IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

Mitch Rissmiller

Mitch Rissmiller is a producer at TODAY Digital, where he produces entertainment, lifestyle, and human interest content. He also writes for TODAY.com. Outside of work, you can find Mitch catching up on everything Bravo, doing a good HIIT workout, and spending time with friends. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Mitch Rissmiller is a producer at TODAY Digital, where he produces entertainment, lifestyle, and human interest content. He also writes for TODAY.com. Outside of work, you can find Mitch catching up on everything Bravo, doing a good HIIT workout, and spending time with friends. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Latest from Mitch Rissmiller

today

/

TV

4d ago

today

/

TV

The ‘RHUGT 2’ ladies share their thoughts on the series’ first 3 episodes

*Warning, this article contains spoilers*  Andy Cohen’s “twisted fantasy“ has finally arrived!

today

/

TV

5d ago

today

/

TV

Leva Bonaparte on welcoming Naomie Olindo back to ‘Southern Charm’

Leva Bonaparte shares what’s different in "Southern Charm" Season Eight.

today

/

TV

5d ago

today

/

TV

Taylor Armstrong talks her 'tremendous' evolution since leaving 'RHOBH'

Taylor Armstrong gives an interview ahead of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip about returning to the franchise after her divorce and abuse allegations.

today

/

TV

5d ago

today

/

TV

Sanya Richards-Ross on the 'difficult' experience of filming 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Sanya Richards-Ross talks joining Real Housewives of Atlanta, drama with Drew Sidora, thoughts on cast members and her relationship with her husband and parents.

today

/

TV

6d ago

today

/

TV

Naomie Olindo shares why rejoining ‘Southern Charm’ was 'therapeutic'

"Southern Charm" star Naomie Olindo shared an update on her relationship with ex Craig Conover and what’s to come during Season Eight.

today

/

TV

11d ago

today

/

TV

Tamra Judge knew Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley ‘wouldn’t mesh’

Real Housewives star Tamra Judge speaks out about her drama with Brandi Glanville and Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson's fights on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 2.

today

/

TV

11d ago

today

/

TV

Kenya Moore says Marlo Hampton’s behavior on 'RHOA' 'declasses the show'

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore responds to Marlo Hampton's comments about her, intervening in Drew Sidora's marriage, and speaking to Sheree Whitfield.

today

/

TV

12d ago

today

/

TV

Dorinda Medley on hosting all-stars at ‘the Disneyland of Housewives’ — her Massachusetts Home

"Real Housewives of New York" alum Dorinda Medley opens up about "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club" in an interview with TODAY.

today

/

TV

12d ago

today

/

TV

Kandi Burruss was 'surprised' by Marlo Hampton's comments in 'RHOA'

In an interview, Kandi Burruss responded to Marlo Hampton's comments on Real Housewives of Atlanta in an interview and teased drama to come in season 14.

today

/

TV

14d ago

today

/

TV

Jill Zarin on her return to television 10 years after ‘RHONY’

"Real Housewives of New York" alum Jill Zarin returns to Bravo for “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club,” premiering on Peacock on June 23.

today

/

TV

14d ago

today

/

TV

Brandi Glanville gives her take on Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson's feud

Brandi Glanville talks the season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and drama with Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley on RHUGT, and other behind the scenes details.