BravoCon 2022 was essentially an ultimate girls trip for many fans and Bravolebrities, and one of the most magical moments came on day three during a panel so popular among fans, even Chrissy Teigen was in attendance.

"Ultimate Girls Trip" Season Two cast members (l-r): Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong. MC Suhocki / TODAY

"Ultimate Girls Trip" Season Two cast members (l-r): Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge. MC Suhocki / TODAY

BravoCon attendees entered the "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Present by Hilton" panel on Oct. 16 expecting to spend an hour with the cast of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season Two, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, Phaedra Parks, and Jill Zarin, to hear the women reflect on their time at Dorinda's famous Massachusetts home, Blue Stone Manor.

But fans were in for a historic surprise when the cast of the upcoming season of "Ultimate Girls Trip" strolled onto the stage. Seeing so many "Real Housewives" together on the same stage is an iconic moment for any Bravo fan, so we'll do our best to recap what we learned so far about Season Three.

Who are the Season 3 cast members in 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'?

Porsha Williams (alum of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Candiace Dillard Bassett (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”), Heather Gay (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”), Whitney Rose (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”), Alexia Echevarria (“The Real Housewives of Miami”), Marysol Patton (“The Real Housewives of Miami”) and Leah McSweeney (alum of “The Real Housewives of New York City”). Porsha was not in attendance at the "Ultimate Girls Trip" panel at BravoCon.

"Ultimate Girls Trip" Season Two and Three cast members: bottom (l-r) Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge, top (l-r) Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Whitney Rose and Gizelle Bryant. MC Suhocki / TODAY

"Ultimate Girls Trip" Season Two and Three cast members: bottom (l-r) Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong, top (l-r) Candiace Dillard Leah McSweeney and Heather Gay. MC Suhocki / TODAY

When does Season 3 premiere?

The third season of "Ultimate Girls Trip" is set to premiere exclusively on Peacock in 2023.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

Where does Season 3 take place?

Thailand.

What happens in Season 3?

Fans who attended the Oct. 16 panel got a sneak peek of the new season, and it delivered on the drama. The teaser began with the villa concierge, a man named Pepsi, hilariously describing the horrors of taking care of these women in Thailand.

"You shouting! You fight! Two minutes... Hey, give me a hug! That is fake," he's seen saying to the women on the trip. "I don't like them."

The clip also shows the ladies making their way through mud with elephants.

At one point Heather says, "You guys, let's get Leah drunk." Leah responds, "Heather wants me to relapse on this trip for her own entertainment." "RHONY" fans will remember Leah, who had previously been sober for years right up until joining the show, came in hot with the drunken escapades during her first go-round with the group in Season 12 but later returned to sobriety.

There's also, of course, some nudity, arguing and a very intense boat ride. Leah previewed the boat ride during a "Housewife2Housewife" panel Oct. 16 at BravoCon.

"I wanted to throw myself overboard," she said. "I'm kidding. We were on the boat for like six hours."

"We didn't even stop fighting for one second," she added. "Like every single person out there — every single person. Oh, my God, it was exhausting. I think this boat ride is going down in Bravo history." (And that's saying something!)

What did the 'Real Housewives' have to say about Season 3?

At the "Ultimate Girls Trip" BravoCon panel, Candiace may have best summed up Season Three when she said, "It was a 10-day anxiety training."

"Everyone was on the same trip," Leah chimed in. "Everyone had different experiences."

"Amen," Heather added.

"We laughed, we played, we shaded," Gizelle said.

"We accused each other of stealing," Candiace interjected.

"We might have taken people to court," Gizelle said.

"People went to court," Candiace said. "People were convicted."

"It was good," Gizelle said. "It was a good time. You all will enjoy."

Marysol said she knew she didn't want this trip to Thailand "to be anything like going to Dorinda's." Keep in mind, Dorinda was only a few feet away from Marysol on the stage.

"I love Dorinda, I've known her a long time, but I did not want that experience," Marysol added. "That was crazy."

Multiple members from Season Two then voiced their support for Dorinda and the experience filming at her home.

"We loved Dorinda's," Eva responded. "We had a great time. We had great ratings too."

Alexia continued bringing the Miami heat by chiming in: "Now it's our turn, and you have to wait and see. Our ratings might just be better than yours."

She added that she didn't watch the first two seasons of the series because she "wanted to go in not knowing what" she was getting herself into.

There were also rumors Leah threw elephant excrement at her cast members on the trip.

"No, I didn't," Leah said, "unless, I mean it was a blur — the trip, but I think I would remember doing that."

"There was a playful mud fight that I don't even think I started," she added.

Whitney's name was first thrown into the ring as the one who started the mud fight before the women realized it was Porsha.

Whitney explained that they were "massaging the elephants with mud" at an elephant sanctuary, and "Porsha grabbed mud and threw it at someone and it turned into a mud fight."

Whitney and her "RHOSLC" cast member and cousin, Heather, had ended up in a good place while in Thailand. However, at the Oct. 15 "SLC in the NYC" BravoCon panel, the two got into an argument so big, it was reminiscent of something a viewer would see on a reunion episode.

In response to Lisa Barlow discussing her infamous hot mic moment from Season Two in which she said bad things about Meredith Marks, Heather said, "You shouldn't feel those things about your best friend. You shouldn't feel them or think them."

"Should we talk about what you've said, Heather?" Lisa responded, before adding Heather has said "worse things than everybody" and says them "behind their back."

Later, the topic of Whitney calling Heather a liar in a recent episode of "RHOSLC" came up, and moderator Karamo Brown asked Whitney if, before that moment, Heather had ever given her a reason not to trust her.

Whitney answered honestly and mentioned there was "one other time."

Whitney's response snowballed into an intense argument between her and Heather. The two continued arguing at various points throughout the rest of the panel. Near the end when an audience member told them she hoped Whitney and Heather would reconcile, Whitney responded: "I thought we were back together after 'Girls Trip.'"

The tension was still prominent between the two at the Oct. 16 "Ultimate Girls Trip" panel.

But Candiace said while filming "UGT," Heather and Whitney were her "snow bunnies."

"Y'all may be fighting right now, but I love you b------. You guys will kiss and make up," she said.

"They held me down in Thailand," she added. "I love these girls so much. Snow bunnies for life."

