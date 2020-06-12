Al Roker swears by this unique gadget — and it's the perfect Father's Day gift

This particular model can bring his phone to a full charge in just three hours. The charging station itself is wireless and portable, so he can bring it along wherever he goes. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it looks pretty sleek and futuristic as well!

Perhaps most importantly, Al told People that the device also lives up to his personal "ABC" mantra: "Always be charging, and always be clean."

Al's other picks for Father's Day

“Is there anything worse than a warm drink that’s supposed to be frosty?" Al told People. So if you're going to grab Dad a beer this year, at least make sure it's cold!

This double-wall glass is filled with a cooling gel, so he can pop it in the freezer for just two hours to enjoy an ice-cold beer, the way he was meant to.

One reviewer found that the mug stays cold long enough to drink two beers and weighs less than glass pint mugs. For the dad that enjoys a darker brew, he can keep the glass in the refrigerator for a drink that's a little less frosty. He'll also be able to ditch that old koozie thanks to the silicone band that will keep his hands dry and warm.

If he prefers to spend his time out on the grill, he'll definitely appreciate a new lineup of essentials.

This 20-piece set arrives in its own aluminum carrying case and includes everything he'll need to make the next family barbecue the best one yet. From a spatula that doubles as a bottle opener to a heavy-duty cleaning brush and grill tongs, he'll be fully equipped to grill each meal to perfection.

To check out more of Al's Father's Day favorites, see the full list over on People.

