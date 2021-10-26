Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

‘Tis the season for holiday savings! Many of our favorite retailers have already kicked off early sales events, dropping new and exciting deals on giftable items and can't-miss home and wardrobe upgrades every day. For example, right now, you can find savings on hot tech at Best Buy, deals on kitchen essentials at Walmart and all kinds of fashion steals on Amazon.

But if you want to take advantage of those Amazon deals, you’re going to want to act fast. The retailer is currently offering savings of up to 30% on fashion favorites from its in-house brands. These discounts are part of Amazon’s ongoing Deal of the Day sales event, which means that they'll disappear at the end of the day.

There are a ton of fall and winter wardrobe staples included in the sale, so if you've been meaning to start prepping your wardrobe for the colder weather, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. From sweaters to puffer jackets, 12 fashion deals to shop before they’re gone.

Amazon fashion deals

You'll stay warm during light showers or flurries in this bestselling water-resistant puffer jacket. It folds down into a small bag that you can keep in your purse when you're not wearing it, so you won't have to carry around a bulky coat.

Throwing on an oversized coat is an easy way to look polished while still staying cozy. This one is available in three colors and is made from a water-resistant, durable fabric and has inner filling for extra warmth.

You don't need to drop a hefty sum on a new winter coat. This heavy-duty puffer is already a pretty affordable option, but during today’s event, you can get it for just under $40.

Whether you’re lounging at home or running errands, these sweats are a cute and comfortable choice. They come in 15 shades and patterns — grab one in your favorite color or get few different options to carry you through the season.

You can't go wrong with a chic flannel shirt. And this one is perfect for apple picking, backyard bonfires and all your other favorite seasonal activities.

Cable knitwear is a stylist-approved trend for the season, and this sweater is both flattering and comfy, so you’ll want to wear it everywhere. Pair it with jeans and booties to complete the look.

These leggings check all of the boxes — many reviewers say that they're soft and provide great coverage. Plus, they have pockets! What more could you ask for?

You'll steal the show at holiday parties and festive gatherings in this stylish wrap dress. The figure-flattering option ties at the waist to accentuate your silhouette and the long sleeves make it a great pick for chilly nights.

This lightweight sweater is easy to pair with almost anything in your closet, making it the perfect base for fall layering. It comes in a variety of colors, from ivory to cheetah print, to match every type of aesthetic.

This zip-up jacket is the No. 1 bestselling women's fleece on Amazon, with more than 14,600 five-star reviews. One verified reviewer who bought four colors of the jacket said that they could "hardly believe the price," and added that it's great for casual gatherings, camping and more.

Amazon shoe deals

These boots combine two huge footwear trends for fall, the Chelsea style and a slightly chunky sole. They'll make a great addition to your wardrobe, since they can be worn with virtually anything, from jeans to dresses.

These lace-up shoes feature fun metallic details, which will set them apart from the other sneakers in your collection. Although if you're more into the classic white style, that's an option, too. No matter which one you choose, you'll appreciate the comfortable memory foam insole and the arch support that they provide.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!