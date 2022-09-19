15 sentimental gift ideas for the mother of the bride

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

She’s been there for you since day one — and especially during the wedding planning process — so why not do something special for her as a way to show some extra gratitude for her unwavering love and support?

From mementos that will help her look and feel her best while standing beside you on the big day to sentimental souvenirs that will serve as a reminder of your special bond, read on as we break down some of our go-to gift ideas for showing the mother of the bride a poignant token of appreciation during this momentous time.

What to get for the mother of the bride

A sentimental necklace

First up: consider honoring the unique bond you share with an interlocking jewelry piece she can wear to the wedding well beyond. This keepsake necklace features a special ‘Mother of the Bride’ message, while the simple design of this Gorjana style is made for the minimalist mom.

Stunning earrings

Earrings are another great option for helping her shine at the wedding and for years to come. Select these ‘Mother of Pearl’ earrings or diamond studs to also serve as a reminder that she’s one of a kind.

A statement clutch

If she’s not big on jewelry, consider complementing her ceremony and reception outfit with a light-catching clutch. This intricately metallic pick from Anthropologie (available in six different colors) pops against jewel and warm tones, while Lulus's scalloped number adds an eclectic touch to neutrals and cools.

A versatile shawl

While you’re at it, why not complete her look with a chic and cozy wrap? This lightweight style (available in three shades) is perfect for adding a hint of shimmer, while Cuyana’s Alpaca Scarf will help keep her warm during cooler seasons and ceremonies.

A signature fragrance

Smell is a powerful sense when it comes to experiencing (and recalling) life’s moments, so we love the idea of marking special events with a distinguished fragrance. Opt for a classic, such as Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray or Jo Malone London’s Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, for the classic mom (and consider mini bottles for bridesmaids to synchronize your scent).

A beautiful makeup set

Take the guesswork out of getting camera-ready, while giving mom a confidence boost, with a curated cosmetic kit. This Anastasia Beverly Hills eye shadow palette makes it easy to create a soft glam radiance, while this lipstick pencil duo from NARS has all the makings of a sultry pout.

A lavish robe

She’s spent her life pampering you, so why not show her some TLC with a special robe? This ‘Mother of the Bride’ robe from Etsy seller Modparty will give her extra cache on the big day, while Parachute’s Cloud cotton robe will make her feel like she’s at a high-end spa.

Luxurious skin care

Speaking of the spa, we love the idea of a good skin care set to help mom achieve (or, more accurately, enhance) that ‘Mother of the Bride’ glow. This starter kit packs four Augustinus Bader favorites into a convenient pouch, while Tata Harper’s facial set is well renowned for its smoothing, brightening effects.

Moisturizing body care

Take her glow from head to toe with a body care set that will leave her skin looking and feeling hydrated. L’Occitane’s almond-scented exfoliating duo is among our top picks for a subtle sweetness, while MUTHA’s Body Glow Up Set has ‘cool mom’ written all over it.

The softest pajamas

Give her the gift of a better night’s sleep (finally!) with an ultra-cozy pajama set she will never want to take off. Eberjey’s original silk prints are glamorous at any hour, while Target's modal sets mold to your every move (and they’re both washable for easy maintenance).

A forever frame

What better way to commemorate the big day than with a timeless picture frame? Capture a few of your favorite moments with Pottery Barn’s Mother of Pearl collection, or create a virtual wedding gallery using Aura’s smart frames.

Gorgeous blooms

If you’re finding it hard to put your thoughts into words, keep your message simple and let nature handle the rest with a beautiful bouquet. This one from Proflowers comes with a vase she can hold on to as a reminder of your love (or you can keep the “thank yous” blooming with a Floral of the Month Club).

A collection of wine

Consider getting the mom with a refined palette a wine box or subscription that will continue to tantalize her taste buds. Winc will allow you to build a custom box based on her go-tos, while this trio from Gratsi includes a recommendation for each flavor profile.

A savory selection

When it comes to the foodie mom, you can’t go wrong with a gratuitous amount of gourmet eats. Treat her to a proper tasting with these favorites from Harry & David, or surprise her with an iconic pick from Goldbelly’s regional eats (you can’t go wrong with Emmy Squared Burgers or Martha Stewart’s legendary banana pudding).

Her own getaway

Last, but certainly not least, consider gifting the generous mom with a vacation (or staycation) where she can enjoy some much-needed R&R. Airbnb gift cards are great for long weekends and experiences, while Kimpton Hotels & Resorts offers a range of accommodations and packages for perfecting her next great escape.