Rare deal alert! Save 40% on Shay Mitchell’s award-winning Béis luggage

Shay Mitchell doesn't want you to buy a Béis weekender bag or carry-on just because her name is behind it. She wants the products to be compelling in their own right — meticulously designed for people on the go, down to every last detail. The "Pretty Little Liars" star jumped head-first into the business world a year after the final episode of the hit series aired in 2017 and now, six years later, her brand has become a disruptor in the multi-billion dollar luggage industry.

“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial side of me,” Mitchell told Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach during a recent interview at the Béis headquarters in Los Angeles for our new Star Powered series.

Brach stopped by Studio 1A to share top picks from the brand — along with an exclusive 24-hour discount for TODAY viewers. Use code TODAY40 at checkout to save 40% on select products and colorways (one of the brand’s steepest deals ever). This discount ends March 12 at 11:59 PM EST, so don’t wait to snag your favorites.

Béis luggage deals seen on TODAY | More Béis luggage deals | How we chose

It all started with a sketch Mitchell drew on a cocktail napkin while in flight. That sketch turned into the very first Béis product: a stylish weekender bag with smart design features, including a shoe compartment and trolley sleeve.

The Béis lineup has since expanded into that of a bona fide travel and lifestyle brand, offering award-winning carry-ons, checked luggage with weight limit indicators, packing cubes, diaper bags and more — to the tune of more than two hundred million dollars in revenue.

One explanation for the brand's loyal “fan Béis”? An emphasis on customer connection, despite not having any storefronts. The brand hosts unique pop-up experiences, like a recent luggage wash in LA.

“It's nice to be able to meet the consumer in real life," Mitchell says. "So this is an opportunity for us to be able to see them, be able to talk about the product, be able to do something nice for them."

In the market for some new travel gear? Shop below with code TODAY40. And for more deals, download the free Shop TODAY Savings browser extension and automatically save at over 40,000 retailers.

Béis luggage deals seen on TODAY

Mitchell sketched the first version of this bag on a cocktail napkin before it became a real-life best seller. From the easy-access opening to the trolley sleeve on the back, every detail was designed with the traveler in mind — and the black, beige and grey versions are now 40% off with our code. Editor Vivien Moon gave it her stamp of approval too, exclusively using it for all of her trips (long and short) in the past year. “I love how easy it is to pack, the designated shoe compartment and how it collapses at the top to make it easier to carry,” she says. “This might sound silly but my favorite part is the length of the shoulder strap.”

According to the brand, Béis has gotten packing down to a science — and part of the formula includes four compression cubes. This set fits into the Carry-on Roller along with both weekenders, and is 40% off in colors beige and black.

The mini version of the bag that started it all, this weekender is the same versatile, cute bag you know and love — plus, the bottom compartment zips off. Score 40% off any shade and watch it become your new overnight must-have.

Compact yet spacious, the Carry-On Roller is your ticket to a quick trip through the security line — and we named it the best overall suitcase in our 2023 Travel Gear Awards. Between the smooth-rolling wheels and cushioned handle, your hand will never feel the stress of travel, according to the brand. Associate commerce editor Shannon Garlin, who uses the suitcase for every trip, says she easily maneuvers it on escalators and between people, adding that it "fit perfectly in the overhead bin on a Delta flight." Snag the beige colorway for 40% off.

Checking a bag? Upgrade to the medium size roller — without going over the baggage weight limit — thanks to the built-in weight limit indicator. Not to mention, the compression straps and dividers with pockets help you stay organized. Take 40% off of the beige, pink and grey colorways.

This spacious roller suitcase can fit all of the belongings you bring — and bring back — thanks to two inches of optional expansion. Mitchell's priority with this launch was to accommodate the over-packer in us all, according to the brand, and you can stuff this one to the brim for 40% off in colors beige, pink and navy.

Described as the "anti-diaper diaper bag," this backpack is functional enough to store everything baby needs but chic enough that nobody will know it. It features a pocket for wipes, an odor-proof pouch, a teething ring, pacifier container and changing pad — now 40% off in grey, black and navy.

More Béis luggage deals

This polished and perfectly-sized crossbody fits all of your necessities when running out of the house. Think ID, credit cards and of course a slot for your phone. The black color is less than $30!

Don't need the convertible function of the mini weekender above? Opt for this style instead that's also 40% off in shades pink, beige, grey and navy.

Need a little extra space on the go? Once this backpack is fully filled, it can be zipped open to hold even more. Eco-friendly travelers will also love to hear it's made of recycled plastic water bottles. Take 40% off the beige colorway.

On the flip side, if you wish the bottom compartment of the original weekender could fully zip off, you're in luck. Remove it to use as a packing cube (or ditch all together) for 40% off in grey, black, navy and pink.

The more pockets the merrier, right? No more unzipping your entire suitcase in front of everyone at the gate with this sleek protected front pocket on the same durable hard shell. This deal is available for the beige colorway as well.

Mother-tested, mother-approved. After learning about the things that moms really need and want in a diaper bag, the Béis team perfected their design. Grab the black or grey color for 40% off.

If you're not a backpack person, this may be the bag to change your mind. From the padded shoulder straps to the wipeable interior, it's a major upgrade from your average knapsack — and you can score major savings on colors beige, grey and black.

With over 2,500 five-star reviews, this backpack is the perfect blend of style and functionally. Plus, the full-zip opening is optimal for travelers who want to stay organized. Now 40% off in grey and navy.

According to the brand, this bag takes the best parts of a weekender and sport duffle and blends them together. It's spacious yet sleek, and looks extremely elevated with the vegan leather details. The black colorway is yours for under $100.

You would never guess how many hidden features are tucked away in this tote, but there's a removable shoulder strap, top zip closure and handy key leash just to name a few. Now under $50 for the grey colorway.

The outside may look minimalistic but, according to the brand, this bag has a lot going on. The duffle can be worn multiple ways, is laptop friendly and has a wipeable interior and an exterior pocket. Snag a grey one for 40% off.

All set with your suitcase refresh? The last accessory you may need — or just really, really want — is the matching laptop pouch to protect your precious cargo. Available in grey for 40% off.

No need to decide between designer style and durable features. According to the brand, this luxurious cactus leather duffle is one of Mitchell's favorite bags ever made.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources and use our own personal experiences with the product and brand to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.