These tried-and-true Amazon fashion essentials are editor-approved and under $40

From bodysuits with every type of neckline to ballet flats in enough shades to fill the color wheel, Amazon's fashion section is bountiful, to say the least. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to find the fashion essentials that will give you the most bang for your buck. That's where we come in.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach dropped by TODAY to share the tried-and-true Amazon fashion essentials she thinks belong in everyone's closet. Since she shops for a living and has a team of shopping pros behind her, her recommendations have earned the expert seal of approval.

Keep reading to discover tried-and-true fashion favorites that you'll want to wear over and over again. From an oversized button down shirt that belongs in a capsule wardrobe to trendy layered necklaces, these picks will become part of your regular rotation.

Tried-and-true Amazon fashion essentials seen on TODAY

Brach thinks every outfit should start with a good foundation, which means investing in quality shapewear that helps you look and feel your best. Shop TODAY production coordinator Camryn Privette tested this viral bodysuit and said it's "shapewear but doesn't feel like shapewear." This means it wasn't highly uncomfortable, restrictive or difficult to put on. Since Privette raved about the shapewear staple, our readers haven't been able to get enough of this bodysuit that comes in sizes XXS to 5XL.

A personal favorite in Brach's current rotation, these pull-on jeggings are a must-have fall fashion staple. The jeans are available in 17 washes and have a thick waistband that gives you the support you need without digging in.

Collared button downs are on Brach's trend radar, and she says "the more oversized, the better!" Since the top is made of 70% cotton, Brach says you'll get all the softness and none of the stiffness associated with a typical cotton shirt.

A favorite of the Shop TODAY team, these knit ballet flats are an affordable basic that will carry your wardrobe through the seasons. Brach says the shoes have a breathable knit fabric that optimizes comfort. They come in wide sizes for those who can never find shoes that fit just right.

Give your shoes a makeover with Brach's next tried-and-true pick. Shop TODAY production associate Audrey Ekman swears by these insoles and puts them in every shoe she can, from cowboy boots to Dr. Martens. After walking 10,000 steps in shoes enhanced by these insoles, she says her feet are pain-free.

Layered necklaces are one of the hottest trends of the summer, and we're seeing them everywhere. Brach loves the trend and uses this $15 layered necklace set from Amazon to make it her own. After using the set to dress up a simple top or dress, Brach loves to mix and match the necklaces with her own collection.

Whether you're having a bad hair day or trying to spruce up a simple outfit, Brach recommends picking out some stylish hair accessories. She is obsessed with this 20-piece set because you can score everything from trendy pearls to chunky clips for less than 50 cents a piece.

More Amazon fashion essentials

Shop TODAY editors sifted through Amazon's top-rated tops to find shirts that will complete your summer wardrobe. This striped top is a casual option that you can pair with your favorite jeans or linen shorts — and it's available in nine classic colorways!

"I get showered with compliments when I wear these pants! They're flattering, extremely versatile but also so comfy that it feels like I'm wearing loungewear," Shop TODAY associate editor Shannon Garlin said. The reliable trousers even have a shorter option for customers shorter than 5'2''.

This wide leg jumpsuit made the list of Shop TODAY's favorite Amazon jumpsuits. The affordable one-and-done piece has a flowy feel and is available in sizes XS to 5XL. Since it's made of 100% cotton, you'll be able to wear this jumpsuit with a tank top in the summer and a turtleneck in the winter.

Shop TODAY editorial intern Bella Druckman grabbed this classic clutch during Prime Day and has used it to tie together her outfits ever since. The shoulder bag comes with two straps — a classic chain and an adjustable black leather strap — that you can easily change out depending on the occasion.

One Shop TODAY contributor has worn variations of this 10-pair hoop earring set for over two years and they are still at the top of her rotation. Since the set includes silver hoops and gold hoops in varying sizes, you can mix and match the pairs by size, by metal or by both!