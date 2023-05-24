Teresa Giudice says Melissa Gorga sent her to jail in ‘RHONJ’ reunion trailer

The first trailer for the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 13 reunion is here — and it appears to be as explosive as Bravo impresario Andy Cohen said it would be.

On the April 24 episode of “Radio Andy,” Cohen said he'd "never seen anything like" the reunion.

The first of the three-part reunion will air on Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m., with installments also on June 6 and June 13. Some of the stars' husbands and romantic parters join them for the final episode, during which Bravo teases Teresa and her brother, Joe Gorga's, already frayed relationship will reach its "lowest point."

In the trailer for the reunion, stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda level a variety of accusations against one another.

Among them? Cohen says Teresa Giudice believes her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga put her in jail. Teresa served 11 months for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud at a federal prison. "I spoke to the FBI," Teresa says.

At other points in the trailer, Teresa calls someone a "devil," Margaret Josephs calls someone a "criminal" and Dolores Catania calls someone "nasty."

Cohen's emotions run high, too. At one point, he shouts at Teresa's new husband, Luis Ruelas, saying, "Let them talk!"

During the episode of Radio Andy, Cohen said Teresa and Melissa's behavior almost made him walk off set.

“I’ve got to tell you, the level, I won’t even say vitriol, I will just say hate between Teresa and Melissa, it’s — I mean, the gloves are off,” Cohen said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. And the way the two of them were going back and forth, it was that thing of neither wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight.”

Expect revelations on Danielle Cabral and her brother; Dolores and her relationship with Paul Connell; and perhaps clarity about the guest list of Theresa and Luis' wedding (though we may have to wait for the wedding special for that conversation).