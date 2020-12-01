Don't miss out: BaubleBar jewelry gifts are $25 and under for a limited time

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The perfect piece of jewelry can completely and entirely transform a look, which is just what we're all looking for this holiday season. Lucky for us, BaubleBar is giving TODAY.com readers early access to its $25 and under gift section for 24 hours before it opens up to the public.

The celeb-loved brand is known for creating quality pieces at affordable prices, and this amazing curation has nine beautiful pieces to choose from. And I am in love with every single one. It includes stackable earrings, ear cuffs, bracelets, or even a personalized necklace to get you excited about holiday gifting!

Whether you are treating yourself to a little bling this holiday season or gifting to your fashion-loving friend that is impossible to shop for, these sets are at an incredible value. I plan to send a few of my favorites out to loved ones that I won’t get to see around the holiday. No one can beat these sweet jewelry gifts at a wallet-friendly price.

Everyone loves giving or getting a personalized gift. This bestseller definitely adds an extra special touch to a gift this holiday season. The Initial necklace stacks perfectly with a gold choker or alone over a black turtleneck!

This earring set is the perfect stack that makes just the right amount of statement. The chain stud, small gold hoop, and feminine butterfly give me the perfect mix of classic and trendiness wrapped up in an everyday look.

This is a perfect gift for someone who loves minimalist jewelry. The two gold bracelets are great for adding to a stack or wearing separately.

This is by far my favorite set of the collection! The pearls and tennis bracelets are perfect for the holidays. They add a little pop of fun bling to your arm for just $25!

My new favorite stack of bracelets! Courtesy Casey DelBasso

Perfect for second or third earring holes. These tiny fun shapes are essential to layer in with a large chunky hoop or any other larger piece already in your collection.

From arm party to ear party, this ear cuff set allows you to stack up on earrings without committing to extra piercings.

Just like my bracelets, I love stacking all the earrings and cuffs! Courtesy Casey DelBasso

These cute mini hoops and studs are my new go-to set for everyday wear. Designed to be worn together, the pavé Huggies are worth the price alone — but of course, the bar studs are a lovely bonus!

These ear crawlers appear so luxurious, I'm talking bling to the max luxury! In the past, other crawlers that I have purchased have squeezed my ear lobe making my ear red after a day of wear and these little beauties did not! Voila, I have comfort and beauty all in one. These are a must for holiday glam!

