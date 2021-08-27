Ingredients
Chef notes
Do you like piña coladas? I sure do, because they are tropically tasty. Using the same classic flavor combo, I created a unique edible spin by soaking juicy pineapple chunks in light rum and topping them with a generous squirt of whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes. Pineapple is a symbol of welcome, and this beverage-in-a-bite will be a welcome addition to your next adult gathering.
Technique tip: To toast raw coconut, spread it out on a baking sheet and toast in 350 F oven for 8 minutes, stirring halfway through to get an even toast, then remove and set aside to cool. I like to toast at least 1 cup coconut so I have extra for yogurt, oatmeal, ice cream and garnish.
Swap option: For a virgin rendition, use plain pineapple chunks and top with whipped cream and coconut.
Preparation
Place pineapple in small bowl and pour the rum over it. Toss to coat all the pieces, cover and stash in fridge for an hour to overnight. While it sits, toss it around a few times to ensure all the pieces absorb some rum.
Distribute the pineapple between two cocktail glasses. (You can choose to pour the leftover fruit-infused rum into the glasses or save it for another time — it's fantastic.) Top each glass with a generous squirt of whipped cream and 1 to 2 tablespoons toasted coconut.