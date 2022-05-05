Chef notes

Need a java jolt? Skip the Starbucks and sip on this joyful Frappuccino-inspired drink made with wholesome ingredients and just the right amount of espresso magic. The coffee flavor is prominent (in the best way) with just one shot, but if you'd like a more intense espresso flavor — and double the caffeine! — add an additional shot. This recipe with a one-ounce dose, offers up about 60 to 70 milligrams of caffeine depending on your bean and roast.

Words cannot espresso how creamy, dreamy and addictively delicious this sipper is. it will infuse your morning madness and afternoon lulls with just the boost you need to power through … and do you.

Technique tip: You can add 1 to 2 teaspoons maple syrup, honey or sugar substitute if you'd like it sweeter. Make sure your banana is totally frozen.