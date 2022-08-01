‘RHOBH’ alum Taylor Armstrong is joining ‘RHOC’ — the 1st Housewife to jump casts

The forecast is in … and there’s a strong chance for drama in the OC.

After first appearing on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during Season One through Three, Taylor Armstrong will be making history by being the first Real Housewife to jump to another franchise, joining “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17.

On Monday, Aug. 1, Bravo confirmed that Armstrong would be joining “RHOC,” a week and a half after the network confirmed the return of another former "OC" wife — Tamra Judge — for “RHOC” Season 17. Armstrong and Judge starred on the recently wrapped “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.”

Armstrong made her “RHOBH” debut in 2010 as an OG cast member and stayed for three seasons.

Prior to her departure, Armstrong’s marital difficulties were depicted (and discussed) on-camera. Armstrong alleges that her ex-husband, Russell Armstrong, was physically and emotionally abusive toward her, and filed for divorce from Armstrong in July 2011. A month later, Russell died by suicide, with Season Two airing weeks after Russell’s death. She left the show after Season Three, moving to Vail to “let go of what had happened and try to find (herself) again,” she told Bravo.

While speaking to TODAY in preparation for “RHUGT2” to air, Armstrong said her evolution has been “ tremendous” since viewers last saw her on “RHOBH,” after she found “so much strength for herself and her daughter, Kennedy, in the aftermath of losing her ex-husband.

Armstrong remarried in 2020, and lives in Orange County alongside her husband, John Bluhe, and her daughter, Kennedy.

Armstrong will be joining a shaken up “RHOC,” after Season 16 brought back fan favorite Heather Dubrow and newbies Noella Bergener and Dr. Jennifer Armstrong. Both newbies announced they will not be appearing on season seventeen.

Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are expected to return for Season 17, along with Judge and Armstrong.