just a pair of jeans and a white tee — but if I have to be completely honest, it’s really a matter of shut eye.

We’re all struggling with sleep these days and the blue light from your phone can actually decrease your natural secretion of melatonin. I can’t seem to put my phone away an hour before bed, so instead of cancelling my AT&T account, I’m planning on propping one of these table-side so I can scroll easy before the snooze.

Look through my shopping search history and you’ll see that I live for and love a good wrap top. I find that it always looks timeless, and it’s so insanely flattering!

The best investment you can make for your wardrobe, and your sanity, is picking up this Susan Graver Faux-Wrap Peplum Top in liquid knit, which won’t ever wrinkle, no matter how many travel totes it lines the bottom of! The peplum shape flares to a full bottom opening and the faux-wrap follows the curves of your body for an easy-going fit that takes you from day to night.

I’m not a huge fan of sneakers, but I recognize the value of a slip-on for heading to the park, running errands or just hanging out. Still, I like my footwear to have a chic athleisure feel. Soft marled fabrics make these sneakers feel cozy and less bulky to me so I’m loving Sketchers’ Ultra Flex Flat Knit Slip-On Shoe. It’s like a cool t-shirt for your feet; I rest my case.

Ah, linen. Every spring it’s a rite of passage for me. I still wear linen pieces from 10 years ago! I love how classic and wearable it is, and that it never shows its age, despite cycle after cycle in the washer and dryer.

I am so excited for my next purchase and am already plotting out the multitude of ways to wear these Denim & Co. Linen Blend Crop Pants! I think I’ll initially run with high-low styling, pairing these casual tie waist pants with a crisp tucked in white button down, a chunky necklace, and black slides.

My obsession growing up was those plastic shoes with the rubber knobs lining the bottom. If I was walking, part of me demanded my footwear at least give me a massage.

Fast forward to a time in my life where I’m no longer a college swim instructor and my taste for such bold footwear can no longer be. My need for shoes that offer a massage, however, has likely quadrupled.

Enter the Spenco Orthotic Thong Sandal. We all need a polished flip flop in our arsenal and the canvas upper elevates it from your plastic and rubber beachwear. Plus, most importantly, reviewers rave that it’s so comfortable it feels like they have nothing on their feet!

With a new season upon us, it’s critical to freshen up our closet workhorses like classic leggings. I always look for a pair that echoes an office pant over a tight-through-to-the-ankle yoga legging variety — I feel like it gives me more flexibility in wear.

These Cuddl Duds Flexwear leggings are much-loved with over 50,000 sold, and offer a tapered leg and wide waistband, so they are perfect with a tank or a crisp white button down.

There’s nothing worse than under boob sweat. There, I said it. Sure, walking around in 90-degree weather can do it, but blow drying my long hair in a small bathroom in the summer is usually what does me in.

Your first layer of defense could be your best one, and I’m loving this Playtex 18 Hour Side and Back Smoothing Bra that has the added benefit of wicking Cool Comfort lining to keep you fresh. I appreciate the seamless fit and no-slip straps which stay snug and don’t play peek-a-boo under tanks.

My beauty life has improved considerably once I added Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation to my arsenal, without a doubt. I was turned onto it last year and I’m only halfway through my second bottle, a little truly goes a long way.

I’ve always felt like my skin absorbs makeup somehow, and with other foundations, by day’s end my dark circles and hyperpigmentation are making a cameo. Double Wear, though, is pigmented in the best way possible!

The finish just gets better as the day wears on, it melts on the surface of the skin giving you a velvety glow that’s not dry or oily, it photographs so nicely, too. A perk of picking it up at QVC? You can choose from 56 shades and get a pump for easier application for free!

The evolution of self-tanners have been a major game changer for me. I would typically apply a bronze solution to my face overnight, and not only would it stain my hands but my pillowcase to boot. When I discovered tanning water I knew I’d be a fan. I can now tan during the day after I put on my makeup! It not only sets my makeup, but the color ever-so-lightly develops so I look better at the end of the day than in the beginning — who ever thought that could even happen?

This Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Water is my favorite and has a gorgeous cucumber and eucalyptus scent that transports me to the spa. I love that I can spare my fingers and my bedding, I apply just four to five spritzes of this nearly-clear water after makeup and it imparts a beachy glow in just a few hours that doesn’t compete with the foundation I already have on.

While nothing makes me feel happier in the summer than tie dye, I have to admit I’m getting to the age where a psychedelic smattering of bright colors isn’t flattering on me. When I saw this soft ombré dip-dye dress from Elizabeth & Clarke, I knew it belonged in my capsule wardrobe this season.

I love the ease, the flow, and it has a stain-repellant finish, which is a must for this mom who opts for red over white wine no matter the time of year. Plus, it has pockets, people, for keys, phones, and all of those Lego pieces peppering my living room floor!

Between tackling anti-aging and acne (mask related and not), I feel like the new workhorse in my beauty routine needs to strike a fine balance between efficacious and gentle, especially when nourishing the skin is critical to keep it from over-drying and spiraling into other concerns. Keeping that skin barrier happy and balanced is definitely key to perpetuating skin health.

Perricone MD’s Acne Relief Retinol Treatment & Moisturizer is lightweight, helps control excess oils to heal blemishes, and packs in a one-two punch with retinol and niacinamide to accelerate surface skin exfoliation and renewal. It’s the retinoid cream my acne-prone-nearly-40-year-old skin never thought I needed, but I’m super happy exists.

There is plenty of shame in my dog walking game. Sadly, I look like I’ve completely given up during walks around Philadelphia with my 12-year-old collie wearing bright pink house slippers, no joke. I do love the idea of a slip-on that I can slide into sans socks for a brisk walk and these Sketchers slippers are the ticket! The padded insole is cozy and the textured outsole is perfect for walking outside, I’m bound to run into an old acquaintance at some point so it’ll be nice to look stylish and semi-sane.

Wrap tops and v-necks are a seasonal mainstay, but I hate the pulling and tugging that ensues all day, especially when carting around kids. Every spring I treat myself to a lace cami, and Breezies cami bras will make your entire wardrobe more comfortable to wear. I love how pretty it is and that it replaces an undershirt so you can stay cooler too.

And finally, I would be remiss if I didn’t let you in on my own little shopping secret. Always, always, shop end-of-season coats and boots. You’ll find the most incredible deals! I love this Arctic Expedition Quilted Zip Front Down Coat that’s filled with a blend of down and feathers, is waterproof and features side slits so you’re sure to keep a pep to your step. The zip-off hood offers versatility and the classic colors can take you through the entire day in style — and warmth!