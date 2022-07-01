14 of the best Fourth of July deals to shop now, up to 65% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

For many, this holiday weekend brings cookouts, visits to the beach and some major sales from some of your favorite stores and brands.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share some of the biggest Fourth of July sales to shop today from Bed Bath & Beyond, Sharper Image and more.

Keep reading to see some of the steep discounts on everything from TVs to patio sets.

Best July 4 sales as seen on TODAY

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond's Fourth of July sale runs through July 5 and features deals up to 50% off on outdoor must-haves, bedding, bath and more categories.

Add a pop of color to your patio with this printed umbrella. You can find it on deal today for 50% off and add it to your cart for just $55. The UV protective fabric helps the bold print resist fading and the adjustable tilt and pole means you can move it about throughout the day to stay in the shade at all times.

You don't have to splurge in order to find the perfect patio set. This 4-piece ensemble includes two chairs, a loveseat and a coffee table — all for 54% off. Plus, it comes with the cushions.

If you plan on entertaining this summer, a new dinnerware set might be in the cards. You can find picks from this Studio 3B collection on sale for less than $1 and stock up on plates, bowls and salad servers.

Dutch ovens are versatile tools in the kitchen — you can use them to make dips, stews, bread and so much more. Both the Sycamore green and Cedar Wood brown colors of this 6-Quart Dutch oven are on sale for up to 50% off right now, so you can add them to your cart for less than $50.

Stand mixers aren't the easiest thing to find on sale, so don't miss your chance to save $50 on this top-rated mixer. You can choose between 10 different-colored mixers that are all on sale right now to make your next holiday baking effort easier.

Sharper Image

You have until midnight to take $15 off orders of $75 or more at Sharper Image. Just be sure to use the code 4THJULY at checkout in order to save.

Grilling is a summer pastime, but cleaning the grill might not be on the list of our favorite things to do. This grill brush stands apart from the rest with a water reservoir and steel bristles that help make cleaning just a little bit easier. It works on "virtually all charcoal and propane barbecues with cast iron, stainless steel or ceramic grilles," according to the brand.

This electric bug trap can help reduce the amount of pests attending your backyard bash, thanks to its smart design. It uses a UV lamp and titanium dioxide coating to attract bugs, which then get sucked into a gated trap by a vacuum fan, according to the brand.

This pool lounger takes pool floats to an entirely new level. It uses motorized propellers to move you about the pool, so you can kick back and relax. And no more paddling to the pool edge to get out.

Eddie Bauer

For a limited time, you can take 50% off of nearly everything at Eddie Bauer, no code necessary. However, you can snag an additional 50% off of clearance items when you use the code CAMPING50 at checkout.

From the campground to the park, you can take this packable blanket just about anywhere. It's made from a polyester fabric, which can help keep you warm on chilly nights, and is water-repellant, according to the brand.

This tote can be zipped or clipped, depending on the space you need. You can carry it on your shoulder or opt for the handles if you prefer to carry it by hand. Another convenient feature? The straps double as bottle openers.

Whether you call them belt bags or fanny packs, there's one thing you can't dispute — these little waist-packs are convenient for travel, errands and more. This lightweight style can tuck away into its own pocket, so you can stow it away whenever you don't need it.

Not only does this chair come with backpack straps, but it also features a 6-can cooler below the seat, so you can set up and kick back right away. It comes in four different colors and prints that are all on sale for less than $60 right now, so you can basically snag two for the price of one.

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is a little over a week away, but the e-retailer's early deals have been rolling out since June. Below are a few of the top tech and home deals.

Ahead of Prime Day, you can snag this TV on sale for just $200. It comes with Fire TV already installed, so you can watch shows, movies and more right away if you have a subscription.

You can add this screen to your cart for just $100 through July 12. It also comes with Fire TV and a voice remote with Amazon Alexa capabilities, so you can control your TV hands-free.

If Roombas have been on your holiday wish list for the past few years, here's your excuse to treat yourself to a bestseller without having to feel guilty about splurging — it's on sale for less than $200 thanks to a 40% discount.

