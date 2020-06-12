Al Roker swears by this unique gadget — and it's the perfect Father's Day gift

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
If you're still stumped on what to get Dad for Father's Day, there's perhaps no one better to turn to for suggestions than a dad himself. TODAY's Al Roker — father to his own three kids, Nick, Courtney and Leila — has always been in-the-know when it comes to some of the best finds out there, and he recently shared his favorite Father's Day gifts with People.
One of his picks stood out as the perfect gift for any dad who is always on his phone. UV-C Sanitizers have become more popular than ever lately, and Al swears by the Lexon Oblio UV Sanitizing Wireless Charging Station. It combines the power of UV sanitation with wireless charging, so Dad can charge his phone overnight or choose to sanitize his device in just 20 minutes.
UV-C sanitizers are designed to kill germs on smooth, flat surfaces and can be used on everything from your phone to your keys. These devices are meant to destroy the DNA of bacteria and viruses, rendering them ineffective. “If you damage the DNA of the bacteria it dies, and if you damage the nucleic acid of the virus enough it cannot infect," Donald Schaffner, extension specialist in food science and professor at Rutgers University, previously told Shop TODAY.
Lexon Oblio UV Sanitizing Wireless Charging Station
This particular model can bring his phone to a full charge in just three hours. The charging station itself is wireless and portable, so he can bring it along wherever he goes. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it looks pretty sleek and futuristic as well!
Perhaps most importantly, Al told People that the device also lives up to his personal "ABC" mantra: "Always be charging, and always be clean."
Al's other picks for Father's Day
Host Freeze Beer Glass
“Is there anything worse than a warm drink that’s supposed to be frosty?" Al told People. So if you're going to grab Dad a beer this year, at least make sure it's cold!
This double-wall glass is filled with a cooling gel, so he can pop it in the freezer for just two hours to enjoy an ice-cold beer, the way he was meant to.
One reviewer found that the mug stays cold long enough to drink two beers and weighs less than glass pint mugs. For the dad that enjoys a darker brew, he can keep the glass in the refrigerator for a drink that's a little less frosty. He'll also be able to ditch that old koozie thanks to the silicone band that will keep his hands dry and warm.
Cuisinart 20-Piece Grill Set
If he prefers to spend his time out on the grill, he'll definitely appreciate a new lineup of essentials.
This 20-piece set arrives in its own aluminum carrying case and includes everything he'll need to make the next family barbecue the best one yet. From a spatula that doubles as a bottle opener to a heavy-duty cleaning brush and grill tongs, he'll be fully equipped to grill each meal to perfection.
To check out more of Al's Father's Day favorites, see the full list over on People.
