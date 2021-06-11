A portable grill, magnetic gym bag and more expert-recommended Father's Day gifts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Father's day is fast approaching and the hunt to find the perfect gift is on. It can sometimes be a daunting task to find the right present that says "thank you" for all he does, but we tapped a few experts to find the gifts that will let dad know just how much you appreciate him.

Matt Abdoo, executive chef and owner of Pig Beach BBQ, and Innovation Insider Steve Greenberg joined Hoda & Jenna to share some Father's Day gift ideas that the dad, grandpa, uncle and every other father figure in your life will be sure to love. Not only are these picks fun, but they are practical, too!

Whether he is a food lover or a techie, read on for 12 great gift ideas that he'll use for a long time to come.

Best gifts for the foodie dad

Many dads agree that in the summer heat, nothing is better than a cold, refreshing beer. Place these glasses in the freezer for at least an hour before pouring drinks and for cold ones that will actually be cold — for up to two hours. What's more, there is a built in silicone base that acts as a coaster, so no need to worry about wooden tabletops staining.

For the dad who loves to cook, or, who loves to eat, this sausage grill will give you mouthwatering results the whole family will love. Not only does it have a quick cook time, but it is designed to seal in juices and capture drippings for a fast clean-up.

For the foodie father in your life, this brat sampler is sure to be a hit. It includes seven different flavors of brat, ranging from bacon and cheese brats to pineapple or whiskey and peppercorn, that arrive in a cooler with dry ice.

Nothing says summer fun like a barbecue, and with this portable grill you can bring all the meaty excitement with you wherever you go. Don't be caught off-guard by its compact size — this grill is still large enough to fit eight steaks or hamburgers and up to eight chicken breasts.

Keep his grill looking shiny and new with these barbecue grill mats. Not only can they be used for grilling but these non-stick mats are also perfect for baking.

Give dad a blast from the past with these colorful retro inspired coolers. This classic design is one everyone knows and loves and is perfect for sunny days on the beach, or even a picnic in the park.

Best gifts for the techie dad

If your dad loves classic games, he will surely get a kick out of this Etch-A-Sketch pool float. Big enough to fit two adults, he can lounge all day in the water, soaking up the summer sun.

Some of the best gifts are those the entire family can enjoy and use together. This billiards-inspired game will put his mini-golfing skills to the test. The game includes the green felt surface with six "pockets," 16 golf balls printed in the style of billiard balls, a triangle ball rack and two putters.

If he became a puzzle-making master over the past year while spending time at home, this puzzle board caddy will come in handy. When he needs to clear the table, this portable caddy will keep his puzzle progress safe and intact. It comes with four sorting trays with lids to keep pieces organized and is lined with anti-slip fabric to hold everything in place.

For the dad who is a big reader, this cordless desktop magnifier will be an instant hit. The glass lens provides 3x magnification and its 13 white LEDs help reduce eyestrain. This magnifier is perfect not only for reading but also writing and inspecting coins and other small objects.

If your dad likes to stay ahead of the curve with techie products, this magnetic backpack will impress. The first ever magnetic gym bag, it can stick to any metal structure. And on the back of the bag is a smartphone window so you can watch videos while exercising.

In today's technology-driven world our phones practically live our hands, so this hands-free weather protection device is perfect for any outdoors activity. Worn as a backpack, it will protect him from all the elements so he can use his hands while walking the dog, hiking or even working outdoors.

