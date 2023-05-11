The Shop Report: 20 bestsellers Shop TODAY readers bought in April

Spring has sprung and summer is around the corner. If the warmer weather didn't clue you in, then our list of April bestsellers sure will!

From what we can tell, Shop TODAY readers are already gearing up for the summer months ahead, stocking up on outdoor decor and warm-weather fashion. And we clearly have readers preparing for seasonal getaways with the amount of travel items — from collapsible water bottles to compact makeup mirrors and portable chargers — flying off the online shelves. In addition to packing carry-ons with the essentials, many are also updating their beauty routines with moisturizing, firming and anti-aging creams — oh, and a majority of them are super affordable, too.

Scroll down to shop more of our reader's favorite finds, and our bestsellers for the month of April.

Shop TODAY April bestsellers

Think smarter, not harder. With this hem hack, you can save yourself the time and money spent on expensive tailoring by using this iron-on adhesive — currently Amazon's No. 1 bestselling hem tape.

According to Nail-Aid, this $4 treatment will give you stronger and longer nails in just three days. Say goodbye to peeling and chipping!

When you're traveling and just want a touch of coverage, you'll want to throw this tinted moisturizer in your bag. The brand says it's super hydrating, is buildable and offers a matte finish.

Cleaning your shoes shouldn't mean breaking your washing machine in the process — or mistaking the loud tumbling sounds for someone trying to break into your home. Use this top-rated wash bag that fastens onto your machine door to make cleaning simple and worry-free.

When you need to check for greens in your teeth, accidental makeup smudges or want to make sure not a hair is out of place before meeting with a special someone, this travel mirror (that also illuminates) is the perfect sidekick to ensure you're always looking your best.

Plastic drinking bottles are an environmental faux pas, but sometimes they're unavoidable when bringing your own water isn't an option, right? You're wrong when you have this collapsible silicone bottle with you, which can fold up when not in use and is completely leakproof when it is.

This $12 gadget can quickly and easily transfer all of your photos and videos to your smart devices in the blink of an eye. All you need is your SD card, and you're in (the photo) business!

With powerful ingredients like Q10, lotus extract and L-carnitine in the formula, this body cream has become a popular choice among readers who want to tone up before the summer season. According to the brand, users will see firmer skin results in as little as two weeks.

Whether you want a subtle cat eye or a dramatic eye look, this Shop TODAY Beauty Award winner will give you a precise line every time.

Don't let scuffs or dirt marks take the pep out of your step. With one of these instant erasers, your sneakers will look good as new — with little work or effort on your part.

Not one for a 10-step beauty routine? Not only can this facial oil work wonders on the skin (good for anti-aging, acne scar healing, reducing wrinkles and hydration), it can also nourish the hair and protect the scalp. Talk about a versatile product!

Now that patio dinners and outdoor parties are around the corner (hello, Memorial Day barbecues!), it's about that time to spruce up your backyard with some bright decor. This globe lights are a Shop TODAY reader and Amazon shopper favorite.

Shop TODAY readers are clearly tired of running out of phone battery at the most inconvenient times, because plenty of them are scooping up this portable charger that is compatible with a number of smart devices and compact enough to take anywhere.

Except for the brand name, there's nothing puzzling about this bag — in fact, the bestselling crossbody should be a no-brainer addition to your accessory collection. Why? Because it's made from faux-leather materials, features gold-tone hardware and is available in almost 30 colors.

When you don't want to rub in your moisturizer, this spray-on combo can give you hydrating and hands-free coverage any time you need. (But if it happens to get on your hands, don't worry — the formula is non-greasy.)

One Shop TODAY editor (the one typing up this sentence) is, quite literally, obsessed with this root-lifting spray. It works wonders on thicker hair that needs help with volume and never feels sticky or stiff.

When your days consist of plenty of walking, a lot of standing or always being on the move, these ballet flats have a way of keeping your feet comfortable without sacrificing style. According to the brand, they are breathable, feature a skin-friendly mesh material and include extra padding.

Now that you've packed away your sweaters and long-sleeve attire, it's about time you upgraded your warm-weather wardrobe with a few casual pieces. This woven blouse comes in several shades and patterns and is said to be the ideal layering piece.

When you want to save money on household essentials, Sam's Club won't let you down. When you're a member, you can gain access to exclusive deals on groceries, fashion and a whole lot more. (Read this to learn about how you can get the membership for just $35.)

If you have mature skin or want to beat fine lines to the punch — you're probably on the hunt for quality anti-aging skin care products. Shoppers are gravitating towards this wrinkle-smoothing cream, which features "Botox-like" peptides designed to tighten and firm the skin, according to the brand.