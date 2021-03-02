Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between dry winter air and incessant hand-washing to ward off germs, your skin is probably some combination of dry, crackly, raw, flaky and/or itchy. Basically, all things you don’t want.

But putting on moisturizer can take time and leave you with greasy palms. The solution? A new crop of moisturizer sticks lets you target where you apply hydration, and they’re super easy for on-the-go.

We put together a group of amazing options to help you supercharge your moisture routine.

Best body lotion sticks and bars for softer skin

With liquid lotions, it can be hard not to over-apply, and then you have to wait ages for it to soak in. But swap liquid for solid with this stick. Its majorly hydrating ingredients — cocoa butter, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil and beeswax — will hydrate dry knuckles, elbows or anywhere that needs a moisture boost. It has a light plum scent, and it’s paraben-, sulfate- and silicone-free. Reviewers note that a little goes a long way with this buttery formula.

Winter can really do a number on your skin, but this highly-rated, multi-purpose balm may be the answer to your prayers. The Argan oil and vitamin E-infused formula is perfect for smoothing and brightening during head-to-toe touch-ups. Bonus: Argan oil even has anti-aging benefits. Reviewers love it for lips, cuticles, on the face or really anywhere that's dry.

You’ll want to put one of these in your car, your purse and your desk. With hard-working natural ingredients such as coconut oil, olive oil, vitamin E and beeswax, this portable lotion is ideal for hands, heels, elbows and lips that may need a bit of extra hydration. Reviewers suffering from eczema particularly love this fragrance-free balm, which they say heals cracked, flaky skin without being goopy or sticky.

Make skin go from scaly to silky with this non-greasy, quick-absorbing butter. The formula — made with coconut oil, shea butter and mango seed butter — helps you ditch dryness whether you’re a frequent hand-washer or you’re just battling flaky skin. You can even use it as a lip balm.

This bar is a particular favorite of travelers because you can put it in a carry-on, and eczema sufferers love it for its serious hydrating properties. A helpful trick? Apply it to damp skin right after showering or washing hands to seal in moisture. It comes in five scents — lavender eucalyptus, grapefruit, spearmint rosemary, pine cedarwood cinnamon and unscented.

Keep dry knuckles and scaly skin at bay with this organic stick from clean beauty brand Kora Organics, created by Miranda Kerr. It melts into skin when applied and is filled with all-star ingredients including coconut oil, cupuacu butter, licorice root and noni extract, which is touted for its healing and rejuvenating properties.

This ultra-nourishing, cruelty-free stick checks several boxes: It’s mess-free; it doesn’t take ages to absorb; and it’s the size of a mini deodorant, so you can stash it basically anywhere. To note: It has a light coconut scent, so it’s not fragrance-free.

Meet your secret weapon for glowing skin. This bar glides on to soothe skin with arnica flower extract and CBD, and it hydrates with jojoba oil, vitamin E and olive oil. Yes, it’s definitely a splurge, but reviewers love that it calms irritated, red patches and some say it eases neck soreness and headache pain.

This buttery solid lotion bar — made with cocoa butter, jojoba oil and jasmine oil — keeps skin soft and smooth, and even better, there’s no plastic packaging waste. How it works: Moisturize while you’re still damp from the shower by swiping the bar in areas that need some love. If you’re not into jasmine or ylang ylang, Ethique makes two other scents: sweet orange & vanilla and coconut & lime.

