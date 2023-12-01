Give extra thanks to the caregiver in your life with these heartfelt gifts

Taking care of a loved one is one of the most selfless acts in life, and it sure can be rewarding. But the life of a caregiver can also be tiring and stressful. That's why it's nice to remind them every once in a while that they're appreciated and they deserve extra rest and relaxation to avoid burnout.

Not sure where to begin? Shop TODAY has rounded up gift options that are sure to delight the caregiver in your life.

Thoughtful gifts for caregivers

The term caregiver can apply to any number of people, including a family member or a beloved nurse. This colorful ornament is an affordable way to show them how much you appreciate their contributions and features a green scrubs top, a stethoscope and a fabric trim that looks just like Santa's belt buckle.

Whether they have a favorite quote or you want to share an inspirational message, your favorite caregiver will proudly display this plaque on their desk mantel or table. It comes in 16 designs, so it's easy to find something they'll adore.

Whenever they're drinking their morning cup of coffee or their evening adult beverage, your go-to caregiver will smile as they use this personalized mug that defines the term caregiver. The best part? It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe!

When you dedicate a huge portion of your time caring for a loved one, there's little time to run errands. Luckily, this delivery service offers caregivers the gift of convenience with its quick and easy deliveries. They can even get deliveries in as soon as one hour!

A vase is the gift that keeps on giving since the recipient will think of you each time they fill it up with beautiful flowers. This one can be personalized with an opening line, message and closing line that represents your favorite caregiver.

Roses are red, caregivers are cool and this rose plant is a worthy gift option for if you ask us. The plant is ready to bloom when it arrives and it comes in a precious ceramic planter that's decorated with an image of Mickey and Minnie Mouse holding hands in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Squeezing in a trip to the grocery store is tricky on a good week, let alone when you're absolutely slammed with caregiver duties. That's where this service comes in handy. Hungryroot lets you select your grocery ahead of time and delivers them on the day of your choosing. All that's left to do is chow down!

Edible gifts for caregivers

There's nothing quite like a cup of tea to relax you on a busy day. This set from Ladurée features Chinese and Indian black teas, honey, rose petals and citrus fruit. Yum!

Did someone order dessert?! This Cheryl's gift tin is filled with many sweet treats, including frosted cookies, chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies and pretzel clusters. Plus, the tin says it all: "Thanks a bunch."

At the end of a long day, caregivers will be psyched to pour themselves a glass of this delightful pinot noir. Pair it with their favorite snack for an extra thoughtful gift.

You can never go wrong with a box of chocolate, and this one from Jacques Torres (aka Mr. Chocolate) features 16 assorted bonbons and a printed edible center. You might even be temped to order one for yourself too!

Dinner is on you! With a Grubhub gift card, your recipient can order from their favorite local restaurant and have food delivered to their house. They can choose from more than 115,000 restaurants in over 2,200 U.S. cities!

Calling all chocolate lovers! This dessert basket comes with everything caregivers need to indulge their inner (and outer) sweet tooth, including truffles, pretzels, popcorn and more.

Sometimes, all it takes is a small gesture to show someone how much you appreciate them. Take this fruit basket, for example. It features a mix of fruit, including pineapples, strawberries, oranges and cantaloupe, with several of them dipped in chocolate.

Caregiving: It takes a village! And if you're shopping for several caregivers this season, consider getting this Carnegie's Deli set that comes with eight bags of chocolate-covered cheesecake bites so you can hand one (or two) out to each of them. So delish!

Relaxing gifts for caregivers

Bubble baths have a way of rejuvenating you, especially when you use some fragrant bath bombs. This set from Holler and Glow comes with two that are made with vitamins and bath salts to help nourish skin.

With over 85,000 five-star ratings under its belt, this bestseller comes well recommended. The pint-sized oil diffuser has two misting modes that release a welcome dose of aromatherapy throughout the day. It also has eight colors to set a relaxing mood.

Caregivers might not always have time to make it to the spa, but you can bring the spa to them with this skin care set. It comes with a peel-off face mask, under-eye hydrating gel pads and a lip mask to help create the perfect at-home facial.

Few scents are more relaxing than green tea and lavender. Lucky for you, this single-wick candle from Homesick combines both (along with notes of Valencia orange, moss and sugared musk) in a calming fragrance that’s filled with soothing fragrance oils.

Skin care savants will smile when they unwrap this Caudalie set that comes with all the complexion essentials they need, including a hyaluronic acid serum, a hydrating moisturizer and a nourishing face mask.

This bestselling massage pillow tackles tension with ease as it replicates a shiatsu massage. The lightweight, portable pillow can be used on your neck, back or shoulders and even comes with a heat setting.

Massages are the ultimate form of relaxation, but regular trips to the spa can get pricey. With the help of this percussion massage gun, you can get spa-worthy massages on demand. The lightweight massager targets tight muscles and also eases tension with heat. What more could you ask for?!

"Everyone knows the benefits of relaxation and self-care, but not everyone is willing to spend the time or money to actually do it," Shop TODAY production associate Audrey Ekman noted. For the person who's in dire need of a proper "me" day, "this gift certificate will help them find a spot to unwind (it’s redeemable at over 20,000 locations in North America) and can be loaded with up to $500.”

Cozy gifts for caregivers

Kicking your feet up and watching a juicy drama or a hilarious comedy is quite rewarding after a busy day of caregiving. These one-size-fits-all cozy socks from Barefoot Dreams are made with the brand's signature CozyChic fabric, plus they come in five neutral hues.

This lavender-scented sleep mask was designed to be microwaved, doubling down on R&R time. “I’ve never really been into sleep masks because they felt too flimsy for me," said associate editor Kamari Stewart. "But I like the weight on this one because it stays in place and the pressure forces me to relax my eye muscles."

Feeling tense after a busy day is par for the course for caregivers. Luckily, this heated neck wrap offers instant relief and tackles tense shoulders like a charm. It can also be tossed in the freezer for cool relief.

Available in seven colors, these comfy slippers are made with ultra soft sheepskin and feature a moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating design. In other words, you'll never want to take them off.

Koolaburra by Ugg knows a thing or two about cozy shoes and these men's slippers are the very definition of comfort. They're available in three colors and have a plush lining, traction sole and padded footbed.

Cashmere under $100? Yes, please! This super soft oversized scarf offers comfort and style in spades and comes in seven colors ranging from neutrals to rich hues.

Cozying up on the couch to watch a movie is one of life's simplest pleasures and this corduroy throw blanket will ensure that you're extra comfy while doing so. Featuring a "velvety soft" front and a plush sherpa fleece back, it's ideal for cool nights and it's pretty spacious too

At the end of a long day, laying your head down on a silk pillowcase feels simply blissful. This one from Sleep Number comes in two colors — champagne and gray — and can help keep skin moisturized and prevent hair from tangling.