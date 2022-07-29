15 long-distance relationship gifts to brighten their day from wherever you are

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Relationships can be tough, but long-distance relationships can feel just a little bit tougher. Despite being hundreds or even thousands of miles apart, the internet gives us so many ways to stay connected — but why not turn to snail mail to send them a sweet surprise?

Yes, we know, love doesn't cost a thing — but sometimes a personalized candle or a box of donuts with a sentimental meaning can do the trick for the long-distance boyfriend or girlfriend whose love language is receiving gifts (or, maybe even any of the other ones, too).

While it always helps to get your partner something that you know they want (or will actually use) sometimes, you might feel short on ideas. From sweet snacks to virtual date nights, we rounded up a few long-distance relationship gift ideas that work for just about any occasion — and are almost certain to brighten their day.

Long-distance relationship gifts

A good piece of chocolate can almost feel like a hug, right? If you're not just sending a custom chocolate bar to let them know you're thinking of them, you can choose from the brand's other templates, which include designs for birthdays, housewarmings and even proposals if you're ready to take the next step.

For the significant other whose laptop or water bottle looks like a collage thanks to the sheer amount of stickers on it, this is a thoughtful gift they can actually use. The owner of this Etsy shop can transform any photo into a digital illustration and then made into a sticker, so they can add to their growing collection.

Make them laugh by placing your face on these custom socks! This way, they won't be able to leave the house without thinking about you.

Gift them a journal that you can chronicle activities in each time you're together. Then, you can pass the journal back-and-forth each time that you visit one another. It's like two gifts in one, which is a huge win in our book!

If they're particular about their java, they can at least enjoy it in a personalized cup. You can customize it with the states you both reside in and add their favorite quote to the front, too.

Sometimes, a certain city means a lot in your relationship — and this etched map glass can help pay homage to that. You can choose from over three dozen different major cities in the U.S. (and some in Canada) as a sweet memento. Then, you can clink your glasses when you're finally together again.

If "This is our song!" is something you both say often, honor the tune with this sleek wall art. You can chose whether you want it framed or not, and also have the option to add a Spotify code — so they can scan it with their phone and start listening to the song right away.

Help them start their day off on a caffeinated note, or send them beans at the top of each month to help them kickstart their day every day. You can send just one box or set up a subscription for them to receive a variety of beans at their doorstep throughout the year.

If date night involves watching streaming shows and movies on your computers, spice it up a little bit with this kit. It includes a variety of flavors and also includes themed games, trivia and activities you can do together while you FaceTime.

Keep your connection strong the old fashioned way. With a total of 52 cards, you can send them one card a week to let them know you're thinking of them — then, jot down how you feel in the included journal to capture your journey in writing.

These chocolate squares spell out a sweet little message using jelly bean letters, which come in a variety of flavors.

You might not be able to be there to make them breakfast in bed, but you can send them a kit that has everything they'll need to do it themselves. You can even order one for yourself and call each other when you're ready for a big breakfast and make a meal at the same time.

While this may be a birthdate candle, why not customize it with the date that you two first met? After you enter the date, you can read all about the astrological events that occurred that day and have a scent to go along with your memories.

For those who literally wear their heart on their sleeve, you don't have to wait for an anniversary in order to gift this hoodie to them. The shop carries sizes S-5XL and a variety of colors ranging from khaki to peppermint, and you can also select the thread color of your choice for a one-of-a-kind piece.

You know they secretly love twinning. You can coordinate your undergarments in a variety of styles and fun prints for less than $50 through MeUndies. The brand also states they use micromodal fabric, which is extra soft and extra stretchy.

You can't go wrong with a plant. Jade Pothos is a standard houseplant, but the stylish pot takes it to a whole other level.

Find a cozy place to stay the next time they come into town, or have them put the gift card toward a virtual experience that you can both enjoy. You can choose to send them a physical gift card or have it delivered via email if you're short on time.

Sometimes the toughest strain that distance puts on a relationship is the ability to have shared experiences. While it may not be the same as being together in the same room, this virtual date night painting class can help you make memories that will last a lifetime. Better yet, they'll ship all of the tools you'll need to create the painting right to your door.

Capture the moments when you're both together or send each other Polaroids for when you are apart with this instant camera. Eventually, you can place all of the photos in an album and gift it to them, too.

Let the donuts do the talking. This tasty gift is perfect for the partner with a sweet tooth (and a few friends they can share them with). They arrive ready-to-eat and ship free — does it get any sweeter than that?

