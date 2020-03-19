Treat yourself to some cozy self-care! Almost everything at Nordstrom is 25% off

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Though Nordstrom has temporarily closed down its retail locations, it's currently offering its online customers 25% off across almost the entire site for a limited time. This is the perfect time to stock up on casual favorites that will keep you cozy around the house — yet are still perfect for the warmer months ahead.

We went through and put together the bestselling and top-rated items so that you don't have to. Check out some of these great deals and get excited for all the spring trends coming our way.

Nordstrom deals

People can't stop buying this stylish tank top — it was the store's top seller last week! This cotton design was made to be lightweight, which makes it great for layering or wearing alone. With a variety of colors to choose from, this is a great option to stock up on for under $15.

If you're looking for a dress with a flattering slimming effect, the ruched style of this design will do the trick. You can layer with a denim jacket or cardigan to help dress it up or down. Nordstrom customers seem to be loving it, as it was the second bestselling item last week.

Add some flair to your outfit with these trendy leopard print flats. These bestselling flats could be a great addition to your shoe collection and are perfect for quickly stepping outside.

Made of cotton, this essential tee is a great basic to have in any wardrobe. Plus, you can never have too many basic tees — and Nordstrom customers bought thousands of them last week!

If you prefer a shirt that doesn't have a v-neck, then this crewneck could be your perfect match. Available in a selection of colors that range from your basic white to an eye-catching shade of green, this crewneck is an essential style staple that will be easy to incorporate into your everyday looks.

Featuring a deep v-neck and punched sleeves, this tunic was styled to create a relaxed yet casual fit. Pair it with leggings and you'll have the perfect lazy afternoon outfit.

We all have our go-to lipsticks, and this simple matte formula could become your new favorite. Designed for all-day wear and smooth application, this lipstick comes in a range of colors to match whatever mood you're looking to achieve.

If it's time for you to update your everyday bras, then consider this wireless option. Made for support without the hassle of uncomfortable underwires, this bra was created to be functional and smooth with its side support slings.

A little black dress is a wardrobe essential that should be in every well-rounded closet. This scoop-neck dress features a lower neckline and a slit up the leg.

Upgrade your skincare routine and consider this bestselling face wash by Fresh. Made with real strawberries, the exfoliating cleanser aims to lift dirt and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Perfect for an everyday casual look, this shoe puts a twist on the traditional white sneaker. With an easy slide-in feature, you won't have to deal with the hassle of tying your shoes!

This maxi dress seems perfect to have ready for when the weather heats up. With multiple colors to choose from, the stretchy material was made to be breathable and lightweight enough to keep you cool during those humid days.

This complete set could become your new skin-care routine. Featuring a soy face cleanser, night face cream, rescue face mask and a daily moisturizer, this four-pack is meant to rejuvenate and nourish the skin.

This bralette features no wires, seams or elastic in an effort to appear invisible underneath clothing. Designed for comfort and support, the bra is made of a mix of nylon and elastane to give you all-day wearability.

This versatile shoe was designed with soft cushioning for a comfy feel, making it perfect to wear as a casual everyday sneaker or to the gym. Choose from four different casual colors ranging from white to an ash pearl.

