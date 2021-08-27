Chef notes

Do you like piña coladas? I sure do, because they are tropically tasty. Using the same classic flavor combo, I created a unique edible spin by soaking juicy pineapple chunks in light rum and topping them with a generous squirt of whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes. Pineapple is a symbol of welcome, and this beverage-in-a-bite will be a welcome addition to your next adult gathering.

Technique tip: To toast raw coconut, spread it out on a baking sheet and toast in 350 F oven for 8 minutes, stirring halfway through to get an even toast, then remove and set aside to cool. I like to toast at least 1 cup coconut so I have extra for yogurt, oatmeal, ice cream and garnish.

Swap option: For a virgin rendition, use plain pineapple chunks and top with whipped cream and coconut.