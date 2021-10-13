Weddings are back in a big way. Save money with these expert tips

After almost two years of postponed or scaled-back nuptials due to the pandemic, wedding planning is back in full swing. According to survey results from wedding website, The Knot, one out of every two couples who were set to wed in 2020 postponed their big day. Others had "minimonies" — or smaller weddings — but still had plans to host a bigger reception later on. All of these celebrations add up to a big wedding boom next year.

I sat down with Esther Lee, senior editor at The Knot, and Irene Tyndale, founder and chief event officer of Irene Tyndale Weddings and Events in Atlanta to talk about how engaged couples (and their parents) can plan a wedding that keeps their costs — and that of their guests — in mind. Let's call it the "I do's and don'ts" of planning a wedding, post-pandemic edition.

Step 1: Create a budget

Ready to start plotting out all those wedding costs? Lee says to open up a spreadsheet and plug in your total budget — and then divvy up your funds to account for these big and small costs:

50%: Your reception — that includes facility fees, rentals, catering, food, alcohol and, yes, even the wedding cake.

Your reception — that includes facility fees, rentals, catering, food, alcohol and, yes, even the wedding cake. 12%: Photography and videography.

Photography and videography. 12%: Bride and groom's attire, hair and makeup and wedding bands (meaning jewelry, not music!).

Bride and groom's attire, hair and makeup and wedding bands (meaning jewelry, not music!). 10%: Decor, including bouquets, boutonnières, flowers, table linens and decorations, etc.

Decor, including bouquets, boutonnières, flowers, table linens and decorations, etc. 7%: Entertainment. Do you want a wedding band or a DJ? Bands often cost more than DJs so do your research now and adjust your budget accordingly.

Entertainment. Do you want a wedding band or a DJ? Bands often cost more than DJs so do your research now and adjust your budget accordingly. 3%: Stationery: Save-the-date cards, invitations, thank you cards, programs, menus and more. Anything that's paper should be included in this bucket.

Stationery: Save-the-date cards, invitations, thank you cards, programs, menus and more. Anything that's paper should be included in this bucket. 2%: Officiant — if you're hiring some to marry you, budget in the cost of the officiant's fee or honorarium.

Officiant — if you're hiring some to marry you, budget in the cost of the officiant's fee or honorarium. 2%: Transportation — not only for the wedding party, but also any shuttles or buses you might want to hire for wedding guests.

Transportation — not only for the wedding party, but also any shuttles or buses you might want to hire for wedding guests. 2%: Favors for guests, including welcome bags and reception favors.

Planning a small wedding? Smaller weddings don't necessarily mean a scaled-back budget, explained Tyndale. "It's still a full-blown wedding day, it's just less people in the room," she said.

Who is the 'thriftiest' celeb couple?