If you were concerned, Shannon Storms Beador still keeps nine lemons in a bowl.

Now in her ninth season on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” the resident feng shui queen of Orange County has been a fan favorite since her first season, beating out every single "Housewife" to become E! Online’s No. 1 “Housewife” at the time.

During her seasons on the show, she’s brought viewers through many eras of her life; friendship makeups and breakups, her divorce and subsequent romances and being a single mother to her three daughters.

The Season 17 "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast: Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador and Jennifer Pedranti. Andrew Eccles / Bravo

Season 17 finds Shannon in yet another era, now reunited with her once best friend turned frenemy Tamra Judge, who returned after two seasons away, as well as “RHOC” veterans Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Newbie Jennifer Pedranti joined the group as a full-time "Housewife" for Season 17, and former “RHOBH” star Taylor Armstrong jumped to “OC” as a “friend of” (becoming the first “Housewife” to do so).

TODAY.com caught up with Shannon on the heels of Episode Two to catch up on what’s happening in her world.

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

This is your 9th season: How does it feel different than the rest?

I just feel like there was a certain vibe when I started the show, and now this season, having Tamra back and having Vicki (Gunvalson) come back into the mix, I feel that we have that vibe again. Especially during the COVID seasons and a couple before that, it was just kind of a different, almost nastier show. I feel as though we have a lot more fun this season, and I’m in for the silly fun.

Your twins just graduated high school — congratulations! What are their plans?

So Adeline is coming to live here (New York City): She’s going to Parsons. And Stella is going to USC, and she’s spending her first year in Paris.

How’s it going to feel being an empty nester?

It’s going to be very difficult for me, but at the same time, I’m excited to see where my kids land in their next chapter. I will be spending a lot of time in Texas, New York and in Paris, so those aren’t bad places to visit.

You’re seemingly in a good spot with your ex, David Beador. Do you see a future where you two become closer?

I don’t know that we’ll ever be friends. But for my kids' sakes, I will be absolutely friendly to him. For years, he would hang up the phone if he heard my voice when he was talking to the kids, and for them, they were so excited when I ran into him. I said, “I’m not leaving your side until we take a picture, and we’re going to show the kids,” and Sophie was FaceTiming me saying, “Are you really together?” It’s sweet, and I’m just hopeful that we can continue in this direction of at least standing next to each other in a photo. At the graduation, I wasn’t going to ask, and then he said, “Let’s take a picture of the four of us,” and I’m like, “OK, that’s another step.”

Let’s talk about your dating life. Which 'Housewife' outside of 'OC' would you let set you up?

Oooh, gosh, I would say Marysol (Patton, of “RHOM”).

In the premiere, Tamra said you are 'a self-centered person who only gives a s--- about herself.' What was your reaction to that?

It’s incredibly hurtful because I felt as though I was there for her. I have 150 screenshots of text messages between when she was let go and when she posted that I was a fake friend. After she posted I was a fake friend, I didn’t talk to her because then she went on a podcast tour trashing me. But in between those two months, I did reach out to her, and we were filming at the time too, so it was a lot busier. I think that fueled part of her anger a little bit, and I understand that because it was very tough. I can’t imagine being a part of something for 12 or 13 years and then having that end. For me, nine (seasons) at this point, I think of the fact that my twins were 8 years old, and now they just graduated high school. That’s a very long time and for her to have been on it longer, it’s tough, and for that reason, that’s one of the reasons why I wanted to be there for her.

Tamra told TODAY.com that you had not discussed your comments about each other. Have you talked about Episodes 1 and 2 yet?

I haven’t because she’s on vacation with her husband, so I’m certainly not going to put a damper on anything, but I’m sure we’ll be fine. We’re doing a Tres Amigas show at the end of the month, and we have to practice, so as soon as she gets home, we’ll be together. I think that we both have the ability to realize where we are now, it is so hard to go back. Gosh, it’s almost a year to where we were last year. It’s hard to go back and relive that, but I think that we’re both at a point where we can see the good of where we are right now.

How has the return of Tamra been different than the return of Heather? Who had a better return?

Well, the return of Heather was (that) I thought we were on good terms. That wasn’t the case, was it? Which shocked me and it kind of angered me too. It was like, “I don’t know where we stand.” What do you mean “where we stand … we were good when you left?” Tamra, on the other hand, it’s like, “Really, she’s coming back? That’s the last thing I wanted.” In the end, now that I can take a step back, absolutely, Tamra’s return (is better). I think the audience is going to appreciate her return more than Heather’s.

You, Emily and Gina have had a rocky go at it the past few seasons. Is this season any different?

With Emily, we’re friends, and I’ll leave it at that. I appreciate her as a friend, and we have a mutual respect for each other. Gina, on the other hand, I don’t know what’s going on in her head. I end every season with her like we’re OK, and then she starts bad-mouthing me when she does interviews, etc. So God knows, apparently we’re not in a good spot again.

So you found out you’re not good via her press appearances?

Via her quotes.

What was it like to see Emily stand up for you in Episode 2?

I tell you, I texted her. I watched it on the plane here, and I texted her saying, “Thank you for sticking up for me, you’re a good friend.” She said, “Absolutely, I am your friend.”

Tamra told TODAY.com that she thinks Heather only wants to be Gina’s friend for the show so she has an ally. Do you agree?

One hundred thousand million percent. If you watch the season and you see that they’re friends today, it makes zero sense. And something that I think Tamra will agree with me on is that I spend time with Vicki, Tamra, Taylor Armstrong and the new girl Jenn Pedranti. I see at least one of them every 10 days to two weeks off camera. We have a true friendship. I don’t know about the others.

It seems like Jenn Pedranti has quite the season. What do you think she adds to the cast?

Her story is something that you couldn’t even script, there’s just so many twists and turns. I think that it’s intriguing, it’s interesting. I mean, when I watch these first two episodes, and I see the parts where she’s describing or trying to explain who she is, I’m interested. I’m genuinely interested, and I’m hopeful that she sticks around.

Watching Episode 2 back, do you think you were rude to Jenn?

Oh, absolutely. But I didn’t hear her, it was very loud. We were about to go in the ocean and glasses broke, so there’s a lot of chaos going on. As soon as I heard, I felt horrible about it. I do take responsibility for things when I’m wrong, and I felt horrible about it.

Tamra explained to TODAY.com that she’s not sure if Jenn’s relationship is going to last. What are your thoughts?

I like Ryan, her boyfriend, but I don’t know. I mean, there’s a lot of stuff, there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come out (that’s) shocking.

Do you still have 9 lemons in a bowl?

Yes, I have two. One in the kitchen, and one in the family room.

How is Doctor Moon?

He’s doing well, and Real for Real is working with him in partnership to bring out one of his inventions, which I may have used in my second season on the show when it broke off. We’ve perfected that portion of the apparatus. We are working together right now, and you’ll see him this season.

What other Bravo shows do you watch?

I was obsessed with “Top Chef,” and I was so fortunate to go to a dinner that was prepared by Amar (Santana) and Ali (Ghzawi) last week. To die for, so good. I love anything that’s “Below Deck” oriented. I’m watching “(The Real Housewives of) New Jersey,” I mean I have the last episode (of the reunion) to watch.

Over in Jersey, who should stay: Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga?

I don’t think either should go because when you eliminate someone like that, it’s almost as though you’re taking sides, and I think that there would never be a resolution. I’m still hopeful that at some point they’ll mend fences.

Fun vacation Shannon wants to go, let me make that clear! I would love to go with Dolores (Catania) and Margaret (Josephs) (“RHONJ”), I would love a little Sheree (Whitfield) (“RHOA”) because I know her as well, and I would love for Sonja Morgan (“RHONY”) to be part of it.

How is Season 17 Shannon different from Shannon of seasons past?

I’m a little calmer, but that doesn’t last for very long. I started out calm — didn’t end up really that way.

What’s your hope for your latest chapter in life?

Now that I’m newly single, I would love to be part of a team, a partnership, and I want to grow old with somebody. I would like to spend my time visiting my kids, traveling around, visiting them, and sharing my life with someone who thinks that the show is cute and silly and wants no part of it.