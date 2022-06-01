Mitch Rissmiller
Mitch Rissmiller is a producer at TODAY Digital, where he produces entertainment, lifestyle, and human interest content. He also writes for TODAY.com. Outside of work, you can find Mitch catching up on everything Bravo, doing a good HIIT workout, and spending time with friends. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
