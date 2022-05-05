Ingredients
- 1 (1-ounce) shot prepared espresso, chilled
- 1/2 cup vanilla almond milk or any preferred milk
- 1 large ripe frozen banana, peeled
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2-1 heaping cup ice, as needed
- sweetener of choice (optional)
Chef notes
Need a java jolt? Skip the Starbucks and sip on this joyful Frappuccino-inspired drink made with wholesome ingredients and just the right amount of espresso magic. The coffee flavor is prominent (in the best way) with just one shot, but if you'd like a more intense espresso flavor — and double the caffeine! — add an additional shot. This recipe with a one-ounce dose, offers up about 60 to 70 milligrams of caffeine depending on your bean and roast.
Words cannot espresso how creamy, dreamy and addictively delicious this sipper is. it will infuse your morning madness and afternoon lulls with just the boost you need to power through … and do you.
Technique tip: You can add 1 to 2 teaspoons maple syrup, honey or sugar substitute if you'd like it sweeter. Make sure your banana is totally frozen.
Preparation
Toss all ingredients into a blender and puree until thick and smooth (do not over-mix or it will become too thin). Add 1 to 2 teaspoons optional sweetener to reach your desired taste.