Tamra Judge crashes ‘WWHL’ and hilariously confirms return to ‘RHOC’

“The Judge is back, and drama is in session.”

After weeks of rumors about her potential return, Tamra Judge showed up as a surprise guest on Wednesday’s ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to break the news that she’s returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17.

Mid-episode, the "WWHL" clubhouse studio’s hallmark doorbell rang, signaling an incoming surprise for Cohen and guests, Sutton Stracke of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and Lesa Milan of “The Real Housewives of Dubai.”

Cohen said, “A doorbell, what? Oh my God, what?”

In walked Judge in a Versace jumpsuit, igniting cheers from the guests and studio audience.

Cohen continued, “It’s Tamra Judge. What are you doing here?”

Judge replied, “There’s something I forgot to get last night,” as she proceeded to the back of the set and picked up an orange from a basket of oranges, the hallmark item the "RHOC" cast holds in their final intro pose every season. Intros have become a large part of the housewives world, as the looks and standing order of the ladies are debated by fans each year. Oftentimes, it’s thought that the closer the ladies are to the center of the group, the more influential their storyline will be that season.

Cohen then asked Judge, “What do you have to say for yourself?”

With an orange in hand, Judge replied, “the judge is back, and drama is in session.”

Then, Cohen confirmed Judge’s return, and exclaimed, “Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s true, Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Welcome back, Tamra.”

Judge’s return has been rumored for months … and other housewives almost spoiled it

On July 16, Judge’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Jill Zarin shared on her Instagram story that Judge would be returning, even though there had been no official announcement by Judge or Bravo.

Zarin said, “Vicki (Gunvalson), from OC, by the way, who just got let go, breaking news, like, because it’s confirmed by her, happened yesterday, and Tamra’s coming back, and my friend Vicki is not happy.”

Judge replied, posting a video to her Instagram story and Twitter feed, and said, “Hey guys, I have a big announcement, Jill is the thirstiest b---- I’ve ever met,” and also responded to a fan account who tweeted the video, and wrote, “Go f--- yourself @JillZarin! You thirsty b----!”

On the July 20 episode of Judge’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Judge explained that she had been tight-lipped about her return, planning a surprise announcement with Cohen for when she was in New York for "WWHL."

Judge said, “Andy called me and said, ‘I really want to announce you’re back when you’re in New York with Vicki doing "Watch What Happens Live." However, that’s kind of a little awkward because Vicki was not asked back. And I said, ‘can I please tell her?’ He said ‘Yes, you can tell her.’ Because I wanted it to come from me. I know it hurts (not being asked to return). If the roles were reversed, it would sting. I would be happy for her, but it would sting.”

Bravo

Judge explained that Gunvalson was “kind, but sad” when she told her about her return, and said that she would “love” for Gunvalson to film with her. Before hanging up, Judge said she asked Gunvalson to “please not tell anybody.”

Judge said Gunvalson immediately texted Cohen, who also asked Gunvalson to not tell anyone.

“Fast forward two days, she goes to the Hamptons, to this insane charity event that Jill Zarin was throwing, and the next thing I know, Jill Zarin is outing that I’m back on 'Housewives,'” Judge explained.

Judge said she “lit both their a---- up on text,” and that Gunvalson denied to Judge that she had anything to do with Zarin’s post. On Thursday, July 21, Gunvalson posted an Instagram post congratulating Judge on her news.

Since the back-and-forth, Judge said, “Jill has been blowing me up, text messages, voicemails, (saying) I didn’t mean it, I didn’t mean it.”

Judge joked, “when she gets back on the legacy (the upcoming spinoff of “The Real Housewives of New York City”), I can’t wait to announce it.”

Judge said her time on ‘RHUGT’ helped make a stronger case for her return

With “RHOC” production starting next week, Judge said on her podcast that she had been in talks with the production company behind “RHOC,” Evolution, for two months.

When Judge left “RHOC” at the end of Season 14, she said Cohen told her to “stay still,” and noted that he thought she would make an eventual return.

Judge believes her time on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” helped make the case for her return, as she said “the feedback really did me some justice.”

Judge said that on “RHUGT,” she “just wanted to be me,” and hopes to harness that sentiment when going back to “RHOC.”

Judge explained, “Being off the show is the best thing they could’ve done for me. It reset me,” meaning that when she returns, she “won’t feel like I have to make good TV.” On "WWHL," Judge added that her next season will be “totally different.”

Judge said there are 'uncomfortable conversations' to come with her castmates

After two years off, Judge said she’s “not worried” about filming with anyone, but knows she will have “uncomfortable conversations with a few cast members.”

When TODAY last spoke to Judge, she said she “missed” former castmate and ex-BFF Shannon Storms Beador, and hoped that “maybe someday we can sit down and talk about it (their fallout).” Looks like the pair will get that chance — and viewers will get to see as well.

On her podcast, Judge said, “I need answers to get close to her again,” but hopes that the pair can find resolution. Judge also noted that Storms Beador texted her prior to her “WWHL” appearance to wish her good luck.

Another wife Judge had a recent conflict with? Heather Dubrow, who returned to “RHOC” last season.

On the May 5 episode of Dubrow’s podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” Dubrow addressed Judge covering “RHOC” on her podcast, expressing discontent for Judge’s “negative” commentary about some of her scenes on “RHOC.”

Dubrow said, “There’s just a couple of things that I’ve heard and I go, ‘Man, why say that?’” and one of Dubrow’s co-hosts said, “there’s nothing going on in (Judge’s) life except that (she) used to be on TV.”

During a June appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, Andy Cohen seemed to say Judge wouldn’t return to the franchise. Cohen said, “Tamra’s doing a whole podcast about the behind-the-scenes of the ‘Housewives.’ How do you go on a ‘Housewives’ show when you’re doing a behind-the-scenes about ‘Housewives’?”

In a later appearance, Judge pointed out the similarity of Cohen and Dubrow’s comments to Lewis, and suggested that Dubrow may have been feeding Cohen information about Judge’s podcast in an effort to block Judge from returning to “RHOC.”

When TODAY last chatted with Judge, she said she was “very confused” about the situation. Interestingly enough, Judge said on her podcast that Dubrow texted her to congratulate her on returning to “RHOC.”

Judge says ‘RHOC’ season seventeen is going to have a “really good” cast

Filming for “RHOC” starts next week, and Judge said on her podcast that “the day after we start filming, I leave for 9 days” on a pre-planned trip to Europe.

Judge and Mellencamp’s podcast has become popular, and Judge said that they’re “in discussions” about the future of Judge’s role on the podcast while filming “RHOC.”

Judge explained, “they’re thinking it would be too difficult to record while I’m filming, so we’re still in discussions. I’m not gonna be gone from it forever, that’s for sure. I may need to take time away, but we’re negotiating that right now. But don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.”

Season 16 stars Dubrow, Storms Beador, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are expected to return, all of which Judge filmed with during her previous tenure on the show.

Judge noted that “a few new girls” will be joining the cast, and teased, “I think it’s gonna be a really good season.”

Judge continued, “It’s gonna be really, really interesting. I think they’re going to be announced soon, after me, so it’s going to be a really good cast for sure.”