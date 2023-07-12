Need some shopping inspiration? Prime Day 2023 bestsellers readers are buying

The first day of Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, ended yesterday, with shoppers taking advantage of the retail giant's sale in record numbers. If you missed out, don't stress — there's still time to get in on all the crazy good deals.

Wondering what sold the most on Amazon Prime Day? We're giving you a peek into the carts of the savvy TODAY readers to find out the most purchased deals. From affordable home and cleaning hacks to big-name luxury beauty at steep discounts, we've rounded up the very best picks from the sale that readers can't stop shopping.

Deals are already selling out, so be sure to add these Amazon Prime Day bestsellers to your cart before someone else beats you to it! Scroll on to see all of the very best Prime Day deals from day one, according to Shop TODAY readers.

Prime Day 2023 bestsellers

Did you know that your washing machine needs to be cleaned, too? Experts told Shop TODAY it should be cleaned at least once a month, or every 30 cycles. According to the brand, you can toss one of these pouches into the drum of your machine and run a hot cycle to reap the benefits of a cleaner wash — and one pack should last you until the winter.

While KitchenAid may be best known for its beloved stand mixer (which is currently on sale, by the way), shoppers also have their eyes on the brand's other kitchen must-haves. We're seeing these trusty pot holders, which are currently marked down to just $6, find their way into our readers carts right now.

If your cabinets could use some organizing, take a page out of our readers' book and grab this handy tool. Perfect for spice jars, skin care products and more, you'll have no problem seeing all your items at once thanks to the staggered shelves.

Struggling with frizz and flyaways? Try this wax stick, which is designed to smooth over baby hairs and edges to keep even the most unruly hair under control. It's a must-have for summer updos, and we saw the price is slashed right now.

No surprise here, but the Shop TODAY team is guilty of what we call, "ABC" — which stands for "always be charging!" This charger claims to be super speedy when charging our always-dying devices and comes in a pack of two.

It seems like when you need a Sharpie, you never have one. But you'll never be without one of the markers again when you snag this 71% off deal on the 24-pack.

As the name suggests, this nourishing styling cream claims to work its magic in just one minute. This bestseller, which is 30% off right now, is designed to be applied to dry hair to breathe new life into your strands and smooth things out — sans greasy buildup.

Run, don't walk! This Shop TODAY-favorite lip mask is on sale for Prime Day. According to the brand, it delivers moisture and antioxidants while you sleep so you wake up with a softer pout.

The hottest days of summer are here, so it's a perfect time to grab one of these hands-free neck fans at 58% off.

Amazon's budget-friendly streaming stick just got even more affordable. It's currently marked down an impressive 58%, putting the price tag under $17.

Bid puffy, tired eyes goodbye with popular eye cream, which is marked down by a whopping 66% for Prime Day. According to the brand, the cream's ingredients include skincare superstars like niacinamide, caffeine and collagen.

If you're looking for a wax-free frizz fighter, you'll want to grab the bestselling Dream Coat Spray, which is currently 30% off. The anti-frizz formula is said to act like a raincoat for your hair, to keep it protected from humidity and frizz.

In the market for new towels? This set of eight checks all of our boxes: it's described as being "ultra soft," has more than 18,000 perfect, five star ratings and comes in multiple colors — many of which are marked down right now.

Struggling with thinning hair? Plenty of Shop TODAY readers and editors have turned to Pura d'Or's popular shampoo as a solution. According to the brand, it's made with ingredients like biotin, pumpkin seed, black cumin seed oil, nettle and more to help increase volume and thicken hair.

Never struggle to find an open outlet to charge your device again. This surge protector has eight traditional AC outlets and four USB-A ports, plus a 10-foot long cord so you can plug it in and move it anywhere around the room.

Feeling a little tense? This massage gun, which comes with 10 attachments for targeting different muscles, claims to help relieve tension and increase blood circulation. It originally has a $100 price tag, but readers are snapping it up for less than $30 during Prime Day.

Who doesn't want whiter teeth? As nearly 60,000 perfect, five-star ratings can attest, these whitening strips do the trick. While this kit is always finding its way onto Amazon's bestsellers list, it's not often that we see it 35% off, so be sure to snag this deal while you can.

This serum from Sunday Riley is the brand's number one bestselling product globally, and we can see why. It was a winner in the Shop TODAY Beauty Awards for Best Anti-Aging Serum this year. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told Shop TODAY that the lactic acid in the formula exfoliates but is "fairly gentle on the skin," which makes it suitable for all skin types. You can snag the travel-friendly half-ounce bottle on deal for 30% off right now.

The No. 1 bestselling Revlon One-Step is our go-to for getting a salon-worthy blowout from home — it even won our Beauty Award for Best Blow Dry Brush. Right now, you can save time and money (we're talking over 50% off!), so grab this deal before it's gone.

We're always on the lookout for big brand discounts during major sale events like Prime Day, so we were excited to see deals on Apple products. The newest Apple Watch is 30% off — aka at its lowest price ever on Amazon — and enables you to take calls, listen to music, use Apple Pay, monitor your health activity and more.

